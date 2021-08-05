Jon Peacock: “If you love it, you’re on the right track”

If you love it, you’re on the right track. It may be hard, discouraging at times, but I find love to be the best gauge of knowing you’re where you’re meant to be. If the love slides, and sometimes it does, just go back to the basics. Find that foundation of love that you have for your craft and for the Art, and build off of that.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jon L Peacock.

Jon L Peacock was born and raised in the desert of Arizona, and studied acting at Arizona State University under the direction of Marshall W. Mason and Daniel Irvine, both of the legendary Circle Repertory Theater (which shaped NYC’s modern Off and Off-Off Broadway scene starting back in the 1960’s). Since moving to Brooklyn over a decade ago, he gained his MFA in Creative Writing, expanding his artistic expression from the live arts to include the written arts. He has performed on stages across the United States, has had his poems, plays, short stories, and non-fiction published from journals and publishing houses like OR Books and Haymarket Press. He’s also appeared in a number of Hollywood films, most recently being A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, with Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers. He is currently doing his part to pull the New York theater scene through this pandemic, primarily through his work with his reading series of “Play Readings With Friends” and the company he is honored to be an ensemble member of, The Seeing Place Theater.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born a lower middle-class semi-rural kid on the streets of Arizona. The one-mile by one-mile town that saw all of my childhood was surrounded by desert landscapes and cotton fields as far out as my little bike could take me. Those have all been filled in with tract housing, from Phoenix to my town and past it for thirty or so miles (and growing), so the small-town environment that I thrived in no longer exists in Metropolitan Phoenix, AZ. My family were workers, sports players, and definitely not readers or lovers of theater. My mom did have a passion for singing, having once had the dream of being a professional opera singer until a bout of scarlet fever destroyed that possibility, and my vocal lessons with her were my first stint into the artistic world. My wild imagination, along with the freedom to ride my little bike anywhere within the town limits, expanded my artistic ambitions. Even as I looked up at the stars and dreamed of one day being like Albert Einstein, what I was really ambitious for was to make a living dreaming all day — hearing he discovered Specialized Relativity while imagining himself surfing on a beam of light with a flashlight in his hand — not really doing math or creating the means for weapons of mass destruction. I knew very early on that I wanted to create, not destroy.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

This is a series of influences: My high school freshman Drama teacher inviting me to audition for my first play; my first college mentor, Dr. Crae Wilson, taking me under his wing and believing in me, especially when it came to my new-found interest in Shakespeare; another college mentor, Marshall W. Mason, telling tales of the old Circle Repertory Theater and how they helped shape the modern Off and Off-Off Broadway world today; A summer in New York where I played in 7 productions in 4 months, after having taken a break from theater for nearly 5 years; finally, seeing Oskar Eustis double down on his mission and vision for the production of JULIUS CAESAR, which I was so fortunate to be a part of, for Shakespeare in the Park that caused all the national and international debate of free speech…seeing how the Arts can directly affect change today was that final push to guide me to be the artist that I am, not just an entertainer, but one who strives to embolden Art and to widen the exposure of meaningful Art across the globe.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Referring back to the controversy of Eustis’ Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR the summer of 2017, we had a couple protestors attempt to stop the show a few nights towards the end of our run. The first of them was a woman who stormed the stage right after Caesar had been killed by the plotting senators (2000-year-old spoiler alert), emoting that we should, “Stop the normalization of violence against right-wing politicians.” We normally didn’t have police there, but with the threats that were coming in that week, we had NYPD on premises, and she was quickly escorted off stage and out of the audience with no force taken. Another protestor jumped up from his seat and began recording himself saying that “Goebbels would be proud” of us, and he was escorted out even quicker than before. After that there was this palpable tension across the large audience of Central Park’s Delacorte Theater. The stage manager, who had come over the “god mic” to tell the actors to hold when the first protestor jumped on stage, then came back on the “god mic” to start the show; she simply told them to start at the next line, saying, “Let’s pick it up from ‘Liberty, Freedom’.” And before the actors could get back to their places to begin again, the entire audience of 1800 people (all our shows were completely sold out) with a standing ovation that lasted at least 45 seconds. That unity, that spontaneous burst of energy from nearly 2000 people, showed me the magic of theater in its most palpable form that day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my first high school auditions was a student-directed piece. The senior that was directing it had heard I was funny, whatever that means, so when I went on the stage in front of the curtain, he said, “Oh great, Jon; do something funny for us!” I obviously blanked, as that’s a terrible thing to do to anyone, let alone a novice actor with social issues, and the only thing I could think to do was to make a fart noise into my hand, wave at my butt like it was a stinky fart I’d just done, and then say, “Sorry,” and slink offstage with my head down. What I learned that day, and which has stuck with me ever since, is NEVER APOLOGIZE TO THE AUDIENCE.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I curate a play reading series with the playwrights (or screenwriters) present, with a workshop style talkback after each reading. Before the pandemic it was a monthly series that was held in a black box theater in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic these readings have been weekly, and the amount of wonderful works — many going on to be published, produced, and to win wonderful awards — that I’ve been able to see, to cast, and to help grow through these readings and talkbacks has been extremely rewarding,

