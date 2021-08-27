Jon Bishop of CDNGLOBAL: “To be successful you must be willing to explore ideas within a path of discipline”

The commercial brokerage business is the sales force for the real estate community. It is an outsourced service with risks but also with an enormous financial upside. Success is earned by work ethic, creativity, and commitment to the journey. To be successful you must be willing to explore ideas within a path of discipline. It is imperative to set goals and measure your journey.

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Bishop.

Jon Bishop serves as President and Co-Founder of CDNGLOBAL, a globally collaborative, privately-held, independent real estate brokerage, investment sales, and advisory services firm based in Canada. With nearly 30 years of experience, Jon has split his time between Montreal and Vancouver as a company executive, business owner, Board Member, and real estate leading professional. Over the past decade, his focus has been on spearheading business expansion and growth in Western Canada. Today, that focus is coast to coast.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

In 1991, I moved from Montreal to the west coast with a dream of skiing and spending time in the mountains. I quickly realized that this dream was not going to pay me enough to raise a family and live in Vancouver! I started a construction company, and this was my introduction into real estate. My entry into the commercial real estate happened in 2001 when I met with Phil O’Brien, the founder of Devencore.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In April 2020, the pandemic was having extensive impact across the globe and a corporate decision was made to close the English offices of Devencore and place approximately 60 professionals on leave without pay and without security of a future. My business partner, Agron Miloti, and I did not agree with this decision and saw an opportunity to acquire the businesses. We closed the purchase on May 26, 2020 and developed a plan to bring everyone back to work — this entrepreneurial initiative was the creation of CDNGLOBAL. Agron and I have always been honoured to work collaboratively with staff and we believe that you take care of the people who youwork with.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Tell the truth, and you can never go wrong. Transparency and honesty is the cornerstone of any person in an advisory role.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our immediate focus is to continue expanding by adding additional offices across Canada and creating a global bridge to the Canadian marketplace through our network of existing connections created over the past three decades. Our regional partners and professionals benefit by our strategic approach to offer limitless opportunity for a collaborative ecosystem. We have teams focused on each of our Business Lines with opportunities for new professionals to join across all disciplines.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

We collaborate with brokerage professionals across the globe and we never undermine the importance of the trust others put in us and our team. A major New York-based brokerage uses CDNGLOBAL in Canada as its trusted partner despite having brand offices in Canada. Trust, longstanding relationships, and top tier performance is what drives CDNGLOBAL. Collaboration is our currency.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many. In particular, my friend and mentor Richard Oana, who passed away in 2015, was the kindest and most talented real estate professional I have ever met. As a young professional I faced many challenges, both in life and in business. Richard stepped in and took me under his guidance. He always believed in me, and we celebrated our successes from then on. Today, I turn towards my business partners Agron Miloti. When he speaks, I pay attention.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Diversity : The real estate business touches all facets of our lives. It influences our decisions on where we live, where and how we work, and how spend our time. Our vacations are coordinated around real estate and our financial portfolios are hedged on it.

: The real estate business touches all facets of our lives. It influences our decisions on where we live, where and how we work, and how spend our time. Our vacations are coordinated around real estate and our financial portfolios are hedged on it. Everchanging : The markets and the business are always evolving and changing. We are influenced by trends, political decisions, socio-economic decisions, and preferences.

: The markets and the business are always evolving and changing. We are influenced by trends, political decisions, socio-economic decisions, and preferences. Creative determination: Is at the core of success in this industry.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The industry is not as progressive as it could be and those who are creative and less stuck in their way will grow.

Environmental impact plays a huge role however there are huge costs associated with countering climate issue, creating conundrum.

With the hybrid model apparently here to stay, there is a disconnect in the workforce and workplace.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Be generous with your time, attitude, and willingness to share your winning formula. There is enough opportunity for all of us to thrive. People matter and if they are taken care of, the bottom line will also be taken care of.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jon-bishop-5562b78/

www.cdnglobal.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.