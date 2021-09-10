John Wieland Of MH Equipment: “Always save money for a rainy day”

Always save money for a rainy day. Our balance sheet is very conservative. (Our bank likes that) Having a conservative balance sheet will help when things get tight.

John Wieland purchased a small, virtually bankrupt, company in 1994. Under his leadership MH Equipment has gone from one the smallest to of one of the largest material handling dealers in North America, MH Equipment Company. John is the President of the His First Foundation that is funded through 10% of all profits of his Company. John also teaches college graduates how to handle money responsibly, is a speaker and will guest preach from time to time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

If you want the long version, I just wrote a book called “Uncommon Threads — weaving a life through family, business, and faith”. The short version is I was an accountant by trade, purchased a virtually bankrupt company, that I had audited, and over the years have grown it from 50 people to over 900.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Actually, it started when I worked at the public accounting firm KPMG. I grew up believing that owning a company was for a select few. Owners of businesses had to be special people who were smarter than everyone else, right? Wrong! One great lesson I learned from working at KPMG was that many owners who seemed to be very successful were not as smart as I thought they would be — some, in fact, were far from the sharpest knives in the drawer. This brought me a level of confidence to go for it. I remember thinking, “They are successful, they ain’t very smart. I ain’t very smart either, so maybe I can do it, too!” So, I would think that was my aha moment.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I think I have some God Given leadership skills, but that is not the question. Was I born to be an entrepreneur? The answer is NO! The reason for the answer is there is not a specific set of skills required to be an entrepreneur. Some entrepreneurs are extroverted, some introverted, some make quick decisions, some are methodical. But this is the key. Know who you are, stay in your lane, bring other people into your origination that compliments your skill set.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I left my accounting firm and become the CFO for Lincoln Office and Tom Spurgeon. Tom was so generous that he allowed several employees to be minority owners in the company, using the company profits to service the debt. It didn’t take a genius to figure that this was a great deal. After a few years, the growth in the value of the stock provided the seed money for me to buy MH Equipment.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The short answer is our Culture. I won’t go into our MVV, but we have a value statement for each of our stakeholders. Employees, Customers, Company, Suppliers, and Community. These are our primary filters we use when make decisions. We review them at every executive meeting. We also discovered, by accident really, there is perfect alignment between our value statements. Many companies have competing values or filters, such as “We want to maximize shareholder return” as well as “We want to do what is best for the customer.” Most people would realize there is a tension between these two value statements. If a company tries to maximize profit, I promise you they won’t be doing what is best for the customer. And if a company is doing what is best for the customer, many times it is not going to be maximizing profits. Values and filters need to be aligned. When you see a lot of dysfunctions in a company, you may want to look at competing values. Many times, this conflict could be the reason for the dysfunction.

We got lucky. Our company didn’t seem to have the same level of dysfunction as others. The reason is, we found out there were no tensions in our value statement. For example, being a good steward of our customer resources aligns with implementing sound business practices that ensure the long-term well-being of the company and employees. They fit because if a company does what is right for the customer, they will keep the customer for a long time, which ensures the company’s long-term health.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

It’s helpful that I understand numbers.

It’s helpful that I have people around me that are more talented than me. This means my leadership style plays well with strong leaders. I let people lead. I don’t micro-manage. Executives have ownership in the company.

I am not a lover of money. A very smart person once said “he who loves money will never be satisfied with money.” When you look at money as a tool to improve the company, employees, or community, you can create a pretty special culture.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

When the economy was thriving from 1994 to 1999 and we grew from 50 employees to 125, one person even started to tell me I was a genius (yes, her name was Mom!) It seemed like everything I touched turned to proverbial gold; I even received the Peoria Small Business of the Year Award in one of the early years.

Then, in 2000, Hyster told me they would like to see me grow geographically.

Compliments and praises are great unless you start believing them. I decided, yes, I am a genius and watch what I can do! I proceeded to buy 2 companies, triple the size of the company in 3 months and then lost 700,000 dollars in 6 months. So, my advice is to be careful about people’s compliments.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I think the very first thing is you have to set a tone. If the CEO tells people to spend time with their family and don’t steal too much time from your family, but they see you being a workaholic, it doesn’t matter what you are saying, they see what you are doing.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

It takes a long time to build trust and a second to lose it. We have a saying at MH that goes like this — “if the customer knew everything about this topic as we do, would they say they were treated fairly?” That question is a good test in determining if you are building trust or losing trust with your customers.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today? Because ultimately, they will know the facts most of the time. Leaders really need to take the long-term view on transactions. I would rather make a reasonable profit over a long period of time opposed to making a killing for a short period of time and then have a reputation that you are only out for the money.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There is a temptation to start to think the Company is about you. You start thinking about the perks of being the owner or CEO. This can lead to disastrous results. Our leadership group espouses the phrase, “From a secular standpoint, we bow to the enterprise.” To be clear, we are not suggesting that we bow to an enterprise instead of God, which is why we say “from a secular standpoint.” The word “bow” means loyalty and submission and there is nothing more important than what and who you bow to. When it comes to the advancement of an individual or the sustainability of the enterprise, the enterprise has to take the highest priority.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I really don’t think how CEO’s respond to highs and lows should be different than other jobs. The reason is, it is about controlling your emotions. Let me give you a real-life example.

