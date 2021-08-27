Johnson Lee of LEWIS: “Don’t Be Afraid to Be Wrong ”

Digital advertisers HATE to be wrong; it’s just an ego thing, we can’t help it. In the spirit of honesty and learning, it’s important to always admit if a mistake has happened, otherwise you’ll end up paying for it later. For example, if you accidentally let some banners serve too long on a porn site and overspend on ad serving fees, it’s probably best to speak up and admit the mistake.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Johnson Lee.

Johnson is a born and bred New Yorker, and has proclaimed that he isn’t willing to live anywhere else. Having been in the digital advertising space for over fifteen years at multiple agencies, he’s worked with a variety of clients in different industries, including entertainment, beauty, CPG, B2B tech, and QSR. He is currently a Vice President of Digital at LEWIS, an integrated marketing agency, where he oversees lines of business such as ASTROGLIDE and LogMeIn. When he’s not spending time overthinking about what his teams can be doing better for clients, he’s working on his Star Trek podcast (nerd!), or his aquarium aquaskapes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started working at a digital ad agency back in 2005 as a Media Planner, working on some music and film clients. The digital marketing world was totally different back then; advertising on social media wasn’t even a thing yet, and the opportunities were much more limited. That being said, my first job was really where I started to learn about the power of digital, and what sets it apart from other advertising mediums.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

One of the first campaigns that I handled was for a client that wanted to run ads on porn sites (not my decision!), so I had to research porn sites my first week on the job. I looked into dozens of porn sites that would make sense for what this client was looking for; it was awkward to say the least, given that everyone passing by my desk could see what I was on my screen.

After that initial embarrassment, we ended up running ads on select porn sites but didn’t properly take into account the level of over-delivery these sites would have. The sites ended up over-delivering by five times the guaranteed volume and blew our ad serving fees out of the water! From that point on, I have always been VERY cognizant about over delivery and third-party fees! That, and maybe porn sites shouldn’t be part of media campaigns.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m grateful to one of my first managers in the business, who taught me to think strategically when it comes to marketing campaigns. She challenged me to think about the difference between strategies and tactics, and how it’s oftentimes confused, even by people who are more experienced. She also really allowed me to learn through making mistakes (within reason!), an approach that I’ve always employed as a manager.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

LEWIS is unlike any other agency I’ve worked at, in that it’s a company that truly believes in giving back to the community. One of the most unique things about LEWIS is that every single employee is encouraged to support a local charity, where LEWIS will offer both financial and consulting assistance. While many agencies talk about giving back, I’ve never been at a company where it’s done to this extent.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Commitment — Having a strong sense of loyalty to the work and to the people you work with! Don’t be like a bad date that flakes, no one appreciates that.

Honesty — I hate beating around the bush. I always believe in being upfront and transparent (though applying some diplomacy in the process).

Collaboration — In the agency world, I believe in the importance of being able to work with those in your community. Leaders that can’t see the value and opinion of others are doomed to fail.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One of my clients is LogMeIn which owns a suite of products that support remote work. One of the most unique aspects of LogMeIn is their CEO Bill Wagner, who has an amazing philosophy toward work-life balance and the new state of what work means in today’s world. He participated in an interview where he was asked for his thoughts about going back to the office. While as CEO he was extremely eager to go back to the office, he realized that doing this would set an example for others, but in a bad way — they would feel the pressure that they also need to go back to the office to succeed (which he didn’t believe in). I thought this was a wise and self-aware assessment of his position as a leader, and how sometimes our actions (or inactions) can set standards without us even realizing it. Hopefully, LogMeIn’s philosophy toward work is one that other companies can be inspired by.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Honestly, advertisers are doomed for failure when they activate a digital campaign, but they aren’t properly setting themselves up for success. Most times, this is the case if they go into it with the wrong set of expectations and no plan in place.

In terms of expectations, too often advertisers will think that digital tools are magic — if they build their campaigns, the buyers will come. Like anything else, building a successful digital campaign takes hard work, and there’s a certain layer of risk; without the commitment to put in the work and the investment necessary to allow the campaign to succeed, advertisers will just end up being disappointed with the results.

