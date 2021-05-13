Johnathan White: “Have tough skin & don’t engage in negative comments”

Have tough skin & don’t engage in negative comments. I used to feel like I really needed to defend myself or explain my perspective if someone questioned the way I presented something. After a few blow-up conversations, it was easy to see that some people are purely looking to pick a fight and there’s really no purpose to ‘winning’ so I let it go.

As an aspiring full-time musician, in 2011 Johnathan White began practicing yoga to help with a shoulder injury, igniting his curiosity in the mystery of internal energy and holistic healing. After his girlfriend at the time broke up with him for another man that ‘could actually please her in bed’ he decided to put down the porn for good and commit to mastering his sexual energy. Seven years, multiple modalities and thousands of hours of practice later, Johnathan has helped thousands of men around the world master their sexual energy to manifest their ideal life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I always had a deep fascination with sex and orgasm. I knew there had to be more to it than we were being taught in school and shown in movies and TV. When I came across a book by Mantak Chia, what I learned felt like a remembrance for me. While helpful, I was only able to take away so much from the book. I found one of his students, Michael Winn, with whom he co-wrote multiple books with and for the last 7 years I’ve been attending his yearly in-person classes, studying, practicing and teaching others how I’ve made such ‘out there’ concepts and practices applicable to modern everyday life.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The most challenging part of my journey was overcoming limiting beliefs — the biggest one being that I had to hustle and work extremely hard to ‘earn’ the right and be fully worthy of enjoying the abundance I’ve created. My first launch was multiple 5-figures which blasted open what was possible for me if I was willing to stay open to receiving it. Also, I actually started out teaching qigong on my YouTube channel but it wasn’t growing at all which was frustrating and challenging, until I tested out sharing what I’ve learned about tantra and semen retention it all took off quickly. At the time I was the only person showing up in search results for anything related to sexual Kung fu, so it’s been fun to watch it grow!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I truly have an amazing support team. From my partner Mariah, to our best friends who work with us and all of the healers, teachers and elders I have the honor of learning from — they are all consistently reminding me of what I’m capable of, which inspires me to actually go for it. I’m also very dedicated to my daily practice which is usually 1–3 hours of various types of practices like qigong, taichi, breathwork, yoga etc. which definitely keeps me grounded and focused on what’s most important.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Since the beginning, I’ve always been open to testing things out and staying dedicated and consistent which has really paid off. What I’ve been learning recently with our first 6-figure launch is the more I prioritize my own inner peace, the more people I help and the more our company earns. Any time distractions come up like focusing solely on numbers or losing sight of the bigger vision I know it’s time to dive deeper into my daily practices and getting out in nature to allow things to flow naturally again without needing to push or force it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve absolutely made mistakes along my journey though I’m very grateful to not have any that are truly memorable (other than the time I agreed to do a clothing-optional men’s retreat, luckily that didn’t work out). One that comes to mind is when I was working with a friend, teaching him my practices while he taught me how to build high ticket 1:1 sessions. For a few months I was booking in lots of sales calls and 1:1 sessions, and while it was great to learn and immensely helped build my sales confidence, I didn’t enjoy the structure of consistently needing to be available for many people at once. Once I recognized this addition to my existing business didn’t bring me joy, I began phasing it out, so I still wouldn’t really say it was a mistake just part of my learning process and a great reminder to stay open to things changing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Johnathan White Lifestyle and Sexual Kung Fu have a truly unique approach to addressing sexual energy. We prioritize deep, holistic inner healing and balance on all levels — mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically — including sexually because we know that sexual energy amplifies everything. If someone has limiting beliefs, draining habits or unhealthy patterns, diving straight into the sexual work will actually amplify them.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find what makes you unique and stay true to that, don’t let the ‘party tricks’ of the internet sway your integrity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My partner Mariah. She helped me shift my limiting beliefs around creating the life I envisioned for myself and we ended up creating it together. She introduced me to the possibilities of business and entrepreneurship, encouraging me to turn my passion into something that could help others by giving me books and resources to spark ideas. A few months after we met Mariah left for Australia and New Zealand for 4 months which really inspired me to make sure I’d be able to travel with her the next time. Her showing me what was possible by living it really motivated me!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Most directly by improving my life and that of those closest to me first. I’m no longer stressing about how I’ll pay rent each month or prioritizing a draining job over taking care of myself. I believe that when our own personal needs are taken care of we can start to expand out to support our community more, rippling out to the world. I’ve been able to hire two of my best friends full time, give more to my family and donate to O.U.R. regularly. The more SKF grows, the bigger our mission gets and the more we’re able to help, I’m truly grateful I get to call this my career!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Hire help early on. I resisted spending the money on hiring anyone to help until my partner and I were too overwhelmed and realized something had to change. Looking back, recognizing how much more energy, time and attention I have now for doing exclusively what I love and am the best at (creating content and helping my students), it’s absolutely worth paying someone else to do all the other things that don’t need my personal attention vs burning myself out.