By being a part of the Ensemble of The Seeing Place Theater, I’ve been able to dive full force into some fantastic productions that are focused around the actor and our process, giving me time to really actualize the roles and what my character is doing in the world of each play. This coming week, for Pride Month, our company has created a new work entitled THE QUEER WITCH CONTROVERSY, and it’s been such fun to be a part of that development, to see a character’s writing be shaped by my playing it, and to escape the world of the “normal” for the wonderful world of the weird awhile.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

First, failure isn’t a bad word. Fail; fail hard, and allow yourself to contemplate what amazing goods can come from that failure. If you don’t get the role, so what? There are always more roles, always more productions, always more opportunities. And if that happens a hundred or more times before a good role actually comes your way, good; you’re on a nice track for success. Go for what you want, don’t be afraid to make it if you don’t think it will come to you, and always remember why you love your art, even if the profession of your art gets you down.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Movies and Television from as early as ten years ago, especially from the ’90s on back, were primarily made up of straight-seeming, white, “attractive” actors. This was even true for most of the Broadway shows of that time. So anybody who doesn’t fit that “mold”, who doesn’t see a character in which their own reflection comes back, who can’t find their community in those films, episodes, and plays, were completely left out of the stories that were being told. And, as a non-binary person, heck even as a redhead, when I did see some character who resembled how I felt or who I am, they were almost always tokenized. So, now that there is an immergence of diversity across the entertainment industry, of characters who represent the BIPOC communities, the LGBTQIA+ communities, all the communities that don’t neatly fit into the wealthy, white, heteronormative tropes that were overrepresented in the past, can now see a community they fit into in these stories being told. That gives us a general feeling of acceptance by the greater US society, and a feeling of acceptance and validation are what’s needed for any culture to thrive within those greater societies. We can now thrive, not just survive.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well, definitely I wish I’d heard those words long before I actually did: “Never apologize to the audience.” The audience is there for a reason; they want everything to go well, they want to be on your side. By saying, “I’m sorry, that wasn’t supposed to happen…” or whatever might be the case, you push them away from your side. If something happens, if you flub a line or jump twenty lines or whatever might have happened, don’t break, don’t panic, just collect yourself, get back on a good track, and move forward. That’s the beauty of live theater; it’s life in motion, and that’s why people come to the theater in the first place. Something of a new interpretation that I’ve learned about the above statement of not apologizing when things go wrong is that saying, in some form or another, that you don’t belong here, or even that you belong here less than other artists in the room, is a form of “apologizing to the audience.” I’m an acting coach, and one of my new students is a man in his mid-seventies. He was a financial advisor his whole life, and after his recent retirement he decided to take up writing and acting in plays. He’s amazing, willing to learn in a way that would inspire anybody, and one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet. In many of our first encounters he would say things to the people in the zoom call, something like “oh I’m just starting out; I’m not a real actor like all of you are…” things to that extent. It was these examples that made me bring the “don’t apologize to your audience” comment to him in one of our first coaching sessions. He is a real actor because he’s acting. He does belong there because he is there. He’s done literally less than a handful of staged productions before the pandemic, and has been in roughly a dozen rehearsed zoom readings since. He’s new, he’s inexperienced, he makes mistakes. So what. He still belongs because he has decided to take on the Arts, and so he is an artist like the rest of us, bringing his lifetime wealth of experience and knowledge to every character, and growing and inspiring with every step he takes into theater. So, when you get the feeling you don’t belong, and it’s not because you don’t feel a good chemistry with the other artists or anything but is indeed “impostor syndrome,” just remember that you do belong because you are an artist and you are Here. There’s power in stillness. When I was younger, I always thought I had to be doing something when I was onstage. I thought “people came out to see me act, so I must always be in a state of action.” Sometimes the action of stillness is the most powerful image you can see on that stage, so remember that acting does not mean “perpetual action,” but it means living honestly in imagined circumstances…so, simply live, even if you simply live in stillness. Don’t try to push past your mistakes or failures, but learn from them. Love them. They are a part of your experience, they are the great stories you’ll tell years from now. In my junior year of high school I went up during a musical once, no lines no blocking no nothing, just a blank face and wondering why I was there with all those bright lights and this