The right set of expectations need to be paired with a detailed plan. There needs to be a measure of sunk cost that an advertiser is willing to invest to understand what works and what doesn’t. From there they can build out the proper benchmarks against which to measure and optimize. Rinse and repeat.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Obviously, there isn’t one way to execute a digital marketing campaign — each one is unique, like a digital snowflake! However, there are several key components that I would say would be critical to any digital campaign:

The Story

The Goal

The Audience

The Approach

The How

We can probably sit here talking about this “blueprint” for a whole other interview, so I’m not going to bother detailing each piece — but I will say that “the story” is always going to be the central element that everything needs to ladder up to. This is essentially the elevator pitch for the campaign; it’s the Who/What/Where/When/Why/How all rolled into one. What is this campaign trying to accomplish — and what makes it unique and memorable? This big picture helps to inform all the other components of the campaign, and vice versa.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

It’s honestly trite, but Paid Search is the most efficient vehicle when it comes to generating sales. HOWEVER, it would be short-sighted for advertisers to just launch a search campaign and expect the sales to flow in. Paid Search is going to drive consideration and purchase sure, but if the awareness isn’t there then good luck. Advertisers must invest in top-of-funnel tactics to get those eyeballs and conversations going if they have any hope to drive consumers through the purchase funnel.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

These three things would be:

Not every PPC opportunity is created equal. Depending on what you’re selling and the messaging, one platform is going to work better than another — maybe it’s the audience, the targeting or it’s something else. It’s important to realize who your audience is and to focus on the platforms that might best serve your campaign.

Don’t run the same creative for every platform — this is the lazy approach, and you’re going to waste time in the long run. Going back to the first point, each platform is unique — creative and copy that might do gangbusters for you on one platform, but fail miserably on another.

Make sure that where you’re driving users makes sense for your campaign and your creative. This is particularly important for Paid Search, where the destination impacts quality score, which has a direct influence on how much you’re paying for each click. For example, don’t run a campaign advertising for diapers that drives users to a landing page that sells shoes.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Ensure that your email works well across all platforms! This is basic but critical — you never know where your email is going to be opened. Don’t spend all this time making the email pretty, and then for it to appear janky on a mobile device.

Give your recipients what they’re looking for. Outline your emails in a concise and clear manner; only a fraction of the people on your email list are going to open your email, and most of them aren’t even going to scroll down to read the whole thing. Give them the most critical information as quickly as possible, otherwise, you’ll lose them.

Recognize where your email recipients are in your sales funnel. This is all about catering the emails to reward users for taking an interest in your product, and to drive them to that final point of purchase.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m a huge proponent of social listening — it’s critical to know what people are saying about your brand, both the good and the bad. At LEWIS we use Meltwater as our social listening tool, but there are a bunch of these tools out there that all have similar functionalities (though not all of them are created equal). Whatever you use, just make sure you’re listening to what users are saying, and that you’re up to the task of doing something about it. A social listening tool isn’t going to do much good if you’re going to turn a blind eye to the things you don’t want to hear.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Put in the Work — This should be obvious, but not everyone is up to the task. When I started my career as a Media Planner, I was working until 9–10 P.M. daily — setting up campaigns, optimizing campaigns, reporting on campaigns. It was miserable and grueling, but I learned a TON about myself and the industry. And it’s also important to remember — it’s not going to be that way forever.

Learn From Your Bosses — There are a lot of smart people in the digital ad industry, but not all of them are pleasant; there’s no doubt you’ll have a manager that isn’t great, or simply awful. One of my favorite feel-good films of all time is The Devil Wears Prada, which is essentially the story of how a fledgling employee in the corporate workforce becomes successful by living up to her boss’ crazy expectations — and in the process exceeding her own. Bosses come and go, even the bad ones — but learn from them all the same.

Keep Up! — The digital marketing world changes at breakneck speed; it’s important to keep up and to continuously learn. Even though it’s easy to prioritize day to day tasks, it’s always important to spend a few minutes each day catching up on the latest development — otherwise, you’ll risk falling behind.

Don’t Be Afraid to Be Wrong — Digital advertisers HATE to be wrong; it’s just an ego thing, we can’t help it. In the spirit of honesty and learning, it’s important to always admit if a mistake has happened, otherwise you’ll end up paying for it later. For example, if you accidentally let some banners serve too long on a porn site and overspend on ad serving fees, it’s probably best to speak up and admit the mistake.

Bask in Success — The life of a digital marketer is a speedy one; you often go from campaign to campaign, with no end. It’s important to recognize both your own accomplishments, and the accomplishments of those around you; stop and take a moment to appreciate all the hard work that went into something that paid off. If you don’t, before you know it, you’ll forget what all of this is for.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I usually try to catch up on a few key publications like The Drum and Cynopsis; I like a few key bites, plus a few juicy opinion pieces. Though honestly, I spend most of my time browsing key social channels, because honestly, that’s where a lot of the news is nowadays.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If we’re to keep the discussion focused on the digital ad industry, I would have to say that burnout is real — people work hard, and then they don’t want to work anymore. I’m an advocate for the four-day workweek; most agencies have Summer Fridays, and it’s amazing how productive people can be when they know they only have four days to get everything done. In a day and age where the delineation between work and our personal lives is more blurred than ever because of remote work, compressing work into four days would help to address and ease burnout in the long run.

