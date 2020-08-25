Jonah Engler–Bringing activity into the home

Does your child actively participate in physical activity without exhaustion? Studies show that children who are inactive and low on energy throughout the day from a young are more susceptible to chronic health issues later in life. There are many children who nowadays engage in fewer physical activities, leading many to search for ways to introduce activity into children’s routines in fun ways.

Children of the ’90s were more engaged during school than today’s tech-savvy kids. Children now are said to be computer-generated. They spend more than half of their day on their mobile phones, computers, and other electronics. This can take a serious toll on their mental and physical wellbeing. Children should not sit in front of a screen for more than two hours a day, including for online classes, homework, and playing games.

Although we should not prohibit young children from using digital devices, we should create boundaries and parameters around such habits to promote healthy usage. All adopting a fitness routine in children takes is reframing. If staying fit were more fun than playing games online, children would opt for them more often. Children should be provided with attractive outdoor play options so that they are not glued to their screens all day.

Jonah Engler highlights that physical play is a blessing for young children; it helps their current and future mental and physical health. If your child has a passion for sports, make sure they have the opportunity to be part of a team or club. Not only are sports great for mental and physical health; they also nurture problem-solving abilities and basic teamwork skills.

Jonah Engler on the perks of pursuing sports

Children are full of energy and vitality from a young age; this should be nurtured. Here are a few benefits that come from regular exercise:

Exercise strengthens the bones and ensures proper muscular development.

Exercise helps to maintain body weight.

Exercise prevents diseases that can come on later in life.

Exercise ensures a sound night’s sleep.

Here are a few ways to get your children moving; even the couch potatoes!

Be your child’s hero – Children learn through imitation. If a child sees his or her parent staying physically active and partaking in training sessions, they will be more likely to do the same.

Walk – Walking is a great form of exercise for people of all ages. Take a stroll along the park with your child. Walk them to school instead of using other forms of transportation when possible.

Exercise as a family- Telling your kids to be mobile while you sit on the sofa will probably not encourage active behavior. When all members of your family are working out, your child will naturally want to participate, too.