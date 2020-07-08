Join Adam Kay in conversation with You Okay, Doc?

Even before COVID-19, doctors faced enormous pressures – with 80% reporting burnout in 2019. Sadly, doctors are 3-4 times more likely to take their own lives. Now, facing a global pandemic, medical staff are at an even greater risk and urgently need support.

You Okay, Doc? invited former doctor, comedian and best-selling author of ‘This is Going To Hurt’, Adam Kay to discuss the mental health pressures faced by doctors with You Okay, Doc? psychotherapist, Chris Cherry.

As one of the first and leading voices advocating for better mental health for healthcare professionals, Adam will explore what the current crisis means for doctors’ mental health and what support will be needed in the long term.

After the discussion, Adam and Chris will be answering questions from webinar attendees. Email [email protected] with yours.

Join the conversation on Thursday 9 July at 7pm. Reserve your space here.

About Adam Kay

Adam is a former doctor, comedian and author and, importantly, one of the leading voices in doctors’ mental health today. His best selling book ‘ This is Going To Hurt’, based on diary entries from his time as a junior doctor, shone light on the pressures faced by doctors and went on to sell over a million copies in the UK. He sold out at Edinburgh Festival six years in a row and his tour was seen by over 100,000 people.

About Chris Cherry

Chris is a qualified integrative psychotherapist with over 30 years’ experience. He is fully registered with the UK Council of Psychotherapy and has worked in a variety of clinical settings including the NHS, the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as founding and coordinating a number of organisations. His work has also extended to a variety of appearances on a wide range of TV and radio programmes including ‘The Truth About Men’ on ITV, Radio 4 and BBC Radio Berkshire. Chris has worked with a broad range of emotional issues ranging from anxiety to addictions and with these experiences he will provide valuable insight into tailoring specific products to support doctors’ mental health.

The ‘Emotional & Mental Health in The Age of the Virus’ Series, hosted by You Okay, Doc? – The Mental Health & Wellbeing Charity for Doctors. Founded by Doctors & Psychotherapists.

This is the fifth edition of the ‘Emotional & Mental Health in the Age of the Virus’ series, hosted by You Okay Doc?

Every Thursday at 7pm, Chris Cherry is joined by esteemed guest speakers including:

Best-selling author, comedian and former doctor, Adam Kay

England Rugby 7’s Captain Tom Mitchell

Grief expert, psychotherapist and best-selling author, the Hon Julia Samuel

Founder of McKinsey’s leadership practice, Caroline Webb

Anger management guru and psychotherapist, Mike Fisher; and

Leading thoracic surgeon, Mr Aman Coonar.

Tickets for the series can be found here: https://bit.ly/The-Huddle

You Okay, Doc? is the UK’s Mental Health Charity for Doctors. Founded by doctors and psychotherapists in 2019.

We are in urgent need of donations to provide doctors with bespoke, long term mental health support.

Please donate what you can by visiting here: https://youokaydoc.org.uk/donate/