John Spach‘s Guide On Taking Care Of Senior People During COVID-19

The current COVID-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease caused by a new type of coronavirus, is probably the most devastating health crisis of the 20th century. First started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, it has spread across the globe, taking millions under its attack.

According to research, seniors are at a higher risk of getting severely affected by COVID-19. This is why taking special care of them is vital to keep them safe and healthy. The essential thing to consider is taking care of health via good quality food and healthy eating habits for now.

John Spach Emphasize on Self-Care

COVID-19 is highly contagious, spreading from one individual to another mainly through mouth droplets released in the air when a sick person sneezes or coughs. It can also spread through nasal discharge or droplets of saliva. This is why before caring for seniors during COVID-19, you should protect yourself from getting exposed to the virus. To do that, keep these things in mind:

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20-25 seconds with soap and water, especially before and after providing care; coming back from public places; sneezing and coughing; preparing food; using the bathroom.

Avoid crowds and public transportation.

Stay at home except to get medical supplies for yourself or your senior loved one.

Avoid touching your face.

Take care of seniors

John Spach explains that while caring for seniors during COVID-19, make sure you educate them about the disease and how it spreads. Also, keep these steps in mind:

Advise your elderly loved one to regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after using the bathroom or touching commonly- touched surfaces.

Place an alcohol-based rub within their reach and advise them to use it every hour.

Give them face masks to wear while receiving care.

Do not let them step outside. If necessary, make sure they maintain social distance and wear a mask.

Tell them to cover their mouth when coughing and sneezing. As a caregiver, you should practice the same and maintain distance from them when coughing or sneezing.

Food Guide

Along with this, you also need to take care of older people’s diet, as a people’s immune system is the last line of defense to avoid Covid-19. You must ensure that the person you are taking care of eats all healthy food, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and items with major protein sources. If you have a strong immune system, then even if you catch Covid, you will be fine and may have to face normal fever and cold.

Final Note

If you are taking care of seniors during COVID-19, above are a few things you should keep in mind. Amidst these critical times, when COVID-19 is taking a serious toll on humans, you can keep your senior family members safe and healthy by taking every precautionary measure possible and providing much-needed care to them. Make sure you are eating healthy for yourself and your family’s safety.