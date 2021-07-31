Jon Elder of Black Label Advisor: “Putting your clients first”

Putting your clients first. Whenever this is lost in translation, you are dead in the water. Every facet of our being needs to be in line with this ideology. The customer is everything. Produce endless free content. Be accessible on social media. Be everywhere. Always be open to helping people without getting paid. Maintain a good name. By making it your mission to truly help others, one’s career will blossom.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Elder.

Jon runs Black Label Advisor, an exclusive consulting firm focused on helping private label sellers expand their brand presence on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms. Whether it is listing optimization, cleaning up financials for an exit, or discussing brand strategy, Jon provides value and expertise to private label sellers from his unique perspective.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story is a bit unique, as I thought I was going to be in the construction industry for the rest of my career. I graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Construction Management and immediately started working on incredible projects like the San Diego Airport. Unfortunately, I soon realized that my salary would scale at a slow rate. I needed to do something about it. Enter Amazon in 2014. I launched my first product and this led into five brands. I ended up exiting for mid-7 figures in late 2019 and soon pivoted to consulting full time. I now run Black Label Advisor helping other brands grow their Amazon business and position themselves for a successful exit.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Marketing mistakes are never fun but there is one funny story that stands out. When I ran my Amazon business, I sold a line of dental tools. I marketed a dental kit as including a truly “fog free” mirror. I posted this everywhere across media assets. I soon began receiving emails from customers saying they had issues with the mirror fogging up! I immediately got defensive and explained that they must be using the product wrong. Cue my immediate embarrassment when I reached out to my factory and they informed me “you have been buying the non-fog free version all along.” How could this have happened! I think I changed the wording to be fog resistant and then updated the quality of the mirror on future orders. The customer was right once again. This was a lesson in truly knowing one’s product.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Do you recognize the name “Richards Group”? At the time, I didn’t either. Some former marketing managers from THE Chick-fil-a marketing company reached out and offered to do some free consulting. They had an interest in my brand and wanted to help support a local small business. I’ll be honest, I was hesitant! But they made a huge impact. They explained the importance of an internal “mission statement” and running every business decision through this statement. It revolutionized how I ran my business and I went from launching products all over the map to launching cohesive product lines under existing brands. It changed my thinking when it came to photography and video production as well. What did I want customers to feel about my brand when they saw my media assets? None of this would have happened if it wasn’t for these giving marketing pros.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When I launched Black Label Advisor in 2020, I wanted to be entirely different than what’s out there in the consulting market. I didn’t want to be another faceless consulting company. Instead, I wanted to offer something exclusive. Thus, the name Black Label Advisor was born. I love high-end whiskeys and any whiskey drinker will recognize the name “Black Label”. It means small batch and very high end. I wanted my service to be just that. I not only take on a limited number of clients but I am 100% devoted to them and offer one on one consulting, unlike my competitors. With other companies, you are being consulted by an employee who has been trained on the topic of Amazon but has not personally experienced any tremendous success on the platform. My clients prefer Black Label Advisor because they are receiving dedicated hours from someone who actually built an Amazon business from scratch and exited for 7 figures.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. One of the hardest moments in my business was nearly going bankrupt. It was the middle of 2017 and I had grown far too confident. I decided to launch one too many products at the same time thinking that they were all going to be slam dunks. Wrong! Many of them were duds. The scary part was that there were hundreds of thousands of dollars locked up in inventory and they weren’t moving! I remember I had to go months without a salary and drastically reduce pricing to recapture some of this capital. I was over-extended and stressed, but all the while persistent in not giving up my business. Some hard choices were made but I ended coming out of it learning some valuable lessons never to be repeated again. This is also one of my favorite stories I tell clients! Learning from someone else’s mistakes is far less painful! Long term vision. From day one of starting my Amazon business, I had a number up on a vision board. This was a mid-7 figure exit number that I wanted to sell my business for someday in the future. I ended up achieving this number in 2019 but took a little less than five years to get there. Along the way, many decisions had to be made in the business and I filtered each through this end goal in mind. This type of long-term vision helped me weather the storms and reinvest the vast majority of profits along the way. It was a huge driver for the incredible growth my business had. Endless innovation. To stay on top, I had to constantly be innovating. I was the top seller in each of my categories when I ran my Amazon business and one way I stayed there was by always staying ahead of the curve. Whether it was constantly improving the product or adding new unique features, my goal was to always be justifying my high selling price and be the “go-to” for all customers. R&D took up a large chunk of my time and it should for your business as well.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In fact, I am! I strongly believe in high-quality content and right now, I’m slowly building up my blog as a powerhouse resource for people for free. My goal is to give away as much free content as possible through my blog and have it turn into a resource for the Amazon selling community. My articles will be targeted and focus on the hottest challenges facing Amazon sellers. If I can help just one seller through my blog, I consider that a success and worthwhile.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

By far, the biggest mistake is not being patient enough. Too many companies think that by simply turning on PPC on Amazon, results will happen overnight. It’s the opposite. Amazon needs time to learn your product and better guide traffic to your listings. The key is to be patient and not turn off PPC just because you don’t think it’s happening fast enough. By turning off PPC early, you are crippling yourself as a business owner. In fact, with most PPC agencies, it takes 60 days on average to start seeing strong results. It’s true when people say “good things take time.” PPC is no different.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