2. Set boundaries around the business. Working for myself, I loved the idea of not having to follow anyone else’s schedule but my own. As the business grew and there was always more to do, it became more difficult to know when to stop for the day. Now, even though my list of ideas is always growing, I have set hours around when I’m open to doing any work or talking about it and I sleep much better at night!

3. Have tough skin & don’t engage in negative comments. I used to feel like I really needed to defend myself or explain my perspective if someone questioned the way I presented something. After a few blow-up conversations, it was easy to see that some people are purely looking to pick a fight and there’s really no purpose to ‘winning’ so I let it go.

4. Treat others the way you want to be treated. In the beginning, engage with every single person you can. Treat everyone who comes to your platform like a guest in your home, get to know them — well. Genuinely help without expecting anything in return. Learn as much as you can about the real humans expressing interest in what you’re sharing vs treating them like a number. Ten followers is ten humans, when you start to look at your accounts and think you don’t have ‘enough’ to accomplish a certain goal 1. you’re making it more about you than about helping your people and 2. you’re saying ‘not good enough’ to the 10 people who ARE already there. Why would any more people want to show up in that space if that’s how they’re going to feel? Everyone starts out at 0 on every platform, commit to yourself and your mission enough to really see it through and stay dedicated to your message even if the method changes.

5. Release control. As the business grows, there are more and more unpredictable variables outside of our control. If I was still trying to manage my own video editing, all of my social media accounts, responding to all emails, DMs, live questions, customer service support, password changes AND actually supporting all of my students… I’d be working 24/7 and still not finish it all and I’d only be showing up to each of those things as part of myself instead of my full self and doing each thing to the best of my ability. When it starts to get overwhelming to keep up with everything, it’s time to look at where you can release control and keep expanding that as you grow. I don’t believe there’s a specific measurement of ‘once you x then you need to hire x’ but it’s really about looking at what activities are the most energizing and fulfilling and which are the most draining. Everyone has their own strengths and feeling guilty about not being able to do everything doesn’t actually create any progress in getting the thing done. Release control, allow in help or for some things to not be perfect and let it be. As my partner, Mariah often says, “done is better than perfect”. Look at where you can release that need to be ‘perfect’ to help you stop procrastinating getting it done.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Qigong, breathwork, meditation and nature are what I believe to be a few of the greatest natural ways to bring balance to any situation. For me, doing internal practices each day and minimizing my time online help me stay much more balanced and grounded, unaffected by many of the usual emotional stressors most founders experience. For anyone looking for ways to successfully ride the emotional side of the business, I’d say find a few different tools that always help you come back to center and feel balanced and prioritize those in your schedule every day. Whether that’s 10 minutes or 3 hours, consistently doing something to recharge our batteries is the best way to be proactive about our emotions. Additionally, remember that change is the only constant. We decided to be founders to make a change in something we see as important, not for every day to be predictable or exactly the same as the last — that’s what jobs are for. Expect and welcome the change even when it comes in the face of a challenge, it’s a space and opportunity for growth not destruction.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Creating a true sex education for teenagers, helping them learn real communication skills, the energetics behind intimate connections, how to protect themselves energetically and physically, how to learn their boundaries and set them for all relationships both intimate and platonic.

