Jonah Engler on Practicing Mindfulness to Change your Thought Processes

Mindfulness is a term that is associated with working to focus inward on yourself, rather than being stressed about environmental triggers. There are many approaches to mindfulness including meditation, yoga, therapy, and other techniques. The key to mindfulness is utilizing stress management to increase your sense of focus and self-awareness. Being able to control your stress will allow you to focus on the important things in life, like your friends, your family, and your health. Only you can control what you put your energy into to disengage from stressful thoughts that can consume positive energy from your mind and soul.

Jonah Engler explains theimplications of the term “mindfulness”

What is mindfulness? Mindfulness is about keeping your focus on positive things and actively keeping your own thoughts in check for your own mental health. Mindfulness practices encourage you to change your point of focus by using mantras or breathing exercises. Mindfulness is a concept that involves training your mind by changing your focus or concentration. The main idea of focus is to bring about relaxation and stillness to the mind and body. Constant rumination leads to anxiety – mindfulness works to calm the mind, so as to create inner tranquility.

Ruminating, and dealing with thoughts that trigger stress, is natural. Fight or flight mechanisms are natural. To deal with such a reality, you have to train your mind. Instead of forcing your brain to stop thinking about something stressful, you have to engage your thoughts in a productive way, either through distractions or cognitive behavioral therapy,so your thoughts don’t turn into panic attacks or acute stress.

How does mindfulness work?

Your mind functions like a record player – it can play only one record at once. This means you truly can only set your mind to one thing at a time. Actively choosing to focus on the good, on the positive, on happiness, is an act of mindfulness. A mindfulness exercise could be anything ranging from religious prayer, reciting a mantra, doing yoga, meditating, or just being aware of what is happening in your mind. You truly have the power to choose to think about good things. It takes self-will, self-discipline, and practice. Many of us struggle with automatic negative thoughts. It takes time to undo those habits.

As such, mindfulness is about deliberately making your brain think of something soothing so that there is no vacancy in your mind to think about your triggers. Saying that you cannot control your thoughts is not accurate. You can do it. Some people are addicted to stress; it can be a struggle to break such a cycle. Thus, Jonah Engler suggests that when any unpleasant interaction bothers you, practice training your mind to focus on a specific thought that calms you and centers you.