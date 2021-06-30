John Vento of Band Together Pittsburgh: “I really wish someone would have told me to take professional voice lessons”

…I love supporting and promoting all musicians, especially younger ones. I also contribute to as many charitable causes as possible by helping to organize fundraising concerts and events at which I love to perform.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing John Vento.

John Vento is best known in the Pittsburgh music scene as the frontman for the high-energy Nied’s Hotel Band, but is also known for his introspective, solo recordings, which are currently being released the first of each month as part of his album “Brick by Brick.” A father of three, Vento is a successful Pittsburgh businessman, owning and operating an office furniture business, an intimate community music listening room venue, and he has helped to create many small businesses by supporting and mentoring young entrepreneurs. Like his musical hero, Harry Chapin, he has dedicated his life to charitable efforts through music, such as the organization for which he is most passionate about, Band Together Pittsburgh. Band Together uses music to inspire and enrich the lives of those on the autism spectrum, enabling integration with family, friends, and society as a whole. John, along with Ron “Moondog” Esser, is a co-founder of this wonderful organization. You can find the link to Band Together Pittsburgh on the home page of John’s website. https://www.JohnVento.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

You’re very welcome, and thanks for sharing my story with your readers. I grew up in Penn Hills, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA, and had a great childhood, with 2 loving parents, a brother, and a lot of great friends, many of which I’m still with today. I played baseball and worked at a young age in landscaping with my father. I loved music from day one. Music was everywhere. My friends and I went to at least 4–6 concerts a month, once we were of age of course. My very first concert was Thin Lizzy and Joe Jackson.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was always surrounded by music because of my mother’s family. Her father, my grandpa, was a great mandolin player. He would come over to the house all the time, and he would entertain the neighborhood. That was always a highlight. Plus my great cousin Ron Anthony played guitar for Frank Sinatra for many years. So I would say it’s in my blood!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

At the time it occurred, this story wasn’t very funny at all, but now, as the years go by, it is funny. My band was booked for a 3-night gig, Thursday through Saturday, at a club outside of Pittsburgh. After the first set on Thursday night, the owner came over to me and said, “Hey, I will pay you to leave now. Your band sucks, and you’re worse.” It was a really humiliating yet humbling experience, a wake-up call that I had to rev it up and work harder, and also have folks who I respected in music evaluate where I stood. It’s a lot of work to become a great performer and make music that moves people, so that turned out to be a true blessing.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Be yourselves, and work on original music and ideas from the start. Too many of us came out of the gate playing cover songs so we could have the thrill of performing in front of an audience at a club. Though that can be fun, time goes by and you lose the edge. It wasn’t until much later in life that I became committed to original music, so I would tell young people to focus on original music from the start.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Treat people as you expect to be treated. I learned that it’s necessary to exude kindness and understanding in every situation. You know the old saying, “It’s a small world.” Boy is that true. You never know when someone from your past may help or hurt you. I work hard to always be kind and polite with everyone at all times, regardless of their station in society.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Uncle Anthony Amen, who is best known in the Pittsburgh film industry as an extra in many Hollywood movies. He’s my mother’s brother, so he was from the musical side of the family. At some of my lowest moments when I really wanted to quit in music, he encouraged me to work harder, develop my craft, and stick with it because it’s part of who we are. I give him all the credit for that.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

First of all, I love supporting and promoting all musicians, especially younger ones. I also contribute to as many charitable causes as possible by helping to organize fundraising concerts and events at which I love to perform.

The most impactful mission, however, is my work with Band Together Pittsburgh. OUR VISION — Band Together Pittsburgh believes that music has the power to unify the world. We envision using music to inspire and enrich the lives of those on the autism spectrum, enabling integration with family, friends, and society as a whole. OUR MISSION — Band Together Pittsburgh uses music as an instrument for change. We provide innovative programming, experiences, and vocational opportunities to enhance the lives of those on the autism spectrum.

