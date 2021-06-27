John Pierson Of Winshuttle: “Leverage a diverse and global workforce”

Leverage a diverse and global workforce. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual collaboration tools which has enabled employees to be fully productive even when working remotely. We should consider for which roles we can take further advantage of this going forward as it will give us access to an almost infinite talent pool.

John Pierson is the CEO of Winshuttle. John’s career spans over 30 years in the B2B software industry, helping scale both start-ups and publicly traded companies, as well as everything in between. John has held senior leadership positions in several notable industry-leading companies like SAP, Hyperion, Global 360, and most recently at Nuance Communications where he was VP and General Manager of Proactive Engagement Solutions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Happy to! I’ve been in the B2B technology industry for over 35 years. I’ve worked with all different types of companies — large, publicly traded companies including HP, SAP, and Intermec/Honeywell, private-equity-backed, mid-sized Globa360 and Varolii/Nuance, and VC-backed start-up Birst. Through these experiences, I learned that my sweet spot is with mid-sized companies, as I enjoy helping them grow and scale. I sold my last company to a $2 billion software company, and after integration, an ex-board member introduced me to Winshuttle’s founder, and we hit it off. I’ve always had an interest in data-centric businesses and the company culture really stood out to me as a unique differentiator to what other companies offer. I joined the team five years ago and never looked back.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way, some not as funny as others. It seems that the less funny ones were bigger and more memorable. However, one of the now amusing ones was in my first international job and my first presentation to the French team. At the end of the presentation, there were lots of head nodding and smiles, and I was proud that I was such a good communicator. However, later over drinks, I learned that they either misinterpreted or did not fully understand key important points that I made because I either spoke too fast, used American colloquialisms and analogies (i.e. baseball), and/or did not pause for questions along the way. We reassembled the next day, and more slowly and thoroughly went through the presentation again, and by the end, they were engaged and understood it. At the time, it was embarrassing. Looking back, it is amusing. For anyone whose second language is English, for the past 20+ years, I automatically slowed my speech, chose different words, and never used American colloquialisms or analogies. Since then, I have been told that I am very understandable — at least for an American.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I worked for a CEO at a publicly-traded company who was not only a great role model from who I could observe and learn, but he would take time to explain and coach if it was needed or requested. I learned that it was not about knowing all of the answers, but creating an environment where the best answers would emerge, and that being firm, fair, and consistent was important. Occasionally, when I am stuck, I ask myself — what would this individual do?

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Wisdom of Teams by Jon Katzenbach and Douglas Smith. I believe that whoever has the best team wins overtime in the leap-frog technology market, and I love working on a high-performance team. This book discusses the progression of teams from workgroups all the way to high-performance teams. I’ve always been serious about the importance of team building. As such, I still reference this book — I have pages folded over and important paragraphs highlighted throughout.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Since we started the company in 2003, our purpose has been empowering business teams and people to make an impact. That meant developing solutions that businesses could configure and use, and solutions that saved them time improved the effectiveness of their department or other ways to deliver a positive impact. We have wonderful and rewarding stories from customers who shared how the impact our solution enabled to put their child through college thanks to the pay raises or recognition bonus they received, got them promotions, were able to improve processes so much that they could actually take a vacation and even one customer who said we helped save their marriage because they did not have to work so late into the evening. Our purpose remains to help our customers make an impact — in their lives at work and ultimately their lives overall. Efficiency and effectiveness earn back time, a precious commodity we only have so much of.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

An exciting and ongoing project is our commitment to M&A. We are always looking for ways to accelerate, extend, and broaden the value we deliver to customers. In 2019, we acquired EnterWorks’ great team and industry-leading MDM/PIM solution, which was an adjacent technology and solution complementary to ours. The benefits of this combined knowledge and expertise transfer directly to our customers.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is the process of integrating digital technologies into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how they operate and deliver value to customers. However, we have been integrating technology into business for a long time — what has changed?

First, the technology itself has changed. Second, the amount, type, and availability of data has exploded. And third, clever companies — whose DNA is digital — have exploited the digital technologies and the insights derived from the resulting data that has enabled them to create business models to operate and deliver value to customers in a highly differentiated and disruptive way. Traditional market leaders are forced to reactively adapt their business models to leverage more of these digital approaches or fall behind — hence digital transformation.

The concept of digital transformation is really quite simple. It’s about digitizing the processes that fuel your business in order to compete in an increasingly dynamic and competitive global economy. The need to go faster and be more agile has never been greater, as large organizations compete with smaller, nimbler digital-native enterprises. However, implementing it well is a journey.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

All companies. Some need digital transformation to maintain their market position, others need it to improve their market position, and some need it for survival. A McKinsey research paper stated that 75% of the S&P 500 will be replaced in the next ten years. The winners will be the companies that harness the power of data and automation to improve their operations and better deliver value to their customers.

