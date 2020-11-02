Joining the Ranks: Exec Brands Founder and CEO Suresh Bhagchandani Steps Forward With Other Brands To Support Frontline Workers

Persistence, drive, and innovation of courageous, curious, and unique individuals have always propelled the world forward toward the future. Shaping the industry and shattering perceptions regarding what is professionally possible is busy work. Busy work means no time to fall behind due to the disappointing performance of one’s professional armor.

The standstill the world is currently experiencing is no roadblock for these same individuals who persist regardless of the challenges that stand in their way.

Frontline workers including medical staff and other essential workers are keeping the world sane amidst unprecendented circumstances. Often voluntarily separating themselves from their family, frontline workers are putting their lives at risk on the daily to make sure the wheels of society keep on turning.

Those same people that keep the world moving not only deserve professional wear that is up to par in performance, but consideration from the world they serve. Exec brands is seeking to do just that.

Well suited (pun intended) to these ideals and constantly inspired by clients is ExecSocks and Execsorries, founded by Suresh Bagchandani – brands dedicated to providing custom products to fit every need, personality, occasion, and event all while serving the needs of their community.

Based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, Exec brands offer custom socks and unique accessories including bow ties, cufflinks, bracelets, and so much more. Available for purchase with options including subscription box or one pair at a time, individuals can feel good about products that are curated by fashion stylists not only to recognize their individuality but by keeping an eye on the community at large.

Exec brands are all too familiar with the new norm’s uniform: business up top and comfy down below. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many are missing the camaraderie of the office and the environment stimulation that falls flat at home. Regardless of the collective mental health issues that accompany such feelings, Exec brands know that in times such as these, it is the little things that make all the difference. A good pair of socks custom fit with care with only one person in mind or the finishing touch of some snazzy cufflinks provides the boost necessary to keep going.

Suresh Bhagchandani established ExecSocks and Execssories based on the objective of recognizing the significance of the individuality of each and every one customer by offering selections of socks and accessories to flatter extraordinary men with exceptional lifestyles.

Customers can feel good about their purchases because the Exec brands not only prioritizes individuality but the importance of coming together as a community and giving back. In fact, Exec brands donates a sock subscription box not only to frontline workers, but to homeless shelters, and those most in need with every sock purchase.

Until the world can come back together and give a unified thank you for frontline workers’ service, Exec brands hope that one donation at a time will do the job in the meantime.



Those interested in learning more about ExecSocks or Execssories can do so here.