Join us this Thursday: A surgeon’s perspective on mental health

As one of the leading surgical consultants, Mr Coonar regularly manages high pressure, life and death situations. He worked helping casualties from the London bombings, pioneered lung surgery techniques, lead teams through intense life-saving operations with his unfaltering dedication to patients.

All of these experiences no doubt required resilience, a clear head under pressure and the ability to thrive in the highest intensity moments – together with managing extreme emotions – of both himself and his team – when things don’t go to plan.

You Okay, Doc? has the privilege to be hosting the esteemed surgeon and head of the globally renowned thoracic unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, Mr Aman Coonar, in conversation with psychotherapist, Chris Cherry.

Mr. Coonar will share his advice for doctors – and others in high-pressure industries – about how he takes care of his own emotional and mental health – in the hope of inspiring and motivating others. Mr Coonar has always held a great passion for mental health – having a degree in psychology and being a huge advocate for developing team and personal resilience in the medical world.

After the discussion, Mr. Coonar and Chris Cherry will be answering questions from webinar attendees. Email [email protected] with yours.

Join the conversation on Thursday 16 July at 7pm. Reserve your space here.

About Mr Aman Coonar

Mr Aman Coonar is a consultant surgeon at Royal Papworth Hospital, the UK’s leading adult cardiothoracic hospital and the first hospital to be awarded outstanding in all categories by the CQC. He qualified in medicine from Guy’s & St. Thomas’ Hospital with an intercalated degree in psychology from UCL and elective experience at Harvard, the Caribbean and India. He trained in both internal medicine and surgery in the UK and Canada before being appointed to Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge initially as the only pure general thoracic surgeon. Along the way he was also involved in dealing with casualties from the London bombings. The thoracic surgery department has grown and recently was noted to have the best results in the country. He has various research interests including regenerative medicine, surgical innovation and improving outcomes. He is also a Trustee and director of student engagement for the national professional society SCTS. He has a great interest in education and developing team and personal resilience. Some of his surgery is to be featured in the forthcoming BBC production ‘Surgeons at the Edge of Life’.

About Chris Cherry

Chris is the Founding Trustee of You Okay, Doc? and a qualified integrative psychotherapist with over 30 years’ experience. He is fully registered with the UK Council of Psychotherapy and has worked in a variety of clinical settings including the NHS, the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as founding and coordinating a number of organisations. His work has also extended to a variety of appearances on a wide range of TV and radio programmes including ‘The Truth About Men’ on ITV, Radio 4 and BBC Radio Berkshire. Chris has worked with a broad range of emotional issues ranging from anxiety to addictions and with these experiences he will provide valuable insight into tailoring specific products to support doctors’ mental health.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ Series, hosted by You Okay, Doc? – The Mental Health & Wellbeing Charity for Doctors. Founded by Doctors & Psychotherapists.

This is the sixth and final edition of the ‘Emotional & Mental Health in the Age of the Virus’ series, hosted by You Okay Doc? and joined by esteemed guest speakers including:

Best-selling author, comedian and former doctor, Adam Kay

England Rugby 7’s Captain Tom Mitchell

Grief expert, psychotherapist and best-selling author, the Hon Julia Samuel

Founder of McKinsey’s leadership practice, Caroline Webb

Anger management guru and psychotherapist, Mike Fisher; and

Leading thoracic surgeon, Mr Aman Coonar.

Watch back the full webinars: https://bit.ly/huddle-ytp

The series is proudly sponsored by Dräger and supported by C3 Post Trade and 507 Capital.

You Okay, Doc? is the UK’s Mental Health Charity for Doctors. Founded by doctors and psychotherapists in 2019.

We are in urgent need of donations to provide doctors with bespoke, long term mental health support.

Please donate what you can by visiting here: https://youokaydoc.org.uk/donate/