A few years ago, I had a bone marrow transplant. When I gathered my family together to tell them, I said, “During this journey there will be news we like and news we don’t like. Don’t focus on the daily news. Focus on our fundamentals. Our fundamental belief is that God is good, regardless of what happens this side of heaven.”

That is the primary message, focus on your fundamental beliefs and not on the daily news in business and life. Keep doing the things you believe in and they will work out. Maybe not financially but at least in the integrity of the heart.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A will share a fun story for me. In 4 months in 2021, we made more money that we made in the first 10 years of business. Now that is a lot of money if 4 moths, but when they asked me what was the most memorable month in the history of MH Equipment, it goes back to the first year. My biggest goal when I bought MH, was not go bankrupt. We were making 5–10 dollars a month, and then one month we made 40,000 dollars. I concluded, we were probably going to stay in business. I was also thinking if I could make 40,000 dollars a month, that would mean I would make almost a half million a year. WOW! Now, sometimes we make that in a week. But that one month in 1994 still stands out as my most exciting month. This is the lesson for me, the day you realize you are going to survive is so much more important than making a lot of money.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In the last quarter of 2000, I bought two companies and tripled the size of MH Equipment. Next, I thought, the world!

Things were beautiful on January 1, 2001, but we started to see the market soften and our non-billable time for our technicians increase. When we closed out January of 2001, we had lost 100,000 dollars. Being the great leader I thought I was, my response to this huge loss was, “Well, I hope that doesn’t happen again!”

It didn’t. In February, we lost 200,000 dollars. Hope is not a strategy!

After the first six months, we lost 700,000 dollars. Note to self (and Mom): I ain’t no genius! My ineptness as a leader could have been legendary if the public knew about MH Equipment and my leadership.

I did absolutely nothing until March when my CFO suggested I may want to do something about the fact that our artery was slashed wide open and we were losing a lot of blood. Not because I wanted to, not because I was a good leader, not because I was looking to the future, but out of necessity, I started to analyze and make cuts and expense reductions — which included reducing my own and other leader’s salaries. I knew that if I didn’t act, we probably were not going to make it. I was acting like a victim, not a victor.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back? I felt we figured out how to structure the company to be profitable starting in July, but then I did something odd.

I told the group I wanted to start a foundation called His First Foundation and commit 10% of our net income — budget or actual, whichever was greater — to it. We had complete support and a start date of January 2002. There was one problem: I wanted to start immediately, in July of 2001, right after we’d lost 700,000 dollars. You could understand the hesitancy on the part of the team. The compromise we made was I would guarantee the donation: if we did not make the budget and still gave 10% of the budgeted income to the foundation, I would personally make up the deficit. Well, we did recover in the second half, started the Foundation and now we give Millions a year to the Foundation to come along our employees’ passions.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I’ve shared a lot of stories already, so some stories have already been told.

Don’t focus on the daily news. Focus on the fundamentals of your Company’s. Don’t go it alone. Have an executive team around you to walk the journey with you. I have been blessed that my best friends actually are people I work with. Always save money for a rainy day. Our balance sheet is very conservative. (Our bank likes that) Having a conservative balance sheet will help when things get tight. Put things in a 5 year time frame. When you are unusually high or low, ask yourself, “how big of a deal will this be in 5 years”. The most common answer is, “not much”. So put things in perspective of the long term. Do not sacrifice your family. I know a lot of rich people that have a train wreck for a home life. God gives us relationships, and the most important ones start at home.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Basically, resilience is the ability to get knocked down and get up. Over and over. In Jim Collins book “Good to Great”, he talks about the “Stockdale Paradox”: It is defined is his book “you must maintain unwavering faith that you can and will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties, and at the same time, have the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

Admiral Stockdale was a prisoner in the “Hanoi Hilton” prison camp during the Vietnam War. He came out stronger because of his belief as defined above. He notes the people that didn’t make it were the optimists. They would say “we will be out by Thanksgiving” and didn’t. “We will be out by Christmas” and didn’t. Ultimately, they lost hope and crumbled.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

During the Covid Virus of 2020, we made the conscience decision not to lay anyone off during this time. We felt it made good sense to invest some of our equity back into employees that helped create the equity in the first place. If our technicians didn’t have work to do, we sent them to food banks and other not for profit ministries to keep them on the payroll. In a three-month period, we had over 11,000 hours of charity time given to our communities. This helped our work family be more resilient.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

You really have to, even if you don’t want to. What helps me is focusing on the long term and my belief that God is good no matter what. What I mean by this is “God does not promise healthy wealth and beauty”, but He does promise He will work things out for the Eternal Good.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

The influence of the CEO is massive on those around him or her. The term “follow the leader” is really true when it comes to the attitude of the CEO. There are countless times when there is an issue that needs to be resolved with a customer. It always works best if the CEO is optimistic and is focus on resolving the problem not assigning the blame.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness?

“You are the light of the world. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven”

Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life? My success has given me a platform. I talk to large and small groups, I’ve written a book, and people are willing to listen to me because of my station in life. Now, I have two choices, receive all the glory myself and think I am something, or deflect the praise to the Father where comes all blessings.

