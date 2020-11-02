Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Joining the Ranks: Exec Brands Founder and CEO Suresh Bhagchandani Steps Forward With Other Brands To Support Frontline Workers

Persistence, drive, and innovation of courageous, curious, and unique individuals have always propelled the world forward toward the future. Shaping the industry and shattering perceptions regarding what is professionally possible is busy work. Busy work means no time to fall behind due to the disappointing performance of one's professional armor. The standstill the world is […]

Persistence, drive, and innovation of courageous, curious, and unique individuals have always propelled the world forward toward the future. Shaping the industry and shattering perceptions regarding what is professionally possible is busy work. Busy work means no time to fall behind due to the disappointing performance of one’s professional armor.

The standstill the world is currently experiencing is no roadblock for these same individuals who persist regardless of the challenges that stand in their way.

Frontline workers including medical staff and other essential workers are keeping the world sane amidst unprecendented circumstances. Often voluntarily separating themselves from their family, frontline workers are putting their lives at risk on the daily to make sure the wheels of society keep on turning.

Those same people that keep the world moving not only deserve professional wear that is up to par in performance, but consideration from the world they serve. Exec brands is seeking to do just that. 

Well suited (pun intended) to these ideals and constantly inspired by clients is ExecSocks and Execsorries, founded by Suresh Bagchandani – brands dedicated to providing custom products to fit every need, personality, occasion, and event all while serving the needs of their community.

Based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, Exec brands offer custom socks and unique accessories including bow ties, cufflinks, bracelets, and so much more. Available for purchase with options including subscription box or one pair at a time, individuals can feel good about products that are curated by fashion stylists not only to recognize their individuality but by keeping an eye on the community at large.

Exec brands are all too familiar with the new norm’s uniform: business up top and comfy down below. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many are missing the camaraderie of the office and the environment stimulation that falls flat at home. Regardless of the collective mental health issues that accompany such feelings, Exec brands know that in times such as these, it is the little things that make all the difference. A good pair of socks custom fit with care with only one person in mind or the finishing touch of some snazzy cufflinks provides the boost necessary to keep going.

Suresh Bhagchandani established ExecSocks and Execssories based on the objective of recognizing the significance of the individuality of each and every one customer by offering selections of socks and accessories to flatter extraordinary men with exceptional lifestyles.

Customers can feel good about their purchases because the Exec brands not only prioritizes individuality but the importance of coming together as a community and giving back. In fact, Exec brands donates a sock subscription box not only to frontline workers, but to homeless shelters, and those most in need with every sock purchase.

Until the world can come back together and give a unified thank you for frontline workers’ service, Exec brands hope that one donation at a time will do the job in the meantime.


Those interested in learning more about ExecSocks or Execssories can do so here.

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

