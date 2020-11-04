Jonah Engler gives a Thumbs-Up to Exercises for Kids for a Healthy Wellbeing and Future

Children of all ages benefit from the practice of mindfulness. Kids by the age of five learn mindful skills. Mindfulness practices and mediation sessions can help the kid stay in the present, and it does not let the kid deviate from the set goal. The following are some of the exercises that you can teach your kid to lead them to a mindfulness-filled path in their lives.

Jonah Engler Focuses on Deep Breathing Exercises to Inculcate Mindfulness

Deep breathing helps to regulate the emotions and connect the bodies to the present moment. If you see your child suffering from anxiety and becoming a victim of anxiety attacks in the school, teach the kid to focus on mindful deep breathing exercises every day. Such activity can help to gain self-control and lower the built-up stress. Carry out this deep breathing exercise for at least five minutes. Taking a deep breath in, holding it for a few seconds, and then slowly exhaling is how simple the practice is. However, the regular task is essential to habituate the children with the exercise. Young kids are easily distracted, and getting them to focus is a crucial task.

Texture Walks to Understand Physical Aspects

Texture walks is a perfect activity that you can carry out with your kid in the house’s backyard. Make your kid close their eyes and walk on different surfaces, including grass, stones, wet sand, and soil. Ask them to describe what they feel. Such a task induces the presence of mind in children. Talking about how one feels is an essential aspect of healthy mental health. Moreover, it also improves motor skills in children.

Yoga

Kid-friendly yoga is another exercise you can enjoy doing with your kids. Involve your kid with you in the daily practice and yoga routine. Always remember kids readily imitate what they see. Therefore, Jonah Engler states that your involvement in mindfulness activities is vital and positively impacts kids’ thinking ability. Yoga teaches self-awareness and encourages relaxation of mind and body.

Blindfolded Taste Examinations

Yet another common exercise is the blindfolded taste tests. With a blindfold, make your kids taste different food. Let them describe the feeling when they taste a sour or a spicy food product. This exercise facilitates descriptive skills in kids.

Arts and Crafts Sessions

Art sessions can also aid in building a creative mind in children. Experts state that art sessions are soothing to young senses. Painting and drawing activities help the kids express their emotions and open them to a whole new world of imagination. You can invest in stationary, such as coloring books and color pencils to teach them different colors and objects.

There are no right or wrong responses involved in these tests. Carrying out these tests is the sole purpose for the kids to acknowledge their feelings and emotions. Erudition of mindfulness in the initial stages of life leads to a more balanced life in the future.