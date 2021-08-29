John Thomas: “Start with the problem and work backwards”

Start with the problem and work backwards. Often people come up with a solution and then find the problems to solve. Anytime you start with the solution, you shoehorn it in. I believe there are two classes of problems or challenges: Puzzles that can be figured out, and then mysteries that cause chaos in the mind. My goal is to turn mysteries into puzzles and puzzles into solved problems.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Thomas.

John Thomas, MBA, Ph.D., is President and Co-Founder of M-Star Simulations, LLC, and its product, M-Star CFD, which is software focused on the development of computational tools for modeling momentum, energy and mass transport within engineering and biological systems. Prior to starting M-Star in 2014 with Kevin Smith, John was an Assistant Research Professor and Section Supervisor and Research Project Manager at Johns Hopkins University. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University, an MBA from Georgetown University and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon in mechanical engineering.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

My childhood was inundated with science and discovery. My mom was a food scientist at Pillsbury and General Mills, and she developed new foods and conducted research on new food products. My mom brought her work home with her. For example, she would have pictures on the wall of bread baking for something she was researching, so we’d discuss the physics of baking.

My inquisitive nature undoubtedly came from my mom, who was one of a few women with PhDs in science back in the 1970s. I was inspired by her intelligence and analytical curiosity. As a result, I was always tinkering and experimenting. For example, I would drop water out my bedroom window, down the gutter and time how long it took the water to fall to the ground. I tracked how many miles my mom did putting gas in our car over a certain period of time.

My home was inundated with science and discovery, and we were taught to ask, “Why is it that way?” In 7th grade I was on the ski team, and at the year-end banquet I received the “Most Inquisitive Award,” which I am sure they made up just for me. In college, I was told I was like the TV character Columbo because I never stopped asking questions.

What made my brain bend in high school was a fantastic teacher who taught numerical ways to solve physics problems. That teacher helped me organize my thoughts to make them methodical, to look at the world analytically. I remember using Microsoft Excel to solve a physics problem in high school. I knew that I wanted my career to involve using computers to solve engineering problems.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was in grad school, I saw algorithms and computers emerging and I had a churning in my stomach knowing it was an inflection point for the engineering community. I felt the calling to commercialize this new computational fluid dynamics (CFD) technologies and bring it to the market. I thought about it for years and then started to make it happen. So, my first time presenting the M-Star CFD software in public was nerve-wracking. I drove 8 hours to a conference on industrial mixing processes, where I had a booth and a speaking time slot. I was so nervous I felt like I might vomit as I drove. While I had this compulsion to bring the science to bear, I was worried this might not work. I kept thinking that in a few days, I might find out that this software was a horrible idea. My business partner Kevin Smith and I launched the company with our own savings, and we put all our chips in this conference to roll it out.

At the conference, I didn’t know a soul. The first guy who came up to me at the conference said, “Computers and model mixing — I don’t think you’re going to find an audience here.” I gave my talk the next day and noticed the conference chair pacing in the back of the room as I spoke. I had observed that he was wickedly smart, owned the room and was an influencer. After my remarks, he pointed a finger at me and wiggled it to indicate “come here.” He told me my ideas were good and he wanted the technology to succeed, but I needed help taking it from an academic idea to commercialization. Richard Grenville worked with a top engineering firm and offered to help.

For several months, Richard sent me test problems for a particular industry. He knew the answer to the problem but had me use our software to come up with our own results. We worked on a half dozen problems and each time we knocked it out of the park — our results matched what Richard saw in the lab. It convinced Richard the CFD software had industrial applications. Richard’s company became our first client, and his firm is still a client. He helped us prove M-Star CFD worked and could bring value and efficiencies to engineering teams.

Kevin and I started M-Star Simulations with a couple bucks in our pocket. The first year, we didn’t have an office. I worked out of my car since I had kids at home. I was taking calls in my Chevy Equinox at an internet hotspot next to Starbucks. But today, we are a multi-million-dollar company and we have a market tested and rigorous tool that was proven to work by people who wanted to prove it didn’t.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to Richard Grenville. He was my personal mentor during the early years of M-Star Simulations. He served as a sounding board and introduced me to other people who could benefit from our software. He is genuinely interested in advancing his field and he’s selfless in that regard. He is always frank about what works and what doesn’t work, and that input was invaluable to me those first few years.

Having Richard challenge us early on to prove M-Star CFD’s value set us up for success. We knew our product wasn’t “sexy,” but we knew it had implications for society overall. After landing Richard’s firm as our first client, our next few sales wins were what I liken to a barroom fight, because the clients wanted to prove us wrong. But we were prepared to prove the product was good science.

Thanks in part to Richard, M-Star is working today with major companies like Pfizer, Abbvie, BMS, Eli Lilly, and Boehringer Ingelheimto bring life-saving drugs and vaccines to market faster and more efficiently.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“For a lot of problems, the only way out is through.”

If you’re working with an engineering firm and they’re in the middle of a big project, there’s no option to say we couldn’t come through for you and we’ll give you a refund. The code has to work. And if it isn’t working, you can’t just exit through the side door. The only way in our industry is to move forward. You have to keep working your options and asking questions. In our space, the stakes are too high to retreat.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Deep-rooted technical aptitude. I must know our clients’ science at least as well as they do. You can’t show up with a whiz- bang tool without being experts in the field. The person pitching the M-Star CFD product to an engineering community has to be a technical expert. I am continually learning. My wife will tell you I have books all over the house! Ability to marry technical expertise with evangelism. Amazing code does not sell itself. It needs a champion. Great software development must be paired with someone who can demonstrate, articulate and show the value to end users, which in our case are engineers and scientists. Without that passion, our product would not go anywhere. Ability to fluidly respond to ongoing iterations in the market. Ongoing, intimate interaction with the market is the best way to develop tools. You can’t just make a new tool or function and unbox it. We softly roll out M-Star CFD features/functionality to see how the market uses them. We observe how they like and use new features, and then we refine those features. We’ve proven that continually tailoring and tuning our software — based on the industry — makes a good product even better and supports client retention and growing sales.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

There are so many pressing needs in the world today that have engineering-based solutions: climate change, healthcare, food security, infrastructure, housing. I believe in a fruitful future in which humans and their creative processes are assisted by computers and their computational processes. M-Star CFD helps increase efficiency and maximize capabilities for engineers and workflows.

