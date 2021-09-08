John Strotbeck of Boathouse Sports: “Perfection can’t be achieved, but you can try”

“Perfection can’t be achieved, but you can try” — Every day as an Olympic rower I tried to make every single stroke perfect, taking thousands per day. In business, I strive for perfection knowing it’s not possible or even definable.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing John M. Strotbeck.

John M. Strotbeck is the Founder & Chairman of Boathouse Sports, a USA-based manufacturer and retailer of elite performance sportswear and gear, providing uniforms and training gear for Teams and athletic enthusiasts nationwide and abroad. Prior to launching Boathouse Sports in 1989, Strotbeck was an American Olympic rower in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic Games. Understanding the dynamics of athletic apparel, John founded Boathouse Sports with a focus on deploying the first online apparel configurator, which has vertically integrated E-commerce manufacturing and custom athletic apparel, delivering the highest quality products to over 500,000 teams and 10 million athletes over the last two decades. He currently resides in Pennsylvania where he is the President of Wylie’s Day Foundation, sits on the Board of Directors for The Enterprise Center and Vesper Boat Club, an athlete representative of USOC and coaches at LaSalle College High School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on Absecon Island, which is a barrier island off of New Jersey and includes Atlantic City. Life in Margate was simple and protected. We never locked doors and spent most of our days and nights outside.

Growing up, I was always a waterman. I spent my entire life on the water in some way or another. When I look back on my life, my love of the water played a role in nearly everything I have done. It has taken on many forms over the years, I was a lifeguard during my high school and college years, I took up surfing at the early age of 12 years old, and have always been an avid fisherman, swimmer, and rower.

I learned how to move an object through the water at an early age, which I am certain helped me in my rowing career. In fact, John B Kelly Jr, who was the US Olympic President at the time, told me on a dock at Vesper Boat Club post-1984 Olympics, “John, you are not very big for an Olympic rower, but you sure can move a boat fast through the water.”

When I wasn’t in the water, I worked in the restaurant industry. I was only 10 years old when I got started. The restaurant industry taught me about business in general and the importance of Customer Care and Quality. It also taught me not to get into the restaurant business although I have used restaurant analogies to communicate clearly with my employees.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete?

It was my high school coach who got me started in my athletic career. Additionally, my college coach instilled a lot of confidence in me. His guidance played a major role in making me stronger, faster and a well-rounded rower. As I mentioned earlier, I always had a passion for the water; however, rowing out of Boathouse Row in Philadelphia amongst the top rowers made me want to become an Olympian. Being surrounded by such fierce competitors inspired me to challenge myself to be the best, and I had nothing to lose.

This may be a bit esoteric, but growing up on the ocean I spent many days staring out to sea, the vastness that is the Atlantic Ocean was captivating. Knowing how small and insignificant I was in comparison made me realize that we are all rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things, and therefore we are not all that different after all.

Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have one mentor who taught me about business theory, finance and people. I met him in 1985 just after starting my sports apparel business, Boathouse. He taught me a lot very quickly and ended up investing in Boathouse. We are still good friends to this day; However, if there is one person who really molded me into the person I am today, then I would have to say it was my mother. She gave me the confidence and positivity that made me believe I could achieve anything, which has helped me through my athletic and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have two examples, which both involve the Olympics. Around mid-May 1988, my head coach suggested that I switch from the sweep team to the sculling team. He thought I could improve the sculling team if I switched. I wanted to respect the coach’s decision but was worried it would cost me an Olympic medal. I learned a lesson that I apply to my business every day: Focus on helping the team before what is going to help you. As an athlete, you can never put your own needs ahead of the team’s and that applies to a business as well. When I first started Boathouse, I made an incredible investment in the manufacturing facility to ensure it was a quality environment for the employees, somewhere they would want to come and produce quality products for others. Even though many of my peers thought I was crazy to do so, I always remembered to put the team before myself.

The other funny story involved the first Olympic race of 1984. In rowing, time is very important and it’s imperative for rowers to be ready 10 minutes for a race. My teammate Dave and I were late to start and saw a huge orange square go up behind our lane at the starting blocks when we were mid-course. Since we weren’t entirely sure what it meant, we hurried to the line to find out we were assessed a false start. From there on out, we were very cautious at the actual start of the race for fear of being eliminated. This taught me the importance of trust and verification, especially when pursuing something with a finite expiration. If you miss your opportunity now, it could very well be your last.

As an athlete, you often face high-stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Be Prepared. You have worked thousands of hours for a 6-minute race and trust that your preparation will lead you through all the nerves and uncertainty. Others have faced this challenge before, you are not alone, you are human like any other athlete. Focus… on the task at hand. Believe in yourself, do the best and then do a little better.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from an Olympic athlete to a successful business person?

My transformation was rather fluid as I started the business in 1985 and managed it through late 1987. When I came back from Seoul, Korea in October, it was the first time in my life that I didn’t really know what was next. For the majority of my life, I had a path and knew the next step. When I got into rowing, I knew my goals and what needed to be done. At the time, I was not expecting to continue to manage Boathouse. However, when returned from Seoul, I spent some time thinking about the similarities in planning and strategy between the business and my athletic career. I had 17 employees then, who I considered part of my team. They had invested so much into the business already that didn’t have the heart to close up shop so I decided to reinvest in the business.

