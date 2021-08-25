Jon Staff of Getaway: “Set communications norms with your managers, colleagues, clients and customers”

Set communications norms with your managers, colleagues, clients and customers. In today’s always-on, always-connected culture it’s easy for workplace communications to seep into your off-hours. Set the record with your teams on days or hours where you can’t be reached and make an effort not to check your phone or email during these times. You can also set an auto-responder when you are on vacation, so everyone automatically knows you are off.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Staff.

Jon Staff is the founder and CEO of Getaway, a company that provides simple, unplugged escapes to tiny cabins outside of major cities across the United States. Getaway grew from Jon’s lifelong appreciation for the great outdoors, having grown up in a cabin in rural northern Minnesota. Jon is the author of “Getting Away: 75 Everyday Practices for Finding Balance in Our Always-On World,” a guide to unplugging and reconnecting with what really matters on a daily basis. He earned his AB and MBA from Harvard University and now lives in Brooklyn with his partner, Michael.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town five hours north of Minneapolis, with most of my childhood spent outdoors. After moving east for college, I found myself longing for home, in particular forming a new appreciation for the role that nature had played in my upbringing.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My inspiration to start Getaway was my own experience of burnout. After graduating from college, I started working at hyper demanding startup jobs, and at only 25 years old had already hit a wall. I quit and hit the road, moving into a 26’ Airstream trailer for five months to travel the American West while I worked odd jobs. For the first time in a while I had the space to reflect and the constant inspiration of nature. I decided this kind of work-life, nature-city balance was critical to my emotional well being, productivity, and happiness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many helpers. To name one, I’ll mention Pete Davis who I launched Getaway with. He and I were feeling many of the same things around the time we started thinking about Getaway, and it was the comfort of that shared experience and Pete’s encouragement that we should do something about it that led in large part to not just this company, but me living life in a healthier way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Strangely enough, years ago I started a startup with the founder of Moderna (of vaccine fame). It was a social media app that went nowhere, and fast. With the benefit of hindsight, it’s a reminder that failure is temporary and a great source of learning. Ultimately, I think there was a big and valuable idea behind that company, but for me it really drove home the lesson that it is much more important to work on something you care personally about than to work on something that is trendier or more obviously going to work.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

In his song “How Good You Are” my favorite singer-songwriter Joe Pug, sings “Everything that you were meant for / Everything you were born to do / Does not need you to do it / Someone else was born to do it too.” For me, it is a reminder to not take everything so seriously and to not be so self-important.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of my favorite recent initiatives at Getaway is our inaugural Labor Week company-wide closure. I founded Getaway as a result of my own workplace burnout and to give people a place where they can come and just be off. That mindset of prioritizing free time needs to start with our own folks, which is why we decided to shut down business operations for a full week during Labor Day Week (September 6–10). I’ve experienced firsthand the consequences of burnout in the workplace, so I’m proud to make sure our people are cared for and their free time is honored — even in an industry where working nights, weekends and holidays is standard — and being part of a cultural shift to better work-life balance.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Openness — I find that so much of business is relationships between people and relationships between people and the business. So many of those issues are solved when you just tell people the full truth, including the frequent truths that there are tensions, there are tradeoffs, you aren’t 100% sure, and so on.

Stick-to-itiveness — I’ve always liked this word since I was a kid, and I think it is key for an entrepreneur. I try to remind other budding entrepreneurs that you can’t have it all at once, you just have to have a north star for where you ultimately want to get, and then it is about solving the problem of the day. Do that every day, and you can make tremendous progress.

Balance — I get this is a bit on the nose for me given what Getaway does, but making sure I don’t work all the time has been key for me. I’m six years into this officially, seven if you count the year of thinking about it before we formed the company. If I hadn’t taken my nights, weekends, and vacations along the way I’d be useless and probably not employed here any more. It’s not absolute — I’ve had to put in my long days or weeks — but regularly taking stock and following periods of meaningful effort with periods of meaningful rest has been key.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I founded my company, Getaway, to be a place where people can come to completely disconnect from their jobs and pressures of day-to-day life to ultimately avoid burnout. Our mission is to make time and space in the world for free time, and everything we do as a company ladders up to the goal of providing people with ways to “be off” so they can avoid burning out. We practice what we preach by ensuring our own employees are taking the steps necessary to avoid burnout — from our Labor Week company-wide shutdown, mandatory vacation, giving all employees 20% of working days off annually and enforcing boundaries around work communications off-hours. We know we don’t have it all figured out — we’re constantly experimenting, learning, and iterating. Burnout is a huge problem, and we know it will take many years for us to make breakthroughs but we are committed to contributing to solving it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I define burnout as reaching a point where you’ve worked so much or been so connected that you can no longer be your best self. Signs that you’ve reached this point could be you’re tired even though you’re getting enough sleep, you’re irritable but can’t pinpoint why or feel a general sense of unhappiness or lack of motivation. Burnout frequently happens in the workplace, but it can happen in any facet of life where you’re not getting balance.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is balance and having free time and allowing it to reset you. When people have free time to do the things that enrich them — whether it’s a hobby, spending time with loved ones or exploring nature — they’re the best version of themselves and are taking care of their physical, mental, and emotional health. When we have work-life balance we’re better at our jobs, we have stronger relationships and more fully enjoy the things in life that matter most.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

