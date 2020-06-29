Join the Hon. Julia Samuel in conversation with You Okay, Doc?: Confronting Grief, Loss & Change in the Age of the Virus

In today’s uncertain world, change has been thrust upon us all. Many of us have had to deal with immense grief and loss. Some have unexpectedly discovered new ways of living more fulfilling that before. Across the world, the pandemic has hit us all in deeply personal ways without choice or warning.

You Okay, Doc?’s psychotherapist, Chris Cherry, will be hosting grief expert and best-selling author of ‘This Too Shall Pass’ and ‘Grief Works’, the Hon. Julia Samuel. Together, they will confront the often unspoken feelings around death, loss and change – and draw on their combined conversations with patients to bring insight into how we can adapt and thrive during our most difficult and transformative experiences.

After the discussion, Julia and Chris will be answering questions from webinar attendees. Email [email protected] with yours.

About Julia Samuel

Julia is a distinguished psychotherapist, a leading voice on managing grief and author of best-selling books ‘This Too Shall Pass’ and ‘Grief Works’ – involving stories of change, crisis and hopeful beginnings. She has decades of experience in both private practice and the NHS, pioneering the role of maternity and paediatric psychotherapy. She was awarded an MBE in 2015 and an Honorary Doctorate in 2017.

About Chris Cherry

Chris is a Founding Trustee of You Okay, Doc? and a 30 years’ qualified psychotherapist. He is fully registered with the UK Council of Psychotherapy with diverse experience working in the NHS, the Crown Prosecution Service, and a number of organisations which he has founded and led. He has appeared on a wide range of TV and radio programmes including ‘The Truth About Men’ on ITV and Radio 4.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ Series, hosted by You Okay, Doc?

This is the fourth edition of the ‘Emotional & Mental Health in the Age of the Virus’ series, hosted by You Okay Doc?

Every Thursday at 7pm, Chris Cherry is joined by esteemed guest speakers including:

Best-selling author, comedian and former doctor, Adam Kay

England Rugby 7’s Captain Tom Mitchell

Grief expert, psychotherapist and best-selling author, the Hon Julia Samuel

Founder of McKinsey’s leadership practice, Caroline Webb

Anger management guru and psychotherapist, Mike Fisher; and

Leading thoracic surgeon, Mr Aman Coonar.

You Okay, Doc? is the UK’s Mental Health Charity for Doctors. Founded by doctors and psychotherapists in 2019.