Bottom line is that we are so blessed to create music programs for folks on the autism spectrum. I could go on and on, but please visit our website if you would like to learn more about our programs by clicking on the link on the home page of my website link in my bio.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I have a nephew and a godchild who are both on the autism spectrum, so it was a natural fit to get involved with an organization like this, and of course to involve music. In early 2016, I co-founded Band Together Pittsburgh with Ron “Moondog” Esser, whose son James is on the spectrum. Ron, who has been a huge part of the Pittsburgh music scene for 30+ years, owns Moondog’s and the Starlite Lounge in Blawnox, and he produced the Pittsburgh Blues Festival for more than 20 years. The Festival, during that period, netted over $2 million for charity. Moondog has also been awarded Volunteer Philanthropist of the Year by the Western PA Fundraising Professionals, and he is a board member of the Autism Society of Pittsburgh. Band Together Pittsburgh is very personal and very fulfilling for us both.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

We were having our first autism-friendly open mic, and we had no idea what to do and what might happen. We just scheduled an open mic at our new venue just outside of Pittsburgh called Steamworks Creative. We brought in some instruments, drums and keyboards, and set up for karaoke, and waited. People poured in! It was an amazing experience! The love and joy that was created through the music, and the social interaction of a lot of young people, who otherwise didn’t really have many friends, led to the success we have today. Without even trying, we have created an entire musical family that is filled with love and support.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Justin Capozzoli… We met Justin about 2 years ago. He’s 26 years old and has Asperger’s Syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum. He has become a huge part of our organization. He’s now on the board of directors, does live sound engineering for bands, creates his own music, helps us organize our DJ program, and trains other people on the program. He is actually more of a blessing to us than we are to him. According to his family, he would not have experienced any of these sorts of opportunities elsewhere. It’s been an impactful situation for us all.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

We have been blessed with some small state grants, which provide us with funds to continue our programming. This helps us purchase instruments and lessons for some of our wonderful Band Together Pittsburgh musicians. We do not have any paid staff at this time, so our preference is always private funding and to band together as a unique family organization to stand on our own two feet to continue the programming that we offer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

I really wish someone would have told me to focus on creating original music. I wasted too many years performing cover songs. It’s a whole different world writing, recording, and performing original music. I would have also spent more time developing the craft of music and maturing much faster as a musician. I really wish someone would have told me to welcome input from outside and to collaborate with other musicians. I look back and realize that I stayed in my safe comfort zone way too long. In other words, I took the easy path instead of pushing to explore new approaches. The great artists stay relevant through the years by constantly changing and creating new music. I really wish someone would have told me to take piano lessons on day one. I’ve never learned the basics of piano and am just beginning to understand the keyboard and how it can help me develop my voice. I also think that if I learned piano I would have been in a much stronger position to communicate with my band in their language. I really wish someone would have told me to explore musical diversity and learn about different cultures and the influence those cultures can have in our lives, and even in the way that music is created. For instance one of my recent songs has some Native American influence plus I am learning about Asian and Reggae music. I really wish someone would have told me to take professional voice lessons. I’ve sure paid the price over the past few years of poor singing technique and voice strain. After two unsuccessful surgeries, I’m finally working with a vocal coach and learning how to do it the right way. Sure wish I would have started off on the right track, but I feel blessed that I can still sing. Though it’s with a slightly different voice.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to get folks to respect each other and welcome differences, whatever they may be, instead of attacking each other, maybe we should shut up, sit down and listen, and be willing to understand why somebody has a different perspective than we do, and maybe even integrate that perspective into our own thinking. And even if we don’t, to at least respect and understand that we all share a common goal… to have a healthy planet and beautiful families, to raise our children in a positive way, to stop the violence and the hatred, and to just create more joy in the world.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer and his team. Why not start at the top? I’d like to figure out a way to stop all of this division and hatred among our own citizens, and be more receptive, understanding and loving with each other, and work out specific action plans and objectives to make it happen.

John Vento (center) with Tim Hadley (left) and Jim McCullough (right) of The Nied’s Hotel Band

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!