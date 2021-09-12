Jon Flynn: “You don’t have to win every battle to win the war”

You don’t have to win every battle to win the war. I have failed more times than I can even remember at this point. From failures that are insignificant, to monumental disasters — not one of them has stopped the success of the vision to reality. I would argue that they have made the overall outcomes stronger, and sweeter for sure.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Flynn.

Working with Sport Leagues, Teams, Clubs, and governing bodies covering multiple disciplines around the world, Jon brings over 20 years of technology experience to the world of SportTech. He focuses on creating value through new and innovative applications in Data and Artificial Intelligence, delivered on the Cloud, to help the world of Sports reach new heights. Working on projects to deliver fan’s a new and inclusive way to consume their favorite sports or connecting training programs with player health and fitness programs, keeps Jon at the forefront of innovation within today’s rapidly modernizing SportTech world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Getting to enter the inner workings of a Sports Team is the coolest thing ever! Each team, club, league, discipline do things differently, but they also share single common goal — winning! The best thing that has ever happened, and continues to happen daily, is to be constantly surrounded by a growth mindset mentality and a tangible drive to win!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“For me, winning isn’t something that happens suddenly on the field when the whistle blows and the crowds roar. Winning is something that builds physically and mentally every day that you train and every night that you dream.” — Emmitt Smith

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many examples of people helping me to get where I am today, and continue to help me every day. The one story that stands out is the help my father gave me early on. I was never the biggest guy on the rugby team, but I was fast. Each week I kept getting flattened by much larger opponents and I was getting pretty fed up and demotivated. My Dad said to me after one particularly tough game, “Stop running towards the big fellas, make them chase you.” That one quote led me to being one of the top try scorers on the team for the next two years!

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love both the book and the film, Moneyball. It speaks to exactly how deep the power of data goes into decision making in the world of professional sports. I help sport leaders understand the virtual goldmine that they are sitting on — their data. Using data to infer decisions, to create new revenue streams, to help extend player longevity and effectiveness, is the new normal! Data has the power to augment the brilliant minds we have building, operating and coaching our sports teams — this book brought that to life for me and played a huge part in the direction of where I wanted my career to go.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Imagination: You need to be able to dream and make those dreams come true. For me everything begins with that spark of imagination that brings the new and impossible to life. Dream it and then make it real — what a rush! Tenacity: There is no easy path to success. In fact, there is no single path to success. Each successful journey I have taken has taken many twists and turns form the know into the unknown. You will fall over at times, and those times will hurt. If you don’t want to give up at least once, you are a better person than me. Having the tenacity to get up every day, to fight perpetually for the win, that is the difference maker. Have Fun: Perhaps the biggest trait for me! Whatever you do, you need to have fun doing it. I am unable to get behind something if it doesn’t have an element of fun to it.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am so very fortunate that I get to work with a product that brings so many fans enjoyment on a 24/7 business. Bringing the action closer to those that are unable to see events in arenas is an area I am deeply involved in. Bringing sports to our underserved and under-privileged areas is crucial. Helping to bring the light and enjoyment of Sports to these areas not only for entertainment purposes, but for education and professional development purposes matters — our next generation of sports superstars depend on it!

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

I am most excited about the application of Data to provide a new and personalized Fan Experience. It has never been a better time to be a sports fan, the level of engagement is off the charts, and the consumption avenues to watch, interact, share, and collaborate as a fan have never been better. COVID-19 changed the consumption of sport forever as a fan. Now that we have fans back in seats, it doesn’t mean that consumption patterns return to pre-COVID. Choices that were developed are here to stay — we have an in-venue and off-venue delivery need that must provide the maximum experience to each fan without alienating either.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Talking to the fan in a one-to-one paradigm is expected now, vs something unique. The ability for each team to reach the fan where they are, on device, in a stadium, part of a watch party, on social media, and more has never been more important. The data that fans generate must be used to provide a personalized and unique experience for each fan.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

It may become a little easier to consume sports from home. There still is nothing like being in the action in a fan-filled event. The convenience and quality of in-home fan enjoyment must compliment vs replace this.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

Not treating each fan as an individual How do the fans keep enjoying the team/product in the off season? Player longevity and conditioning is still a black box.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Someone will always be able to add to your idea, so don’t disregard other peoples input. Every single idea that I have taken from ideation to a successful implementation has been made better along the way by incorporating other people’s ideas. I look at the world in a particular way, which may be different to my colleague, when we ideate together and lean on both of our strengths, we make the ideas better! You don’t have to win every battle to win the war. I have failed more times than I can even remember at this point. From failures that are insignificant, to monumental disasters — not one of them has stopped the success of the vision to reality. I would argue that they have made the overall outcomes stronger, and sweeter for sure. Don’t take yourself too seriously! We only have a fleeting moment on this spinning rock — have fun! Do what counts and laugh while doing it. Surround yourself with the people you love, and love to work with. Being fulfilled is far better than being alone. Being on a winning team that celebrates every victory, and rallies together around every loss is the winning formula. Always remember to look up, get your head out of the weeds and look around — it’s a fun world — go explore and have fun! It is ok to be wrong. I used to feel, starting out, that being wrong was a weakness. It meant that I didn’t know something that I should know. I didn’t have the ability to separate being wrong from weakness. Being ok with being wrong means you are open to learning. Learning is everything, have a learning mindset leads to a growth mindset. Having an insatiable curiosity means you must be ok with being wrong, learning as you go will even change you own mind on what you think is right and wrong — embrace it! Never stop learning! Seriously, don’t stop for one second! There is always something else to learn. The amazing side effect of being a lifelong learner is that you become a lifelong teacher. One of the most fulfilling things that I can think of is learning something new, and passing that along to someone else, and the cycle repeats, often reverses — having a curious mind is a gift!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is a tough question as inspiring others on a grand enough scale to start a movement is something that I would never have thought possible. If I could, I would start a curiosity movement! Start opening your eyes to the things around you and learn about them, find things to refute or bolster your knowledge and beliefs. Collectively sharing our curiosities with each other leads to an awakening of education and understanding of each other. I would love to know more about the world I live in and the people I share it with.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have the opportunity to have a private breakfast with George Killebrew. George is the new commissioner of Major League Rugby. I cannot think of a better sport ready to make it’s impact in the US beyond its collegiate popularity today!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on LinkedIn and reach out for a conversation. Lets create the next great thing together!! https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonflynn/

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!