girl with tons of makeup on staring at me. She recovered from my nothingness, and was able to save the scene and get me back in that room. I took it, and learned from it, and a couple of years ago when performing as a guest artist at St. Lawrence University, I went up during a Shakespeare recitation. I had crammed for this speech, and it was to lead to an aria sung by a beautiful soprano. Instead of panicking, I calmed my mind, looked into the audience without breaking any of the energy I had gained throughout the first part of the speech, and breathed with intensity. The next line popped in, then the next, and the speech flowed from me. My massive failure years and years ago led to this beautiful moment in front of that stricken college audience. If you love it, you’re on the right track. It may be hard, discouraging at times, but I find love to be the best gauge of knowing you’re where you’re meant to be. If the love slides, and sometimes it does, just go back to the basics. Find that foundation of love that you have for your craft and for the Art, and build off of that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Each time you audition, apply, or submit for something that you want in the industry, once you’ve done all you can do for that opportunity, let it go. You’ve done your all, you’ve shown yourself as the artist; as the rest is out of your hands, it should be out of your sights from that moment on. The jobs that you are meant to have will call back to you, the rest are just sights in your rearview mirror as you trudge ahead.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is an interesting question. I have come to the belief that theater is that big movement that can inspire in the best way, one that can not only change individual minds but also the general consciousness of societies. So, I say it would be the movement towards the Live Arts, those inextricable moments of music and dance and of life in motion, that which can reach the heart and the soul faster than any political debate, any talking point, any slogan. This is the movement that can open ears, perpetuate dialogue, and change the direction of nations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Crae Wilson, who was the head of the Theater Program of a small junior college — Eastern Arizona College — was my first direct mentor in theater. He drove over three hours from that small town in eastern Arizona to my small town in central Arizona to see me play Audrey II (the plant) in my senior-year musical, Little Shop of Horrors. Two nights earlier the assistant principal of my high school warned me that I could not say my line, “Tough titty,” in the play (quite a famous line from the movie) after he’d seen our opening night performance and disapproved of the language. He, instead, told me to say the words “tough booty.” (The logical debate of this switch has been long exhausted…) The second night of our run I said those stupid words in the stead of the book’s writer’s words (Legal? He didn’t care). Our final night, the night Crae saw the show as a scout for his college program, I accidentally slipped into the line I had rehearsed for the previous two months. The seven-day suspension from that slip is another story, but what Dr. Wilson did was introduce himself to myself and my mother as a fan of my stage presence, my personal enthusiasm, and my overall demeanor in our encounter after the show. He offered me a full scholarship in acting for what he saw that night. Had he not counter-acted the fallout of what the school administration called an unprofessional assault on the authority of that asst. principal, I might have decided I was not a real actor, a real artist, and might have decided to take a safe route of a non-theater degree, thus changing my entire path of life since high school. He passed late last year of heart complications, and the world has truly lost a pioneer mentor of the Arts in a small nook of the desert of Arizona. Thank you, Crae.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always be kind to everyone you work with, and what they’re doing should never make a difference in how you treat them. Today’s production assistants are tomorrow’s directors; today’s casting assistants are tomorrow’s casting directors. And, really, beyond that thought of catching the wind of some future star, today’s partner in the project may be tomorrow’s artistic collaborator, so always keep your community in a state of possible growth.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve always been such a huge fan of the RSC (Royal Shakespeare Company), and have been fortunate to see a couple of their productions that have toured through NYC (in addition to two shows out in Stratford-Upon-Avon during some fortunate travels that led me there), so there are two actors that have done such amazing work with them and have also enjoyed beautiful screen careers: Sir Ian McKellen and David Tennant. I’ve seen each of them on stage — Sir McKellen playing opposite Sir Patrick Stewart in a repertory production of Waiting for Godot and Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, and Mr. Tennant in the title role of an RSC touring production of Richard II. The life, the pure moment each of them capture upon the stage is quite literally breathtaking. And they seem like right good people in the interviews I’ve seen, so either one would be a joy in my life to meet.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is: www.jonlpeacock.com, but I’m more active on the socials. If I’m on the social you like, it will be under the handle of @JonLPeacock!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks for the time!