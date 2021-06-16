Jon Yeafoli Shares Top Tips On Avoiding Burnout & More.

Jon Yeafoli comes from a small town called Lawrence, Kansas where just 15 minutes south he grew up on a dairy farm for 8 years of his life. After dropping out of highschool then later dropping out of college, Jonnie decided to take a non-traditional route betting on the ideas that would fill his head at the time. Fast forward 8 years from an 18 year old with no example of a winning situation to now being a 26 year old who’s amassed well over 7 figures on top of spending more than a recorded 2000 hours teaching others how to become successful with the lessons he’s learned.

In this article Jon shares his best success habits & more.

Biggest Distress Tips

The biggest thing you have to understand about anxiety and stress is that you either become a victim of it or create an environment for yourself that allows you to take control of the situation and empower yourself. When someone asks Jon how to deal with anxiety or stress, he says to eliminate the things causing it and replace them with positive influences that hold twice the impact. Jon’s primary way for not having overwhelming anxiety or stress, is knowing that God doesn’t provide him those things, therefore they are a false illusion. His faith grounds him by knowing his father grants his future. Samuel 8 to 12 is always an anchor for his stress, as well as a healthy reminder of life’s big picture.

Avoiding Burnout

Jonnie believes that it’s unrealistic to avoid burnout altogether. He states the best way to avoid it, is by not actively trying to avoid it and learn how to have projects on your agenda that you’re EXTREMELY passionate about. He then mentions how this allows you to maintain or understand when it’s happening from a much more positive perspective. The last suggestion Jon includes is to never spend all day every day doing the same thing. He adds on this by commenting that you have to have variety in your life to allow your mind the creative breaks it requires for each project.

Tips For Successful Habits

The first tip Jonnie suggests for creating successful habits is to align yourself with people who are equally winning, or winning bigger than you which forces you to have a subconscious competitive spirit pushing you to reach bigger breakthroughs and maintain excitement along the journey. Another tip he mentions is to create goals that purely excite you. After this, write down the things you intend to have accomplished as if it’s already done, every single day multiple times a day. This will help with burnout as well because it keeps you from feeling like you are spinning wheels, instead you stay reminded of the overall goal.

Motivation

Anytime Jon struggles to stay motivated within the day, he always refers back to his journals where past goals he’s accomplished were first written down. He believes it’s a crucial ingredient to journal all success and failure because you’d be shocked har far you’ve come, as well as the power that reminder serves you in entrepreneurship.