From that moment forward, I changed the business model and oversaw the growth of the company over the next two decades from 17 employees to 250. Hard work, commitment, dedication, perseverance, and teamwork, are all words that are synonymous with athletes and successful business leaders.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

The BIG pivot for Boathouse is to expand the awareness of the brand, as we like to refer to ourselves as “the biggest brand no one knows.” Our goal is to provide great performance gear made here in the USA, invest heavily in Boathouse branded products and digital marketing to build a $100 million+ business.

I cannot go into too many specifics right now; however, our creative team is working hard on new products that we think will really resonate with athletes of all levels today. I believe athletes are looking for quality products that also speak to something bigger, which aligns perfectly with Boathouse’s mission. Boathouse is a legacy brand and we are focused on creating legacy products that will stand the test of time. We hope our stories and our truth resonate with our customers and they see 30 years of authentic athletic apparel made for the best teams in the world. We are a company with Olympic heritage and our products have been made in the USA in our factory by our craftspeople since day one. We are committed to crafting socially responsible products, paying our wonderful employees living wages, providing health care and 401K so they can enjoy using technical fabrics to create innovative products. The upcoming projects we have, all play into this heritage and we are excited to make the announcement soon.

We also just launched our first physical retail location, which is located in Nantucket at the TownPool. This is the first-time-ever that Boathouse apparel can be purchased within a store, and we are excited that this milestone was achieved with the team at TownPool.

Do you think your experience as an Olympic athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

One of the biggest skills I’ve gained from my Athlete experience is not to avoid the naysayers. When I announced my intent to make the Olympic team, I was shrugged off by more than a few coaches at the Elite level. It was between late 1982 and 1983 that I asked for their advice and regardless of their sentiments, I continued to prove them wrong. Just because others didn’t believe in my ability, didn’t mean I didn’t either.

By 1985 I was part of the core of the US Rowing team and continued through 1988. I took that same, “I’ll show you” attitude and applied it to Boathouse. In the early days of 1989 and 1990, Boathouse was transitioning to making the best custom jackets on Earth. I sought advice from garment experts in New York City and they all looked at me like I was out of my mind. They constantly told me ‘you cannot produce custom’ or ‘you cannot produce in Philly.’ I was met with a lot of negativity when I first set out to launch Boathouse. However, I was committed to designing a jacket that allowed athletes to move freely, that protected them, that worked with them to improve performance and was made in the team colors. Fast forward to 30 years later, Boathouse is working with the top athletes and sports teams in the world. We have provided quality performance apparel for more than 500,000 teams like the NFL since 1994, the majority of D1 Football teams, professional rugby players, US Olympic teams, and more.

The “never give up” mindset that I had from my athletic career, as well as the team I have supporting Boathouse, has allowed the brand to become the go-to performance apparel provider for more than 10 million athletes and we are still going strong.

Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture.” Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. “Don’t look back, someone may be catching you” — I believe that is a quote from this Satchel Page. To me this means keep moving forward with as much speed as possible.

2. “You won’t win them all” — Every athlete will lose, a lot. All Athletes! You need to get back up, work on the weaknesses and wake up the next day ready to work.

3. Some Will, Some Won’t, So what, Who’s Next? You need to strive to find people who can support you on your journey. Find those who are better than you and learn from them. Most do not have the energy or the confidence to do great things. Move on to find those that do.

4. “Perfection can’t be achieved, but you can try” — Every day as an Olympic rower I tried to make every single stroke perfect, taking thousands per day. In business, I strive for perfection knowing it’s not possible or even definable.

5. “Trust but validate” — Delegate as much as possible, but verify too.

6. “The devil is in the details” — Often it’s the small things that separate good from great. Know what these details are and continue to manage them.

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Have a clear vision of what you want your future to look like, remain focused and persevere. I found that it is always easier to break goals into smaller benchmarks and work towards them with full commitment.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

A successful athlete has to make several sacrifices in order to achieve greatness. As a business person and part of the community, I realized that my goal was to help people become as successful as they can be. The business grows on the success of its people, and I try to help others achieve their goals.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage the world to be better to others and try to help others in their journey. My focus has been to support those in my life, whether it is professionally or personally. I do this by trying to either educate, provide opportunities or both, to those in my world. Doing so raises the water for all of us. Too many people look at life as an X & O game — for a win, there has to be a loss; however, to see a greater win (or impact), it takes more than one individual.

At the end of the day, if more people looked out for one another and tried to help them, then we would create a ripple effect, which would lead to greater success for everyone and not just one individual. This is something I try to instill at Boathouse and I hope to lead by example so more people will do so with others.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The Journey is the Reward”… it’s been my mantra for as long as I can remember. It’s the daily pursuit of everything that matters. Athletic greatness takes time and effort. Business success takes time and effort. Love and marriage take time and effort. Raising kids takes time, effort and love. That time and effort is the journey. Almost all great athletes, upon reaching the pinnacle of success look back to the effort for the joy not the prize. The prize is anti-climactic. The WIN is almost anticlimactic.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Ralph Lauren.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!