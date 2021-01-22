Johny Gunawan’s Hartanah Group, the front-runner in Indonesian on Wealth Coaching Industry

The main target for everyone when thinking about wealth is to reach financial stability. However, most of us will agree, it is easier said than done. Financially stability is a sort of dream that takes a lot of time and educated decisions. These decisions can often be overwhelming, especially considering the ongoing financial situation around the globe. It is better to reach out to a financial expert who can make you aware of good investment opportunities.

Johny Gunawan, the founder of Hartanah Group, is one such financial expert specializing in the wealth management aspect of a business. Johny is a Serial Entrepreneur and Leader who has a versatile experience of over eight years under his belt. He has been helping businesses reach financial stability by advising them through the wealth management and creation process since 2002.

Johny Gunawan started his company, 7G wealth, to provide a one-stop solution for all the wealth management problems and challenges. Over the years, this company evolved into Hartanah Group, which has become one of the largest wealth management companies in Indonesia. The company is all set out to expand internationally and is already managing a few international clients.

Indonesia is on the verge of massive economic growth and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Besides being rich in natural resources, the country has a very strategic geo-location that provides excellent trade opportunities with the neighboring countries. Several renowned professional institutions such as Price Waterhouse Cooper, Standard Chartered Bank, and McKinsey Consulting predict Indonesia to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

However, this growth can pose as many challenges as opportunities because of a lack of efficient wealth management service providers. Hartanah Group is all set to become the go-to solution with the moto to move forward with excellence. The company has started introducing several international standard financial products and services in Indonesia to create awareness among the masses. Hartanah Group is helping people become financially sound and prosperous by providing excellent financial education and products.

The idea behind starting the company came to the founder Johny on seeing the poor economic condition of Indonesia. The country has several financial services and products but lacks the resources and world-class standards to manage people’s wealth. Being economically stable means to be able to pass down your wealth and resources down through generations. However, it is challenging because of the unstable economy and requires precise planning and implementation. Hartanah Group resolves the problem by coaching their clients about the wealth-creating process, better execution, and product delivery.

Johny has experienced his share of troubles while growing his company as people are not accustomed to changing. His company’s main hurdles during its growth were to overcome the gap between technology, business, leadership, and management. Today’s industry is moving quickly, and it becomes exhausting to stay relevant and up-to-date with the latest trends.

However, these technological advancements are the forerunners for all business development goals. Hartanah Group focuses on staying updated with the latest trends and advancements and educating their clients about the process’s best opportunities. It is crucial to create a mutual understanding between different educational background clients to create a harmonious and prosperous future.

Hartanah Group is revolutionizing Indonesia’s wealth management industry by providing a unique and trustworthy solution to the problems of the common man. This company is rapidly growing, driven by Johny’s vision who wants to create a robust financial structure in the Indonesian economy that it currently lacks.

If you are keen on knowing how the Indonesian wealth coaching industry develops in the coming year, Johny is the man to watch. He is establishing standards and make wealth coaching possible in an economy that is on the verge of a financial breakthrough. If you want to keep up with the man behind Hartanah Groups, then you can head over to his website, as well as follow him on his Instagram pages.