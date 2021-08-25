Jon Cummins of Bulldog Yoga Online: “Take inventory of what it is that’s burning you out”

Take inventory of what it is that’s burning you out. What is(are) the source(s)? Be honestly and thoughtfully introspective; it’s important that you get to the real cause(s).

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Cummins.

Jon, the founder, owner and CEO of Bulldog Yoga Online, has spent the vast majority of his 30+ year career in the entrepreneurial space. As a real estate/hotel developer, operator and entrepreneur, he and his teams have created some of the most successful independently branded hotels in the world. In 2015, Jon created Bulldog with the objective of making yoga approachable, accessible and fun. Jon, a self-proclaimed “guy who does yoga, not a yogi,” and his team of yoga experts are democratizing and demystifying yoga by offering music-filled online yoga classes in a non-intimidating, welcoming and relaxed context.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

From my perspective, my childhood seems pretty darn ordinary compared to the challenges and difficulties many people have experienced. I grew up outside of New York City, in suburban New Jersey. I had diverse interests, with a particular affinity for business. I chose to explore those interests during my college years at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I am really drawn to “building things” whether they be tangible, like actual buildings, or intangible, such as business like Bulldog. By being in the entrepreneurial space, I’m able to do that and “satisfy my itch” to constantly push things forward.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early in my career, I made the mistake of assuming that because I had some fairly quick success that it all would be easy. I guess I assumed I “had it all figured out.”

I didn’t, and I learned that there’s no such thing as figuring it all out. Business is challenging, dynamic and competitive — every situation is different and presents its unique challenges. You’ve got to constantly adapt and always be humble.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

A few years ago, I was watching the Football Hall of Fame speech of Tony Gonzalez when he said “Life takes off on the other side of fear.” That really resonated with me as an inspirational view of taking on challenges that scare us. If we allow fear to inhibit us, we diminish our chance of success.

I also really like Billy Jean King’s quote “pressure is a privilege.” I think it really crystalizes the reality and opportunity that leaders face.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Honestly, right now I’m in the fight of my business life because of the pandemic. It’s not really interesting or exciting but it’s my reality. I’ve got 2 hotels in London which have been closed for the majority of the last 18 months. While they’re open now, business is extremely challenging given that London is predominantly a fly-in, international travel market. With Bulldog, my yoga/fitness business, it’s a similar story. It’s a massive challenge to keep some kind of a positive outlook as we try and navigate our way to better days. Fortunately, Bulldog Online, our on-demand online platform has done quite well during the pandemic. Many people have found having a high quality at-home fitness option to be really helpful in navigating through the pandemic.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity, resourcefulness and grit.

In lieu of a story about each, I’d rather quickly elaborate on why I think each of these characteristics is so important to me…

Creativity allows me to look at opportunities and difficulties differently.

Resourcefulness enables me to work through issues until I find a solution.

Grit is the fuel that allows me to power through all of the inevitable roadblocks and disappointments we all face.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Unfortunately, I think what I described above regarding the current state of my businesses makes me a living, breathing example.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I think burnout is different for everyone depending on their circumstances.

To me, burnout is the mental and emotional exhaustion associated with wanting, and needing, to push forward when the world is pushing harder in the other direction.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I’m not sure what the right word is — maybe “ease” — when you feel like the wind is in your sails and you’re cruising along. That’s a fun feeling!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

From my perspective as a businessperson — including a business that aims to help people with their physical and mental health — it’s a matter of approaching this with balance.

Burnout causes stress. The long term health impacts of stress on both our physical and mental health are well studied and documented. The same can be said for the impact of stress on job satisfaction and productivity.

So, I think it’s more than fair to say there are significant negative effects of burnout, in whatever form that takes for each individual.

I do, however, think there is an element of personal accountability that needs to be acknowledged. In some instances, an employee may discover they are burnt out and then put the onus on their employer to “fix it.” Yes, employers can, and should, play a role in helping people with burnout. I will talk about that below. That said, it’s also the employee’s role to identify what factor(s) is(are) causing the burnout and work on their own strategies to combat it. By doing so, the employee takes responsibility for their own mental health, which I believe is important.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take inventory of what it is that’s burning you out. What is(are) the source(s)? Be honestly and thoughtfully introspective; it’s important that you get to the real cause(s). Work to understand why you’re being affected the way you are. Is it something you are able to manage on your own or do you need help? Start to identify ways you can “flip the script”. As necessary, work with your employer and/or outside resources (whether they be your doctor, family/friends or research in books/on the internet) to determine what strategies are most likely to be effective in reducing or, even better, eliminating the cause(s) of your burnout. Put a game plan in place to implement those strategies — and hold yourself accountable for executing the strategy. Remember, resources are just that — resources. They aren’t fixes without disciplined and consistent attention on your part. If help from others is needed, make yourself the one who is responsible for getting that help and following up as necessary. Look at what you can do to minimize the potential for further/future burnout and, again, recognize that you’re the one responsible for doing those things. Put a long term game plan in place and create a self-accountability structure to execute the plan.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

To me, it really comes down to support and understanding. I don’t believe other people can actually reverse burnout for you, but they can help you turn the corner by being there and providing an ear and some perspective. They may also be able to provide insight into what they have done if/when they’ve experienced burnout.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Acknowledge and listen.

Again, I don’t believe others can reverse burnout for people, but employers can “help people help themselves” by listening and adjusting the work environment when they’re able. Some employers may also have mental health resources to help people work through the burnout.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

For many employers, it really is a “bottom line” issue. As management begins to realize and learn the importance of employees’ mental health on business metrics such as employee satisfaction, productivity and retention, they will focus on it more. That may not be the most sensitive answer to the question, but I believe it’s accurate and reflective of the realities of business.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Our country is in such a divisive and confrontational space — I’d like to see us work toward coming together by not allowing the politicians and media to manipulate us for their own personal gain. I think that starts with an acknowledgement on our parts that this is occurring and it’s a real problem in our society.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Jeff Bezos. He’s a business leader whose company has literally changed the way we live. I’d love to learn what he thinks he’s done well and where he’d like to improve.

