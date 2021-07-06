Jolie McNulty Of The Makery: “Don’t compare yourself to others”

Don’t compare yourself to others. You don’t know how true someone else’s story that they’re sharing is or what they’re going through. You WILL feel bad if you follow your competitors too closely no matter how successful you are. Just do YOUR freaking best.

We had the pleasure to interview Jolie McNulty of The Makery. The makery is a DIY Art Studio founded by Jolie McNulty in Tacoma, WA. As of January 2021, we are now an online-only craft business that delivers a little creativity to your door. Our Subscription DIY Box is a bi-monthly shipment of creative home decor projects for you or your child to make.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! As a U.S. Special Forces military family with a new baby at a new duty station in Washington State, I wanted a way to meet other people. I saw that someone in Florida was doing Sign Painting Parties so I gave it a try with a tiny 300-square foot art studio and as luck would have it, the community loved it and booked parties with us left and right.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When we first started, the thing everyone would say was, “Wow! We love having a place to come to with our friends and family to make memories.” That was really eye-opening for me because as much as I wanted to help people be creative easily and comfortably, the time with their loved ones was really just as, if not more, valuable than the project they were working on.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I actually do think I was born for this. Growing up in Los Angeles with my immigrant Chinese mother, I watched her hustle every weekend, taking me along to her jobs. She would sell computer software at computer conferences and shows around LA county. As a kid, I thought it was fun but I really think that inspired my intense work ethic and drive. My dad was also successful in the music industry so seeing his hard work pay off showed me early on that if you work hard enough and have a little bit of luck, amazing things are possible.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I believe the reason our studio is so successful is because of a core group of like-minded female entrepreneur friends I have. The four of us opened our businesses the same year but in different regions of the country: Florida, Illinois, and Washington. Collectively, we bring in over $2M a year. We’re a force to be reckoned with and it’s because we have each other to talk to and share ideas with. I would not be where I am today without them picking me up when I am down. Truly.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the very heart of our business is to bring people together. To get them off their phones, to get them to make something with their hands. I also try to be as kind and understanding of a human as physically possible. I absolutely love to give back to the community, whether it be helping a single mom on Thanksgiving, supplying nurses with Craft Kits at the beginning of COVID, or donating to a school. We always want to be a positive influence in our community and help as much as we possibly can. I’m not saying those things to brag, I truly feel like it is our responsibility to lift up those in need because we have been supported so much by our community. I do not take that responsibility lightly and I jump at the chance to give back.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit, Grace + Optimism.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I really think that if you don’t make mistakes you’re not working and you’re not trying new things. So even though not everything works out like it could, everything works out like it should, and I’m grateful for the lessons I’ve learned… and the ice cream when I cry about it later!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Could I please read other people’s answers to this question? Because I have no idea. Taco Tuesday?

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I think it’s important to not only show the highlight reel, but also the bloopers. People want to be along for the journey, so if you show the “behind the scenes” and they are there for your successes as well as your failures, you’ll gain such a strong family community of people that “know you” and that cheer for you. People like doing business with people doing business, so even if you have 1 sale a day, share it, post about it, shout it from the rooftops, because someone will see it and want to buy from you too!

