Jolee Martin of Multi Axis Manufacturing: “Sad thing is they don’t even realize it usually”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jolee Martin.

Founder and President of J Martin Consulting and Multi Axis Manufacturing LLC, Jolee Martin brings 30 years of progressive experience in operations. Jolee honed her skills as a Senior Consultant for a Texas based consulting firm where she coached C-suite clients in environments ranging from Aerospace and Automotive, Manufacturing and Fabrication, to Distribution and Logistics. Jolee received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Maryville University and a master’s degree with a dual concentration in international business and financial analysis from Keller Graduate School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

There is nothing better than helping companies grow! Manufacturing was one environment I spent quite a bit of time in as a consultant. My only personal background in manufacturing was as a young woman in a liquor bottling plant when I worked on the bottling line. As a consultant, through working with my clients, I learned manufacturing. More importantly I learned the challenges, bottlenecks and barriers most manufacturers experience. Little did I know, years later, this would lead to the start of Multi Axis Manufacturing.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Step into the future with Multi Axis Manufacturing. Multi Axis Manufacturing (MAM) has no offices, the real work is done on the manufacturing floor. Multi Axis Mfg is one of the few start up’s that received an incentive (1.1M dollars) to move our business to Puerto Rico to brings jobs and technological advancement. MAM has intentionally put a focus on technology. We have new equipment arriving and plan to flip the equipment every 8 to 10 years, unheard of in the industry. MAM’s focus on removing challenges for both our customers and our team members ensures our dynamic operating system is focused on the RIGHT things. Our plan to step into both commerical and government contracting leads us to a yearly anticipated revenue of over 20M dollars annually within the first 5 years. We are a HubZone Certified, Woman Owned Small Business. Within 90 to 120 days of our Grand Opening we will also have our AS9100 certification and ITAR registration, items most companies seek well into their production life and we already have our JCP approval in the government contracting arena.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started working with people in manufacturing, I didn’t know anything about feeds and speeds, tooling or cycle times. Yet I was expected to find as much “value” for the client as possible weekly. Like any industry there is jargon, acronyms, a sense of “we have always done it this way”. I didn’t know any of the jargon, try having a real conversation with a knowledgeable professional about improvement opportunities. All I can say is it was ugly. I learned an important lesson, no matter what environment or situation I was assigned, I couldn’t rely on simply asking good questions to learn what I needed to know. I HAD to put effort into due diligence upfront so I could engage the people I was entrusted to coach. This completely set the stage for not only coaching but how I engage with our manufacturing clients.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I know it may be corny, but my fifth grade teacher had an amazing impact on me. I was blessed with a teacher who thought outside the box. School was a haven of sorts for me and this teacher alllowed me to work ahead. The impact of this simple item was HUGE. Not only was boredom minimized but I learned no matter what was happening in my life, I could persevere and succeed.

Another important person was someone who I am confident has no idea the impact they actually had on me. I have always been a little quirky and never wanted to think like everyone else. This person told me to always be my authentic self. I can’t even express how liberating it is to be told to just be yourself.

Last but by no means least, my Mother. My Mother is one of the most open minded people I know. She always had amazing work ethic, integrity and the ability to coach her teams to accomplish great things. Her team members were loyal and willing to learn new things because she encouraged and empowered them to want more. I am blessed to be her daughter.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Great question! In my mind positive disruption is all about the catalyst of change for the better. Better use of resources, better processes, better product, less waste, more opportunity, better for consumers and / or environment. Can we disrupt the “norm” and show positive reasons why breaking the mold helps the whole. For instance, in manufacturing I see knowledgeable people and teams all the time who are comfortable with “how we have always done it”. When, by pushing the boundries even just a little, we could help our customers get a quality, consistent product more timely. Directly impacting their delivery capabilities and cost to market. If we can help our customers become more competitive they could grow, offering more job opportunities. Through this we also manage our resources better. We can also grow and offer more opportunities to our team, our profits are better because we are focused on measuring the right things.

With this said there is a huge amount of responsibility that goes with this. Just because we “can” doesn’t always mean we “should”. We all have to face our own moral and ethical components of the life we lead.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Follow Your Gut — we all have intuition, the little voice inside trying to keep us on the right path. Sometimes we don’t take the time to “hear” or “feel” this but in hind sight we always know the exact moment when we should have been listening. One of my moments was years ago when my Mom really wanted to own her own restaurant rather than run everyone else’s kitchens. We had an opportunity to purchase a small deli, lunch restaurant close to where she lived. While everything looked good on paper, I was concerned that the area was changing. The parking lot was a challenge to get in and out of and one of the larger, local employers had just moved to a new facility nowhere close to the old facility. But Mom was so excited the thought of disappointing her outweighed my sound intuition. We made it two years before I had to close it. It was painful personally and financially.

Be Joyful Everyday — if I can’t be joyful everyday about what I am doing personally and professionally then I need to make changes. Today I am blessed with the ability to get up everyday and focus on goals that drive me. It wasn’t always that way. Even with the challenges of the restaurant we loved it. I’m Italian, we love feeding people and sharing over a meal. Now I simply invite friends and family over when I want to feed people. I had other jobs along the way that did not excite me or make me joyous. Sometimes life happens and you have to do what you need to do. When I realized I was in a job or role that did not make me happy, I always knew I had the ability to change it. Maybe that was simply looking for something else, maybe that was going back to school, but I ALWAYS knew it was up to me to be responsible for my happiness or joyous choices.

Think BIG — you can not be blessed with abundance if you don’t put yourself in a position to receive it. So many brilliant, awesome people settle for mediocrity. Sad thing is they don’t even realize it usually.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Without going into a lot of detail let’s just say there are a LOT of used tires out there that could be repurposed in a sustainable way.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I believe everyone has something like this that has impacted them on a “soul” level and find it interesting that if you truly pay attention it arrives exactly when you need it. I can’t pick just ONE! Early in my career, The Magic of Thinking Big by David J Schwartz and Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill were amazingly impactful. They expanded my thinking of what was possible when you put the right mindset to it. I also read everything I could find from Tony Robbins, Dexter Yager and John Maxwell. We all have naysayers in our life, these books set the stage for what I was able to conceive for myself and support in others.

I have one specific story that sticks with me. When I was in high school I was a decent student, no validictorian or anything, but decent. I also worked full time to help my family. As I was deciding what I wanted to “be when I grew up” I reached out to our high school guidance office. I was looking for creative ways to pay for college, grants, scholarships, etc. I absolutely KNEW I had to pursue a degree. My assigned counselor said “Jolee, your parents can’t affort college and your not in the top 5 of your class. You need to find a good husband and have babies.” That conversation impacted me for a few years. I eventually shook myself out of that and pursued my degrees.

Most recently books like the Law of Attraction by Esther and Jerry Hicks, The Secret by Rhonda Byrne and You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero, along with various business books have taken up my reading time. Again, my mind was expanded with the possibilities of manifesting toward a specific mission with complete clarity and confidence. Something “right” for the greater good not something focused on selfishly. By focusing on the greater good, my goals and dreams also materialize.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My all-time favorite quote is by Nelson Mandela, “I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul.” Most don’t realize the poem that this comes out of was originally written by William Earnest Henley in 1875 and then published in 1888. The poem reads:

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the Pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find, me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll.

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage everyone, regardless of economic means or backgrounds, to TRULY search themselves for their mission in this life. To do this with no selfishness but complete openness to what might arrive in their consciousness. To LISTEN as life moves forward for the course corrections being offered. If as a population we would learn to do this early in life, more people would be joyous in their existance and would have the means, physically, spirtually and economically, to overcome challenge.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!