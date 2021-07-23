John Readman of Modo25: “You need to be inquisitive”

You need to be inquisitive. Be proactive about wanting to learn more. Be analytical. Be able to write engaging copy. Have excellent communication skills.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing John Readman.

CEO and Founder of Modo25 and BOSCO based in Leeds, UK. At Modo25, we’re turning the digital marketing world inside out. Our purpose is to encourage, support, and realise the potential for our clients, our employees, and those less fortunate than us. We work collaboratively, empowering one another through solving challenges and delivering innovative solutions — and we’re shaking up how a traditional agency operates, too. We developed BOSCO™ to enable marketers to make accurate decisions when it comes to spending marketing budget.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In my 20 years of marketing and marketing technology, I’ve seen that there’s a trend emerging where businesses want to take a lot more control of their marketing in-house. Having all this information in one place has always been a challenge. I wanted to build a system and a business to empower marketing agencies to take more control. Our new MarTech BOSCO helps retailers with strategy, understand what platforms and channels they should be marketing in, to ultimately, recruit the right teams.

I was fortunate enough to be cycling with the founder of Skyscanner (Bonamy Grimes). We both felt that there was a fundamental disconnect between the agency and client model and there’s often a breakdown of trust and transparency. This is why both Bonamy and I started Modo25, to create a hybrid marketing model and enable businesses to unlock opportunities through BOSCO™, our highly disruptive MarTech platform.

We want to be an employer of choice that has charity at its core. Our company name, Modo25, is named after a 12 year old child we support in Jinga, Uganda.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

As a team, we were trying to launch a campaign for large brand in the US. We accidently set it up for Washington in Newcastle and not DC. Of course we discovered this when there wasn’t many sales.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would say my former MD of marketing data software company QAS, Simon Worth. The biggest thing I learnt from him is that when you’re setting up a business, the most important thing is recruiting the best people, and we need a very stringent process in recruiting. Recruiting smart people and empowering them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Putting our team at the heart of everything, which will then lead to better results for our clients. Our logo represents a ripple effect. What has historically been a murky world of performance marketing — I want to make that transparent, with a no-nonsense approach.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Energy. Be an energy giver not a taker — energy becomes infectious and inspiring.

Getting up early and having a morning routine. Exercise in a morning, listen to a podcast or watch a YT video about marketing.

Phone call more. Have complete clarity with everybody — both clients and team. Know what’s expected of everybody and have a no-nonsense approach.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes we are. We’re just in the process of finalizing our BOSCO Connect platform. It will help marketers streamline their digital marketing data and help them find new opportunities. We’re just about to launch into America — so watch this space!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

In PPC and paid marketing, people are often too broad in search terms. In a lot of the accounts we look at, people focus in the wrong areas. Teams are over overwhelmed by campaigns.

I think people focus too much on the maths. They forget the importance of the creative — especially with the rise of Facebook Ads. People need to spend more time on the messaging and the creative side — that’s what’s making people stop the scroll and ultimately click on ads.

I don’t think that teams are using audience data enough. As we enter a cookie-less world, we need to become more reliant on audience data. Businesses don’t understand their own customers enough and don’t spend enough time analysing their own customers. An example would be is that everyone is now obsessed with new customers and don’t analyse their existing ones for future scale.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Understand your data, establish your channels, calculate and re-calculate (every month) your cost of sales, work out which channels are going to be best for you. We can help with this or it can be done inhouse, measure everything in one place, review on a monthly/quarterly basis on the whole.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

We are a big advocate of SearchAds360. The majority of our spend is still with Google Ads.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Take care of your keywords

Include a mixture of exact match and broad match modifier (BMM) keywords to strike a balance between high efficiency and strong CTRs but also increasing your ability to capture longer tail keywords. Ensure you also carry out regular search query reports to refine traffic through negative keyword expansion. Naturally, the more closely your keyword and ad copy matches the users search, the better chance you have at getting a click and ultimately, conversion.

Creative is king

Like we say with social media creatives, content is king and this goes for PPC ad copy and landing pages, too. You should always include a clear offer (if applicable), value proposition and call to action. Think of your landing pages as an extension of your ad, ensuring that the copy and language is relevant and follows smoothly from that of the ad copy for transparency. It’s recommended to split test ad copy so that you’re constantly tweaking and improving the creative focusing on elements which work best from a click through and conversion point of view.

Buyer behavior changes

Google has been giving us the option to use automated bidding for years, but you can now implement bid strategies based on machine learning, helping you to manage your budget and maximize returns. The option to bid manually is still an option, however the potential to identify buyer behavior and trends can help PPC managers and execs save time as well as improve performance.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Understanding your data and segmenting your data.

Sending the right message to the right person.

CRM tool to organize your data. You need to have a good system to automate all this.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m hugely passionate about BOSCO — which is our marketing intelligence platform that helps organize a businesses’ marketing data into one place.

Hubspot. A great CRM platform. We also teach our staff and clients on how to use this platform.

Google Ads and Facebook Ads

Amazon Ads is a great, if not a misunderstood tool.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

You need to be inquisitive. Be proactive about wanting to learn more. Be analytical. Be able to write engaging copy. Have excellent communication skills.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Martech podcast

The GaryVee Audio Experience

Social Media Marketing with Michael Stelzner

The Wonderful People podcast

WIRED podcast

‎The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway

The eCommerce Fuel podcast

The Drum podcast

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to work out a fair and appropriate way of redistrubuting wealth. Is there a way to redistribute in an organised and joined up fashion? Is there a way we can create a platform like Uber — where people can tell others they are willing to help. Validated and vetted. Helping those less well off than us directly. Direct impact across the world. I would call it The Modo Movement, as a working title.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Find me on Twitter (@JReadman). My Linkedin profile (https://uk.linkedin.com/johnreadman). Email me [email protected]. Mobile number — +44 7912 214901

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!