Facebook is everything for the business when it comes to showing the authenticity of the brand. We’re consistently communicating with our customers through our social pages, especially since the pandemic where we’ve had to pivot solely online. 100% of our workshops and projects and crafts are posted on Facebook and that is how our customers know about them. We were also fortunate enough to do multiple team-building events at Facebook in Seattle and they said we were the best-reviewed event they had ever had! Which is such an awesome feeling. We are truly so grateful for the publicity and advertising Facebook has provided us to grow our business.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think ultimately social media is “word of mouth” advertising. Taking advantage of positive reviews (whether in person or online) does amazing things for your business and exaggerating the good is important!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think a lot of time new business owners focus on the product a little too much and not the full experience. How is ordering? What is customer service like? What type of packaging? What is the vibe you’re going for? Who is your ideal customer and how do you access them? Having a solid understanding of what your guests want, think, and feel will really set you up for success.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Oh man, where do I even begin? When you have a high in your business it feels a little shaky. Like, wow, this is such an incredible accomplishment, but how did I get this? Will I ever get this again? How can I use this to grow my business? (because EVERYTHING you do in your life is about growing your business) So it’s an incredible feeling of accomplishment, truly, but it’s hard to fully enjoy. Then the lows… I mean honestly, if you are feeling the absolute lowest in your business, it could mean the end of your business and that really is such a difficult feeling. Something you worked so hard for to support your family, to follow your dreams, to have a “job” you love. It can all be taken away from you because of something out of your control. These feelings are natural and they happen to even the most successful business leaders.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The biggest high for me would be being asked to host the Seattle Seahawks Holiday Paint Party for the wives and girlfriends of the players and coaches. We were actually asked back 2 years in a row, would have been a 3rd if it weren’t for COVID. The fact that an NFL Team even knew who we were was like the craziest experience for me. I will never forget getting that inquiry email, I think I popped a rib jumping up and down.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Oh yes, there are many of these. Most recently, last fall we got the “go ahead” to open parties back up so I spent A LOT of time and money on getting our calendar filled with parties. And we did! We completely sold out 12 weeks of parties, not focusing on our Craft Kits that had been keeping the lights on during COVID. Then after 2 days, we had to shut down again… I had spent so much time and effort getting these events put together that we didn’t have a plan B. We didn’t have enough time to launch Fall and Christmas mailable Craft Kits so we weren’t able to bring in the sales we needed and that’s why we ultimately had to temporarily close our storefront.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I cried about it obviously, and then I reached out to my support people and said “I don’t want to lose this business, I love our community, I love being able to work from home, what can I do? What am I not seeing?” They DRAGGED me out of my wallowing and our sales have never been better. The business would not be here today if it weren’t for the dream team of other female business owners to lean on for support. I know for a fact I will be in that place again because without a doubt, as amazing as this high is right now, a low is right around the corner because that is just the name of the game.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t compare yourself to others. You don’t know how true someone else’s story that they’re sharing is or what they’re going through. You WILL feel bad if you follow your competitors too closely no matter how successful you are. Just do YOUR freaking best. Don’t do this alone. When the going gets tough, have a support system around you to bounce ideas off of, let people help you. You don’t have to carry the weight of your business by yourself. Don’t be too hard on yourself. You are going to make SO MANY mistakes. Like, an unreal number that will cost you time, money, and sanity but you’re doing the best you can, and that HAS to be OK. Don’t be too full of yourself. Enjoy the successes and use them to reach the next highest mountain, but don’t get comfortable, keep pushing yourself. If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving backward. Finished is better than perfect. A lot of the time you can get so caught up in making sure every little thing is absolutely without a doubt picture-perfect, but at the end of the day, if you’re not producing new content or new products, your business won’t grow. Finish something, introduce it to the world, and then move on to the next thing. Don’t spend too much time on something that you get too afraid to finish.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resiliency right now is simply being forgiving. Forgiving yourself for not being who you were as a business owner 2 years ago. Forgiving others for maybe not what you think they should be right now. Just continue to take it one day at a time and know that better and brighter days are around the corner. Or maybe they’re not and this is how things will be for a while. That uncertainty on your business is A LOT. Just take it one day at a time and forgive yourself for maybe not handling it the way you thought you would.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, absolutely! For the most part. I try to see the lessons and have empathy in hard situations. Even as a kid I always put myself in someone else’s shoes and it may seem trivial, but it has really helped me understand things a little better.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Absolutely! Being positive and optimistic about your business means that you believe your business has a future and that is so important for your clients to see. For example, even though we had to close the storefront, I do believe we will reopen stronger and better than ever when the social climate is better for social gatherings. For now, we are thriving with our Subscription Craft Box and we are so grateful.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I think the quote that I FREQUENTLY tell myself is “Success in Small Business is Perseverance.” I heard Rachel Hollis say that at a training I attended, and it stuck with me. Every time the business feels low and heavy, I tell myself to just push through. Hard times are usually when people give up and that’s what motivates me to keep going!

How can our readers further follow you online?

We are on Facebook and Instagram! @themakerytacoma and then on our website, https://themakerywa.com/, you can shop our Craft Take + Make Kits and our Subscription Boxes.

Thank you so much!!