Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

John Spach Explains How Covid-19 Changed Office Cleanliness

John Spach

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
John Spach
John Spach

The pandemic has changed many things around the world, from global teaching methods to prevalent business practice. Nothing remained free from the influence of the pandemic. It affected every sphere of life. The importance of cleanliness immediately became apparent.

Sanitization and disinfection are one of the key ways to prevent the transmission of the virus. This is why everyone seems to have gone through proper protocols of what good hygiene and cleanliness standards are suddenly. People who never understood the difference between cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing before had to learn quickly. 

Cleaning a surface removes dirt, grime, and some germs from a surface of an object. People use soap or detergent to clean objects. Cleaning doesn’t kill germs, but it does reduce their number by removing them. When a professional disinfects something, they are using chemicals to kill germs on that object. It doesn’t remove any dirt or grime. Sanitizing is when a surface is made to have a low or safe level of germs by either disinfecting or by cleaning it. A disinfectant may not be able to remove stains. While a cleaning product can remove stains but can’t always remove germs.

Companies have now begun to realize that in order to continue working in office spaces or factories, they need to take cleanliness seriously. Disinfection and sanitization are essential activities that any business must now take. 

John Spach on What has Changed 

1. Importance of PPE 

Personal Protective Equipment is an essential resource for those who are at risk of getting infected. It not only includes all medical workers but cleaners who have to disinfect and sanitize everything.

Instead of spending countless resources on procuring PPE themselves, companies will rely more heavily on professional cleaning services for cleanliness. This is because the most experienced services of this nature were already in the habit of using PPE for their workers as part of standard practices and policies.

2. Equipment 

In order to sanitize surfaces from the Covid-19 virus, the EPA and CDC had issued strict guidelines as to which disinfectants would be effective. While there was a rapid rise in the production and sale of these disinfectants to consumers for home cleaning, professionals have easier access to them. Not only do they have access to such chemicals, but they can utilize them more effectively because they have experience in using them already. As stated above, not all cleaning products or disinfectants are effective. That is why professionals use both in tandem for the best results.

Conclusion 

The world has changed as a result of the pandemic, and companies need to place greater care only on the cleanliness of their office spaces. By ignoring the growing need to have better procedures for the sanitization of their facilities, companies are putting lives and their businesses at incredible risk. John Spach says this is why businesses will increasingly look towards professional cleaning services to take responsibility. These third-party organizations have the experience and tools to help businesses adjust to this new normal.

    John Spach

    John Spach, CEO of a reputed organization

    John Spach has been a successful and professional in the field of commercial cleaning and safety expertise as the CEO of a reputed organization. Read his blogs to know more about him. Blog 1Blog 2. Also read his websites Grant and Scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Social entrepreneur and product designer Fam Mirza takes on tech hygiene

    by Peter Salib
    Community//

    Is Neglecting A Workplace Necessity Affecting Employees’ Mental Health?

    by Alicia Walker
    Community//

    5 Essentials for Making Your Home a Refuge During COVID-19

    by Kathy Genovese

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.