We’ve found this to be especially true in markets that are particularly competitive and can benefit the most from digitization — manufacturing, supply chain, etc. Moving from manual, offline processes, for example, for a consumer-packaged-goods company can mean getting to market much faster, being able to offer more variety to the market, and taking market share from competitors.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Digital transformation is a very broad category. I like to think of it as a journey with a series of initiatives that impact people, processes, and technologies. Winshuttle’s value in this effort is to provide a platform and solutions to help automate and improve the quality of data as it is collected, validated, mastered, and managed. We believe that the resulting quality and consistency of data is a foundational component of any digital transformation initiative.

For example, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) started working with us to reduce the number of days to launch a new product, harmonize and centralize processes across 28 counties, gain the flexibility to make modifications easily, synchronize data with SAP ERP in real-time and gain visibility into the end-to-end cycle. After using our solution for one year, CCHBC now has one centralized Winshuttle solution with 35 linked processes, seven SAP controlling objects, and 2,000+ workflow participants. This has led to a 56% reduction in time spent to create a new material type and drastic improvements in the company’s data quality.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital Transformation is difficult for most companies for various reasons that are specific to each company. Some of the bigger challenges our customers share are:

Organizational resistance to change. Digital transformation requires change as new technologies and processes are introduced.

Digital transformation requires change as new technologies and processes are introduced. Inflexible business and data processes. Some existing processes may be “hardwired” and difficult to change or adapt.

Some existing processes may be “hardwired” and difficult to change or adapt. Inconsistent data quality. With more reliance on digital technologies and automated processes, data quality becomes more crucial to digital transformation initiatives.

While digital transformation may be necessary for most companies, it is not an easy journey. Winshuttle adds value to this effort by helping to improve the quality of data as it is collected, validated, mastered, and managed, and to automate the associated processes. We believe that the quality and consistency of data is a foundational component to successful digital transformations.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Improve customer experience. In my opinion, we must start by thinking about our customers. Technology has introduced many new ways for customers to engage with our products and the entire customer journey must be revisited. Operate more efficiently. Recent years have brought huge advances in automation technologies. By automating our business processes, we will be able to free up our most talented people to focus on more strategic objectives such as improving the customer experience. Treat data as a strategic asset. In the digital business age, few would argue that data has become a strategic asset. But are we really managing our data like a strategic asset? We invest in other strategic assets like factories or key equipment to ensure those assets operate at the highest level. We need to do the same for our most important data assets to ensure the quality and completeness are there to support the processes that rely on them. Leverage a diverse and global workforce. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of virtual collaboration tools which has enabled employees to be fully productive even when working remotely. We should consider for which roles we can take further advantage of this going forward as it will give us access to an almost infinite talent pool. I still believe most companies will have a core of office-based workers, but this will increasingly be supplemented by remote workers for specialized or rare skillsets. Embrace change. Finally, but perhaps most importantly, embrace that we are competing in a rapidly changing environment. The winners in any industry will be the companies that have established good practices around change management and the ability to execute quickly.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation opportunities encompass everything we do, not just our products and services. There is no “innovation department,” VP of innovation, or innovation budget. We need to foster a culture where innovative ideas are encouraged, and eagerly and proactively offered by the people and teams closest to the improvement opportunities. And, we need to consider and evaluate them and recognize the people who offer them. Your competitive advantage can come from anywhere in the organization.

One example of this at Winshuttle is through our tiger team approach. Tiger teams are made up of cross-functional teammates within Winshuttle, who can leverage their unique, diverse skillsets to come together to problem-solve. These cross-functional teams are important vehicles for building new capabilities within the organization and ultimately enables Winshuttle to take advantage of new and emerging market opportunities.

In 2019, for instance, Winshuttle assembled a tiger team that was tasked with researching and identifying potential acquisition opportunities. Based on the work and recommendations of that tiger team, Winshuttle acquired EnterWorks, a Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Asset Management solution provider. This critical business decision came as a direct result of the work of the team members operating on the acquisition tiger team. Since those individuals were encouraged to think outside of the box, they not only identified opportunities for Winshuttle but also our investor, STG Partners.

While other companies may keep specific decisions like acquisitions strictly at the C-level, Winshuttle understands and has benefited from looking to its best resources for each respective project, who are not necessarily always at the “top” of the organization.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Two come to mind.

The first is, “without a destination, any path will do.” I am sure everyone has heard a version of this. I think we make many decisions every day about our progress, and our deviation from a “path.” Having the context of the destination in mind, even when we know the destination may need to change over time or due to circumstance, allows us to make better daily decisions so we progress. This concept applies to Winshuttle’s business planning as well as my family’s planning. Asking what are we trying to accomplish, how will we know when we achieved it, and when does a new destination needs to be selected will help guide the journey overall.

Second is, “don’t go looking for fish bones in your gelato”… they aren’t there! Sometimes we make more work for ourselves and burn time, energy, and resources in anticipation of something that is very unlikely. The meaning behind the concept is don’t go spending a whole lot of your time fretting over things that aren’t there. Move on, move forward.

How can our readers further follow your work?