When people are overworked and over exhausted, not only does our quality of work suffer but our relationships and our own mental health suffer. Burnout causes us to be less productive, less creative and unhappy. Most of our intuition tells us that, but science backs it up.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout happens when people don’t take time to balance their work with free time. We recently conducted a survey that explored the challenges people face when trying to find free time. The data revealed that 83% of employed Americans report they face at least one obstacle when it comes to finding free time and among the most commonly reported obstacles were that it feels like something urgent always comes up, fear of letting down their colleagues, clients or customers, and feeling the need the always work to prove their worth or get ahead.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. Take time off and actually be off. Americans are notorious for continuing to check-in with work even when “off.” In our recent survey, we found that 1 in 4 employed Americans feel that even when they do take free time, they still need to be accountable at work. In order to avoid burnout, it’s critical to fully enjoy your days off.

2. Set communications norms with your managers, colleagues, clients and customers. In today’s always-on, always-connected culture it’s easy for workplace communications to seep into your off-hours. Set the record with your teams on days or hours where you can’t be reached and make an effort not to check your phone or email during these times. You can also set an auto-responder when you are on vacation, so everyone automatically knows you are off.

3. Take a technology detox. Over the past 18 months, our screen time has skyrocketed as Zoom calls, FaceTime, emails and Slack messages kept us connected with colleagues and loved ones alike. Technology overload is real and it’s important to regularly take time to disconnect and live WiFi-free. I bought a locking cookie jar that I stash my devices in at home — it has a timer on it, and until the timer runs out, the only way to get my phone out is to smash the jar.

4. Spend time in nature. Nature has proven benefits to both our physical and mental health and is something that can be enjoyed in both big and small doses. Whether it’s taking a few days off to travel to a new natural destination or just taking a 10-minute walk or simply enjoying your morning coffee outside, harnessing the power of nature can help you be more productive and creative. The pandemic was great for me in this regard — what used to feel like a long hike now feels like a short one as I had so many opportunities to build up my endurance.

5. Evaluate why you’re burning out. Understanding the root cause of the problem can help to fix it. If you’re feeling burnt out because there’s too much work on your plate, perhaps having an open conversation with your manager about your workload can help. If you’re working too much because you fear you’re not good enough, save notes of praise you receive from colleagues or clients to revisit when you’re feeling down to remind yourself that you are good enough, no matter how many hours you clock.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It’s important to check-in with your family, friends, colleagues and partner and have an open conversation. Many people internalize signs of burnout so communication is key. If you fear someone in your life is experiencing burnout, encourage them to take the above steps for fighting burnout with you. If it’s a colleague, initiate a conversation about setting boundaries around off-hours emails and make your next meeting an outdoor walking meeting. If it’s a friend or life partner, plan a technology-free date or plan a trip somewhere new together.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

It’s important for employers to lead by example and set norms around expectations for their employees. We’ve seen many employers over the past few months offering companies paid weeks off and increasing mental health benefits in the workplace. I hope this is something that stays, because the problem of burnout requires more than just a one-time fix. At Getaway, we provide our employees with 20% working days off annually — the equivalent of a four-day-work-week. We also require our employees to take 20 vacation days per year and require them to set an autoresponder when they’re off to ensure they don’t feel obligated to check-in or respond to emails.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think first and foremost we need to let go of the notion that there’s a one-time fix for burnout. Companies should have concrete policies, ideas and norms that are implemented regularly — this can be anything from email signatures that establish working hours to mandatory vacation days and strong parental leave policies. Also, everyone in an organization from the top down should be educated on identifying the signs of burnout to help intervene and support employees. Leadership needs to set the example and expectations, but it is on the entire team to make it happen throughout the organization.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see people make is not fully disconnecting when taking time away. I always encourage people to leave their phones and devices behind when they take time off — our cabins at Getaway even have a cell phone lockbox to make it easy. Oftentimes people have the intention of not checking email or taking calls, but when you see a notification light up it can be tempting so locking your devices away can help deter this and ensure you make the most of your time off. Even if you don’t pick it up, the decision fatigue of deciding if you will or won’t every time you think about it has been proven to drain us.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I reject the premise, but to play along — I’d like to inspire a movement to make free time a right and ritual. Having free time should be part of a practice, similar to yoga. Going on a week-long vacation once per year is nice, but making a practice out of getting to nature, disconnecting from technology and connecting with yourself and your loved ones without a to-do list or detailed itinerary is really impactful.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brene Brown, Adam Grant and Frances Frei may well save us all — can I ask for a group date? Their focus on vulnerability, trust, and taking care of ourselves is a message we all need to hear more.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit getaway.house or follow us on Instagram @getawayhouse

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!