Jon and Bron of Daddy Issues Podcast: “Find what sets you apart”

Find what sets you apart. For us, it was clear. My dad is a successful, right-wing middle-aged man who is very old school and conservative. On the other hand, I am a young, artistic liberal creative who makes movies. We often found ourselves on different sides of issues throughout our lives. With the political and social climate being so divisive, our show is set apart because we talk about the different sides of current events but always see both sides with a sense of respect.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jon and Bron of Daddy Issues Podcast. A weekly conversation between a father and son about their differing views on life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I grew up in South Florida with a passion for movies. I would create short films with my brothers when I was young and with my friends when in school. Ultimately, this led me to go to film school and move to Los Angeles after that. Since then, I’ve worked in the film industry helping to produce movies and TV. The podcast grew out of that passion for creating entertainment but never something I would have ever thought to pursue naturally.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

Certainly, the most interesting thing to come from the podcast was having my own Bachelor style dating show with 150 applicants from all over the country looking to date me.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

The biggest mistake my dad and I made, in the beginning, was not listening to each other during our podcasts. However, this has been a great thing for our relationship with each other and broader life in general as I am much more present and attentive when in conversations with people. Whereas I often used to wait for someone to finish so I could say what I wanted to, through the podcast, I have learned to really listen in a conversation and value the words I want to use rather than just spewing my thoughts.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

We started in November 2020 so just about 8 months now. Last week was our 35th episode.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

The biggest thing we discuss on our podcast is “live and let live.” We are big promoters of being your authentic self and not caring what others think as long as you are content with yourself. It has been really rewarding to see our listeners gaining confidence in their own abilities and ideas in their personal lives from our podcast.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

It still baffles me that so many people want to listen to a random 25-year-old guy and his dad talk about nonsense each week. I think what draws people to our show is the authenticity and that it is relatable. I hear from so many listeners that the show makes them feel like they are at their dinner table talking with their dad/child. I don’t think my dad and I are special in any way, I merely think we are totally authentic in who we are and say whatever we think without worrying about how others will perceive it. That is rare these days and I think people are craving something real and genuine.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

A great question. Sometimes it is definitely hard to stay consistent and constantly motivated. When we started, I committed to myself that I would work consistently on the podcast for a full year before I would allow myself to give up. So it’s really just sticking to what I told myself I could do. Keeping a schedule is important in getting everything done each week and we also try to mix up our content enough and offer new types of entertainment for our fans (music videos, spin off shows, merch drops, live streams) so that it isn’t monotonous.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

All the material that we talk about just comes from observing the world. Every day I scroll through the internet, mainly Reddit, and read about what is going on in the world and more importantly, what people are saying about it. A lot of our topics also just come from random thoughts my dad and I have while on air in a stream-of-consciousness way. We try not to plan our show to much because we like just conversing with each other and could go on for hours.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I mean obviously, Joe Rogan is the undisputed king of podcasts and pioneered the entire industry and medium. More recently, I think Tim Dillion is a great example of a podcast that showcases a person’s individual commentary about random stuff going on. He perfectly walks a thin line of successfully making fun of everywhere and offending all the sides whereas to ensure that he appeals to them all at the same time. He also consistently posts and mixes up his content enough that it is never boring.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Honestly, I don’t know if there is an answer to this question. I think having the proper equipment is very important. You want your product to sound/look high quality so investing in the right microphones and camera is a must. Other than that, I think finding what makes your show different is the only thing that distinguishes a successful podcast from the plethora of random ones. There must be something that makes you unique. Take that and run with it so that no other podcast is like yours.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast?

1. Find what sets you apart. For us, it was clear. My dad is a successful, right-wing middle-aged man who is very old school and conservative. On the other hand, I am a young, artistic liberal creative who makes movies. We often found ourselves on different sides of issues throughout our lives. With the political and social climate being so divisive, our show is set apart because we talk about the different sides of current events but always see both sides with a sense of respect.

2. Learn how to produce and edit. This is extremely important and very simple. Buy a simple camera or even use your iPhone and learn how to make the video look good (you can even google this). From there, if you don’t know already, teach yourself how to edit the videos you’ve filmed into clips you can share on social media. This is the main thing that allowed our podcast to grow.

3. Know what your audience likes. This one takes time and is something you constantly have to be aware of and learn. Every so often, we try something different than our usual content. It is important to see the reactions from listeners so we can grow the show and give our fans what they enjoy.

4. Stay consistent. It is so important to devote the time needed each and every week to creating content for your listeners and sticking to the schedule you choose. For us, we post an episode every Monday and Wednesday and have not missed one since we started. This helps keep fans engaged and shows taht you are committed to the show.

5. Honestly, I would say the last thing is to have fun and enjoy it. The beauty of the podcast medium is that people are connecting with you on a personal level and want to listen to you. Making sure you are enjoying what you do comes across over the air to your listeners.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it?

1. We don’t actually have guests on our show so I wouldn’t be able to attest to this question

2. Increasing listeners is the hardest part of the entire experience. For us, we found 99% of our growth come from social media, specifically TikTok. It is vital to constantly be sharing clips from the podcast on all different platforms to increase the amount of potential eyes and ears on your show.

3. The best thing about podcasting is that is is very simple in terms of what it takes to be high quality. We started out with low quality equipment at first to see what was worthwhile for us but after the show gained some traction, we invested in two good microphones and an audio interface. That is basically it all you need! The true professionalism comes from the content you create.

4. My advice to encourage engagement would be to stay genuine and personal. On our socials, through trial and error, I learned that the posts that people enjoy seeing involve my father and I rather than something about the show. Us making videos, pictures from our weekend, etc. People are listening to the podcast for us so it is important to showcase your authentic self to everyone to get them to engage.

5. We are still figuring out how to monetize! The best thing for us has been Patreon which is a subscription service where our listeners pay a monthly fee for extra content. By far, Patreon is the most lucrative for us. It is really about finding multiple avenues to bring in a small amount of money which can add up to something worthwhile. Getting ad revenue from YouTube, selling merchandise, partnering with brands, all add up to be something.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

-I would say to start within your budget. It might not take off or be worth your while so I wouldn’t recommend investing in expensive equipment at first. There are great microphones around 80 dollars a piece and that’s basically all you need other than a computer!

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is very simple for us; just be yourself unapolegetically. Through the podcast, I learned that there are people out in the world who want to listen to what I have to say and enjoy me simply for who I am. Knowing that has helped my confidence and personal life tremendously and that is what I try to share on the podcast to our listeners. There are people out there who like you just for who you are so don’t try to be anything you’re not; and if they don’t like you for who you are than great, you’re better off without them.

How can our readers follow you online?

Personally I can be found @bronsenbloom on Instagram and my Dad can be found @jonsavagebloom The podcast can be found @daddy_issuespodcast on Instagram, @daddyissuespod on TikTok, YouTube, www.daddyissuesthepodcast.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.