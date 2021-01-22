John Spach’s Tips to Eat Healthy during COVID-19 Outbreak

The truth is there is no single food that can boost a person’s immune system or prevent and treat the novel coronavirus. But, consuming a balanced, healthy diet is indeed crucial for normal immune function and good health. Thus following the proper dietary guideline is suggested to cater to one’s nutritional needs and keeping them healthy during the on-going pandemic.

Tips to Healthy Eating during the Crisis as per John Spach

Daily Intake of Vitamin D- Everyone is well aware that sunlight is the finest and the richest source of Vit D, but at the time of self-isolation or quarantine, this may not be possible. So, doctorssuggestconsuming food rich in vitamin D and also vitamin D supplements. Some richest vitamin D sources include egg yolk, meat, fish, soy milk, and others.

Limit Consuming Processed Foods- Though using fresh produce is not always possible; you should cut down on buying processed foods. Desserts, packaged snacks, and ready-to-eat foods are high in salt, sugars, and saturated fat. So, while purchasing processed foods, you must check the label on it and opt for healthier options with less of such substances. Also, keep away from sugary drinks and too much caffeine.

Sip Green Tea- Green tea has a long list of benefits, and you cannot neglect its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. They work wonders in keeping the immune system healthy.

Hydration- Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely crucial during these challenging times. Drinking 3-4 liters of water is a must and you can also consume soups and buttermilk. Staying hydrated is vital for overall health, says John Spach. The amount of water that one needs to drink depends on his/her height, weight, sex, age, environmental conditions such as hot and humid weather will need more water and the amount of physical activity.

Considering this, about 30% of the water we need generally comes from the food we consume. For people having access to safe tap water, it will be the cheapest and the healthiest drink. And for that refreshing boost, you can add some slices of berries, mint, cucumber, or lemon. Other drinks like flavored water, unsweetened infused water, iced tea, unsweetened tea, sparkling water, and unsweetened drinks are also excellent hydration choices.

Consume Plenty of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables- Vegetables and fruits are among the most vital foods to supply fiber, minerals, and vitamins that the body requires for normal immune function and good health. You must aim to consume a minimum of 5 portions of vegetables and fruits daily.

Juiced, dried, canned, frozen, and fresh (maximum 1 serving daily) versions everything counts as the portion. With different colored vegetables and fruits offering various combinations of phytochemicals, minerals, and vitamins, one should ensure to add some variety in their day to day meals where possible.

Along with following these tips, one must also indulge in proper food safety practices to keep away from foodborne illnesses and stay healthy during challenging times.