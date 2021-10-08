Jon Bresler of LAFCO: “Be at the right place, at the right time”

Be at the right place, at the right time — I’ve managed to be in spaces that have contributed to my success in my career, but it’s also important to be skillful and know what to do when you’re there.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Bresler, Founder of LAFCO.

After discovering European aromatherapy traditions while living in Switzerland, Jon Bresler returned to the United States and founded LAFCO. He launched the company by introducing and distributing luxury European skincare and artistic perfumery brands, including Santa Maria Novella, Claus Porto, Korres Natural Skin Care, Lorenzo Villoresi, and Eau d’Italie into the United States. Years later, he established LAFCO as its own brand of products inspired by the tradition and experience of European apothecaries.

With roots in botanical skincare and niche perfumery, the brand centers around exceptional fragrance, thoughtful craftsmanship, ethical practices, and the finest pure ingredients. Jon’s mission with LAFCO is to create products that not only look, smell, and feel good but are good for you.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career as a lawyer in New York City, but always knew I was meant to do something else. At the time, I had no idea what that was. All I knew was that being a lawyer was not what I wanted.

I quit my job as a lawyer and got a one-year gig in Switzerland in the ’90s as a speechwriter. There, I was given a jar of aromatherapy by an herbal company in Zurich. Keep in mind that in those days, there was no such a thing on the market as aromatherapy or natural skincare.

I had never experienced anything like it. It was intoxicating, from the richness of the smell to how it felt on my skin. That one single moment changed the trajectory of my life. From then on, I spent all my free time in pharmacies in Italy and Switzerland, and thought it was incredibly fascinating.

When the year was over, I came back to NYC and continued freelance legal work while attending business school. There, I did a project where I created a natural grooming line made in Europe, and it was the most fun I’d ever had.

At that moment, I decided that I’d forego looking for a job in the corporate world. I was going to start a business importing European skincare and niche artistic perfumery.

Early in my career, I wanted to learn everything I possibly could about the industry. I started looking for old factories in Europe and found one in Portugal. I told them I was interested in doing a men’s natural grooming line and inquired if they’d be interested in collaborating. They said yes.

And, that’s how my career found me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I invested personal funds, made sample batches, and researched retailers who would be willing to carry my product. After several months I got no response. But then Saks Fifth Avenue replied. I set up an appointment with their buyer. They were interested in both my product and story. They wanted to carry the product, but only if I came in every day to sell it.

At the time, I thought, “Oh my God! Can I do this?; I’m not a store salesperson”

But you know what, I did it because I had no choice. It felt like the end of the line if I did not.

I put my ego, and two graduate degrees aside and entered a World I’d never seen before. I asked for help from the other salespeople who took me under their wings, and eventually the product sold. It sold well. Saks rolled it out to other doors and in about six months, I had an emerging, and almost viable business.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Secretly, I was having the time of my life. I was living my dream even though it was often excruciating. I often think about why I started in my career. I had a high-paying job as a lawyer, but I was miserable and had no idea what would make me happy. This was making me happy and that got me through.

I kept up my positivity by acknowledging little successes. Little successes stacked up to make big successes. Feeling successful in my efforts fueled my happiness and my drive to continue.

Getting a meeting at Saks, getting myself onto the sales floor for the first time, enlisting help from others… these were all successes.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Very well, thank you!

My mission with LAFCO was to introduce the American market to natural home fragrance products and remedial beneficial botanical body care, and I think I’ve done just that.

I’ve faced lots of challenges in my career. Passion, energy and persistence are the keys to success. People often find ways and reasons not to do things — out of fear of failure. There will always be a reason not to do something, but the second you can release those constraints, you realize most things are not as hard as you imagined.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not sure if it’s funny, but, after some momentum in the business, I spent a lot of time in Italy over the next few years. There, I approached what was then known as one of the most high-profile, prestigious botanical producers in the world, called Santa Maria Novella, only distributed in Florence.

There I made a connection with a woman, who I did not know was the owner of Santa Maria Novella. We hit it off right away due to my genuine and honest interest in learning about the product and its process. I also met with the president and engineer and made it known that I wanted to be their distributor in the United States. They said it’s never going to happen, but I still hung around. And hung around for several years. For me, even though it was perhaps never going to amount to a distribution agreement, I was learning the craft and industry that I set out to do.