COVID-19 continues to pose a huge challenge for the world. The solution right now is immunization, and that solution came faster than expected when scientists and engineers found a way to take a vaccine from the lab into the manufacturing process — where millions of doses were made in record time. Computational fluid dynamics played an important role in this, and for some pharmaceutical manufacturers, M-Star CFD was part of that process.

On the climate change problem, I believe it’s fine to bang a drum to create awareness, but scientists are the ones who will help find solutions. If you really want to help, put down the drum and pick up a scientific textbook.

How do you think your technology can address this?

M-Star CFD is a vehicle to take technology from the lab to scaled-up global production. The world is littered with neat innovations that work on a bench but cannot be scaled up to a world wide rollout. The Russian COVID-19 vaccine is an example where efforts were stymied because they could not scale up production. M-Star allows us to take innovation created in a lab, especially in the pharma and chemical space, and make it work in a manufacturing plant. Scaling up production is often the biggest technological barrier, but M-Star CFD helps solve that problem.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have always wanted to understand how the universe works mechanistically. I am passionate about understanding the gears that turn the universe. I realize that from high school, through grad school and now well into my career, I have been focused on why fluid moves the way it does. That curiosity manifested itself into developing tools that allow engineers to have impact on the challenges in the world.

How do you think this might change the world?

M-Star is changing how engineers, corporate executives and manufacturers think about problems. A lot of process development and discovery happens inside a lab. Our product allows us to do it in silico. The better we understand the mechanism that happens inside the lab, the more easily we can put it on the computer for discovery and design. Why do it this way? It reduces costs and time and increases efficiencies. It decreases the barrier to innovation and decreases the discovery time. Consider that it costs a company millions of dollars to shut down a production line to seek out innovation answers. You can do it instead with M-Star CFD for pennies on the hours.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

There would be a drawback if we just trusted the computers without human spot checks. M-Star makes sure our experiments are grounded in reality and we challenge the code against physical characteristics. The need may be reduced for human validation, but it will always be there.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Start with the problem and work backwards. Often people come up with a solution and then find the problems to solve. Anytime you start with the solution, you shoehorn it in. I believe there are two classes of problems or challenges: Puzzles that can be figured out, and then mysteries that cause chaos in the mind. My goal is to turn mysteries into puzzles and puzzles into solved problems. Seek ongoing feedback from clients. There’s no utility in developing a product and rolling it out to the market without interacting with the market. The sooner you can get feedback and insights into what’s working and what’s not from real clients, the better. A major corporation will only give you money if your products bring them value. For us, client dollars are what count, as opposed to burning down a pool of outside funding. I certainly could convince a retired dentist to write us a check because he finds us interesting, but I believe we are creating a more sustainable enterprise for the future. Remain focused and committed to a mission. A lot of firms lose sight of their mission and scope creep gets out of hand. They become directionless and rudderless. Put checks in place to remain focused on the problem you are solving and avoid scope creep. M-Star Simulations is committed to continually improving our M-Star CFD product to retain and grow clients. We always have been. Consider that Kevin and I started M-Star Simulations with a couple bucks in our pocket. The first year, we didn’t have an office. I worked out of my car since I had kids at home. I was taking calls in my Chevy Equinox at an internet hotspot next to Starbucks. But today, we are a multi-million-dollar company, and we have a market-tested and rigorous product that was proven to work by our clients. Be as smart or smarter than your clients. Know your technology and the science at least as well as, if not better than the people you are delivering it to. You can’t just dance on into a sales meeting. You have to understand how your product brings value to the client. In college, I was the guy who studied all the time. I wanted to become an expert in this field. I still throw myself into mastering these materials. I’m still studying and there are books everywhere in my house. Know how to triage an unending set of problems. Know what problems matter and what problems don’t. Ask yourself, what has to really be done now? What can wait? My best example of this is where we worked when we started out. We didn’t worry about office space. The problem was how to get the next client. How do I make sure the code is working well for this client’s problem? So, I used a hot spot and an electric cable in my Equinox. I often worked out of grocery stores because they had tables and good Wi-Fi. Identify your most urgent needs right away and have the flexibility and focus to take new problems and shifting priorities in stride.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

You can define the future or be defined by it. There are things that act and things that get acted upon. Either you help define the future of technology or you live in the universe developed by the doers. Be a doer.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPU) have presented a step-change in scientific computing capabilities. For many physics applications, a single GPU can solve problems faster than the combined efforts of hundreds of CPUs. This capacity has opened the door to new modeling paradigms — -a fact we exploit in M-Star CFD. The modeling advances we bring to market are made possible by these GPU. I really admire how Nvidia saw an opportunity, capitalized, and expanded over the years. It’s a very innovative company. I’d be interested in learning more about their next steps and opportunities for collaboration.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our website at https://mstarcfd.com/ or engage with us on social: https://www.linkedin.com/company/m-star-simulations/ and https://twitter.com/MStarCFD.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.