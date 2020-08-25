Jonah Engler on the Difference between Meditation and Mindfulness

Anyone can find joy while living a simple life. One of the most important things, even in a simple life, is living in the moment and living life to the fullest. You must endeavor to achieve the goals you set for yourself because an achievement alone can make life so much more enjoyable from those euphoric feelings of fulfillment. In order to achieve whatever you set your mind to, you have to command control of your future by being present in the moment.

Jonah Engler: Taking control of your runaway mind

Jonah Engler explains that goals are often hindered by distractions, procrastination, and a runaway mind. Simple tasks can become complicated if your mind is a breeding ground for volatile self-doubt. Such thoughts prevent you from focusing on the task at hand, and, as a result, prevent you from achieving your goals. To overcome the problem of a short attention span and to stay focused on the present, you can practice mindfulness and meditation.

Mindfulness and meditation are often used interchangeably and are even conflated by non-practitioners. Although there are overlaps and similarities between the two terms, it would be wrong to assume they are always interchangeable.

What is meditation?

Meditation is a tool for practicing mindfulness and involves focusing your mind on the present by focusing awareness of one’s inner self. Meditation aims to calm the soul in its quest for inner peace. Meditation helps to rid the mind of heavy clutter. It aims to achieve tranquility that allows us to focus inwardly, rather than fretting about what is happening around us or about what is out of our control.

Meditation is the act of detaching the mind. Meditation can be practiced through following your breath, or with exercises like square breathing; for example, breathe in for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, breathe out for four seconds, and hold again for four seconds. You can also find guided meditations on Youtube for practice, or use apps like Headspace to help you. Going to a yoga class is another way to experience guided mediation, as these classes almost always end with savasana, which is a period to cool down and meditate.

What is mindfulness?

Although both meditation and mindfulness aim to calm the mind, the means to achieve that end are different. The techniques used for mindfulness are similar to meditation, but they instead strive to create awareness of the present moment by filtering out distractions caused by wandering thoughts/anxieties. Mindfulness is more informal than meditation and can be practiced throughout your day, while you are doing any given task. While meditation can induce a trance, mindfulness happens while you are self-aware and awake. Mindfulness consists of paying attention and noticing the world around you while considering your thoughts and feelings. It is also about your behavior and your interactions with others. You can practice it anytime, anywhere, with anyone. Stray thoughts can attempt to get the better of us. Try using meditation and mindfulness to fulfill your goals and achieve a more peaceful state of mind