A strong blueprint starts with a brand mission statement. Every other decision you make will flow out from this. This could be something along the lines of “At ABC, we are a group of driven, industry disruptors, seeking to revolutionize the camping industry through innovative, yet functional camping accessories.” Obviously, that is just a sample, but it gives you a good sense of how this is structured. Once your brand’s mission statement is complete, you need to understand your targeted demographic. Take some time and dig into this and get your data right. Once you have that data, you can home in on how you want your media assets to look and feel. Then tie it back to your brand’s mission statement again and drive it home! Knowing your customers is everything. Knowing your mission statement is even more important.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Amazon PPC is easily the winner of PPC for physical products. Nothing compares to it. Not PPC on Facebook or Instagram, and not PPC on Google. There is simply no comparison. Amazon PPC is really that amazing. The thing that makes Amazon so successful is the fact that they have over 50% of eCommerce sellers already on their platform and itching to make a purchase. Until someone launches a platform similar to Amazon, they will reign as king for years to come.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Perform proper keyword research with a tool like Merchant Words. Knowing your competition and what they are ranking for is critical for a successful PPC campaign. Be extremely targeted with your keywords. Nothing is worse than throwing the kitchen sink at the wall when it comes to PPC. Start targeted and expand your PPC campaigns over time. A good rule of thumb is to launch with 25 top keywords and grow from there. ALWAYS turn on auto campaigns on Amazon and leave them on indefinitely. This allows Amazon to continue to “learn” your listing and bring you more traffic over time.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Don’t be obsessed with marketing funnels and constant pitches to your customers. Not only does this get annoying but they become blind to your brand. Instead, focus on truly remarkable content and thought-provoking email marketing. Provide a story once in a while. Provide value, resources. A never ending stream of “selling” emails is a sure-fire way to lose traction with your customer base. Be consistent. An email at the New Year and one at Christmas time are not enough. Make it a goal to set up regular emails weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Make sure your tribe hears from you on a regular basis so your brand stays on their minds. Don’t offer discounts on a regular basis! Cheapening your brand’s image is never a winning strategy. The more you send out deals to your email list, the more your customers will wait for one of these emails. Instead, create value and justify the higher pricing year-round. If you look at any luxury brand, discount codes are hardly ever given out. This is done on purpose. The product is so strong that customers are willing to pay full price. Keep deals to a bare minimum and don’t turn into another coupon frenzied company.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Many tools come to mind but two game changers are Klaviyo and Asana. With Klaviyo, you can say goodbye to boring emails to your customers. Long gone are the days of subpar emails from Mailchimp. Klaviyo has truly transformed email correspondence with customers for physical products. Beautiful templates and very easy to use. You can’t go wrong.

Asana is another one that has changed the game. Staying organized is paramount and even more important when there is a team of employees involved. Asana is good at keeping each team member up to date and allowing each person to complete their tasks and efficiently share knowledge.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Laser focus on the story. Everyone loves a good story. When it comes to branding, it’s no different. People want something more. They are seeking the ultimate story! Wrapping up as much story as you can into your marketing efforts is key. Write for humans! No one likes marketing that lacks personality. Add some personality into your marketing. Try to place yourself in the shoes of the reader or customer. What would “delight” them? By focusing on this, you will gain more of their attention and have a bigger impact. Never ending improvement. Let’s get real for a second. There is a sea of digital marketers out there. Every day there is someone new ready to take business away from you. By constantly improving and staying up to date with trends, you will stay at the top of your game. Never stop educating yourself! Putting your clients first. Whenever this is lost in translation, you are dead in the water. Every facet of our being needs to be in line with this ideology. The customer is everything. Produce endless free content. Be accessible on social media. Be everywhere. Always be open to helping people without getting paid. Maintain a good name. By making it your mission to truly help others, one’s career will blossom. Last but not least, you need drive to be a successful digital marketer. You will need drive to gain media mentions, build strong industry relationships, and willing to work all hours of the day. One prime example of this is with my international clients. It’s never a question of “can I?” wake up super early and take a call. It’s “what time?” Drive is everything.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Nothing has impacted me more than the Bible. As a Christian, I’m called to love my neighbor so I treat each of my clients this way. Instead of allowing my skills to diminish over time, I am constantly reading and spending hours of my time becoming a more knowledgeable expert in my field.

In terms of industry resources, I like the Jungle Scout blog, Market Place Pulse for high level Amazon news stories, and Twitter, believe it or not. Twitter is a fantastic resource to learn from other very successful marketers. I’m constantly learning and growing so I can better serve my clients!

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, it would be an honor to be a catalyst for the anti-guru movement. Far too many people out there get swept up by slick marketing videos claiming to promise overnight riches only if they pay for the 10,000 dollars course. I am part of the reason we see fewer gurus online, that would be amazing. My mission is to help people understand that selling physical products is a hard business and that not everything is rosy. In fact, if there was less “promising” and more “delivering” and it became a movement, this would be of great benefit to people worldwide.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I love connecting with people! Feel free to reach out to me through my website www.blacklabeladvisor.com or on Twitter at @BL_Advisor. My email is [email protected]. Even if it’s a question about which software to download, I enjoy being used as a resource for people who are growing their brands on Amazon. I also write about a wide range of topics related to Amazon on my blog. I’m looking forward to connecting with you soon!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!