After some time, I complained to an employee that even though I was truly enjoying my time with “this woman” she was taking me away from “big wins” and that I was getting perhaps too involved in the details. He retorted … “you fool that is Mrs. Stefani the owner”. On my next trip, Mrs Stefani offered me the opportunity to distribute Santa Maria Novella in America. That put LAFCO on the map.

The key lesson I took from this experience is …. it’s all about perseverance and following your honesty.

Launching Santa Maria Novella in the U.S. catapulted my business to the world stage in the beauty industry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our commitment to creating best-in-class products that are both earth-friendly, body-friendly, and truly luxurious.

LAFCO’s premise is to create a complete ambiance with mood, scent, and color with each of our unique fragrances. With these details in mind, we associate every scent in our collection with a specific room in the house or type of home, and coordinate fragrance and color to evoke the mood of that space. For example, our Chamomile Lavender candle is calming in scent rich in aromatherapy oils known for relaxation, and the color is a warm, neutral beige that we associate with a bedroom. Our Office candle is rosemary and eucalyptus, in vibrant green to revitalize, and are rich in aromatherapy oils known to stimulate and revitalize.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As Mark Twain said, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” It’s impossible to burn out doing what you love. You might have hard days, and you have long ones, but if you love it, you’ll want it to last forever.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are many people who would deserve to be mentioned. Ones that come top of mind are:

Aquiles Barros: Aquiles was the engineer at the Ach Brito factory in Portugal where I did my first project. When I approached this factory in 1993 to work with me, he was the only one interested in the project. The factory ownership was totally against working with a foreigner. Aquiles convinced them that I was good for them.

Mrs. Stefani from Santa Maria Novella

Sebastian Alvarez who helped me so much in this long journey by teaching me about how Europeans do business and how they think. I learned from him that I needed to adjust my temperament, expectations, and most of all my time frame for things to happen. I learned a valuable lesson that people in foreign places must be met on their grounds to be able to effectively communicate with them.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

What makes our candles unique is that we deliver each one with a promise. Our Pure Promise, which is printed on every box, promises that LAFCO candles are made with a lot of natural oils and from a nontoxic vegetable wax. And that they provide a highly concentrated scent that evenly distributes in the space.

Our pure promise means that all of our decisions are made considering moral and societal values. We recently removed palm-oil from our bar soaps. We are the first in the industry to do this. In recent years, experts have indicated that the growing use of palm oil has had a direct effect on global climate change. Palm trees typically grow in tropical regions such as Indonesia and Malaysia but are now spreading throughout the tropics, including parts of Africa. Unfortunately, rainforests are being cleared and burned to make room for more of this crop. But because rainforests are the largest carbon sinks, when destroyed they release massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the climate, which causes damaging effects.

With this knowledge, we worked to create a new formula that was safe and effective and did not contribute to deforestation. Now soaps are made from 75 percent olive oil and 25 percent coconut oil. Additionally, all our vessels are reusable. Because our candles are primarily soy, the remaining wax can be removed easily, and people repurpose their containers to store things in the home or office or as a vase for display.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Be Persistent — As an entrepreneur one of the one key to success is to never quit Don’t be afraid to fail — When you fail, it means you’ve taken a risk to grow. Harness the experience as a learning opportunity. Be at the right place, at the right time — I’ve managed to be in spaces that have contributed to my success in my career, but it’s also important to be skillful and know what to do when you’re there. Ask for what you want — Even though you think people know what you want or need, they don’t. Be clear and direct. Take risks whenever possible — You will always figure a way out if it doesn’t work.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs and lows of being a founder?

As a founder, there will be beautiful moments; then there will be moments of despair. And there’s honestly equal value in each. The best advice for anyone starting a business is to try to learn everything you possibly can about the field you are going into. Try not to take things personally and stay focused.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the terrific parts of my career and my company is our commitment to making the world a better place. For one, I would love to move people off synthetics in skincare cleansing products. Natural skincare products are better for the environment, and much safer for you.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We put a great deal of thought into our LAFCO Blog, which is a great place to learn more about what we’re doing. Our blog includes everything from our ongoing efforts to be more sustainable and our work to protect the planet, as well as brand collaborations and product giveaways.

We constantly update our social media channels with new products, tips and advice, and things that inspire us.

Check out our LAFCO Instagram here and more about our company here.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!