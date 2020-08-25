Jonah Engler on the Role of Nutrition For a Healthy Life

April 7th is World Health Day across the globe. This day is meant to represent an effort worldwide to raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating and nutritious food. Many people lack the means to basic amenities like nutritious food and clean water. Our body gives us what we put into it. If you fuel your body with foods filled with nutrients, you will feel your best. The food we eat every day determines our health in the short-term and the long-term. As such, people must maintain a nutritious diet and a solid fitness routine to maintain their high standard of living.

Why nutrition isimportant, according to Jonah Engler

Health should be of on the front of your mind when you think about the food you eat. A combination of nutrient-rich food and adequate exercises can help prevent the developmentofissues like diabetes, obesity, thyroid issues, and more. Healthy eating habits must be taught in childhood, as what is learned from a young age informs the habits people maintain for a lifetime.

Our diet has six essential nutrients, all of which are essential to the functioning of our bodies. These nutrients are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals, and water. To practice wellness, you have to understand the risks you face when you treat your body poorly and the benefits that will come with healthy lifestyle choices. Jonah Engler explains that people who consume the right balance of all essential nutrients are more productive in their day to day lives. They have better mental health. Food is not just about your physical body; it is also about your mental wellness. You should consume fresh food instead of processed food and make fruits and vegetables the main part of your diet. With adequate nourishment, your body will be ready to do all you demand of it. Below are some benefits to living a healthy life!

Being unhealthy can be costly

While fast food might make a quick, accessible meal, the long-term costs, in terms of diseases caused by processed, nutrient-poor foods, show us that investing in good food is essential. Although junk food is tasty and affordable, it may take a toll on your health. As such, be mindful of what you put into your body.

Helps aid in weight loss

Eating a balanced diet with all the nutrients you need is a must for a healthy body and mind. A proper diet and a good training program is the right way to lose weight, as there is no healthy, sustainable shortcut for weight loss. Do not cut out food groups completely: such rules will probably make you crave the foods you do not allow yourself to consume more. Everything you like can be consumed in moderation. It is all about striking a balance!

Acts as an immunity booster

The immune system combats diseases, and the immune system is greatly affected by what we consume. As such, it is essential to keep a watch over what we put on our plate. Food with poor nutrient content can leave you malnourished. As a result, the body may lose its ability to defend itself against viruses and infections.

Increases life expectancy

It is not just about what you eat; it is also about how you eat, and how much you eat. Overeating can put a strain on the digestive system. And, eating foods high in saturated fats and sugar can contribute to the development of chronic illnesses. Eating right can increase your life expectancy more than you could imagine – this is why it is so important to make the right choices now. Your older self will thank you later.