John Pasquale ‘SohoJohnny’: “To plant seeds for the future”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing SohoJohnny (John Pasquale), a New York-based philanthropist from SoHo, who uses music as a means to bring people together to help others. The charismatic musical ambassador, who started out in the real estate and trucking businesses, has always known the gift of sharing and healing that music can bring, and with his music production company also titled SohoJohnny, he has hosted musical charity events for the American Cancer Society, Humane Society, anti-bullying organizations (#IAMNOJOKE), Meals on Wheels, and more recently, COVID-19 victims and their families.

SohoJohnny created “Let Me Help, Inc.”, a state and federally approved non-profit whose mission is to help those who have been devastated by something terrible in their lives. In 2020, he hosted the “Let Me Help, Inc.” free virtual celebrity-filled six-hour benefit concert which included live performances and inspirational messages to benefit those devasted by the pandemic and to address such other important causes as bullying and prostate cancer. Celebrities who participated ranged from Sir Patrick Stewart, Jeff Goldblum, Slash, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Charlie Sheen, Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, and many more. Over the years, his company, SohoJohnny, has been a driving force in bringing entertainment and music from the streets of SoHo to all around the world, creating star-studded events designated to get people motivated and dancing — and always for a good cause.

Additionally, SohoJohnny recently launched two independent record labels under the guidance of industry veteran John Velasco: Tribeca Records featuring indie and AOR acts, and Soho Records, a mainstream pop/rock label, with plans to be announced.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Bronx as a stuttering young boy with a lot of energy…a practical joker getting into trouble in grammar school. However, my teachers and friends laughed, and it was then that I knew ‘entertaining’ worked. My family’s move to a new house with a garage provided my first clubhouse, and it quickly became the place to be. We played and listened to music…classic rock, etc. ALL the time. Eventually, I started to DJ.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My path was inspired by an absolute love of music, instilled in me by my mother’s passion for all types of music. I discovered that sharing this with my friends, and with others in our world, brought smiles and joy. No matter what was going on, it always lightened things up.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

During my career in New York real estate in 1985, as a building owner, we were leasing out two separate spaces: one to Grace Jones for a restaurant, and the other to Matt Snell, football player for the New York Jets. It was quite a heady and interesting exchange, as all parties were in our offices at once. It was an example of bringing people together in an unexpected way.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

To always feed and follow your passion, and to align your endeavors with philanthropic goals.

You will meet your goals while contributing to others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to the enormous group of individuals who one by one provided encouragement and direct accolades through the many emails and social media. They provided the blessings for, and heartfelt appreciation of my continuing charitable efforts.

This has bolstered all projects moving forward…knowing it is about community, and not self.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

In the spirit of bringing the world together by others through entertainment for charitable causes, i.e. “Live Aid” and “We Are The World,” I founded “Let Me Help, Inc.”

Our first virtual event concert titled “Mandate For Humanity,” was a musical celebration uniting artists for a common goal, which aired on November 24, 2020. It featured volunteered performances by many great artists and shout-outs by other notables, to support in raising funds for victims and their families suffering from the effects of Covid19; anti-bullying; Prostate Cancer research and Meals on Wheels. We are currently organizing a concert with ANIMAZE X to support their favorite charity for a blind children’s camp.

We also have an upcoming project with the Broadway Theater District to raise funds for educational supplies for students studying theatrical arts, and are planning more in the future. Outreach in the public sector is always an integral part of moving our charitable and philanthropic goals forward.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I was aware early on, when my father passed from prostate cancer 26 years ago, that I was drawn to ‘get into action’ at some point — to do what I could to contribute in any way to lessen the scourge of this disease. I channeled the energy of my grief into charitable action, and what better way was there to honor my late dad’s legacy of his sense of humanity?

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There isn’t any one particular individual — it is a community of those who are committed to helping others that have reached out to me, encouraging me to stay the course. There are countless of heartfelt thanks and love that I have received, and so many new friends.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Please go to our website LetMeHelpInc.Org

Government can establish a portal to bring people together that can contribute and those in need and allow charity deductions.

Society should laud more unsung heroes who are there for others we need more good news of the heart of our humanity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

To plant seeds for the future. It has helped me to further develop relationships with all who align with my purpose. To embrace as many artists as possible that share your concern and heartfelt ideology. When reaching out to artists who had performed previously at concerts I produced, they have been pleased to offer their talents for future charitable projects. To think big — I never could have imagined how much love I was going to receive for my efforts, and how it would change my life. To expect the unexpected and be ready to act on it if your morale compass says it is good. That blessings show up all the time in life, but to realize and appreciate other people’s time spent and to value the person, not just the topic.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would be my “Mandate for Humanity” — to simply instill in everyone’s mind, at the start of every day, to know that every day is a blessing and a gift. It is remarkable how this will affect our level of communication with each other.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Remember to “drive the bus” of your life — set your destination and don’t just be a passenger.

I did not expect that exposing my empathetic nature to feel what others feel would open so many doors. I’ve been able to willingly embrace myself and my journey. Also, “Love yourself (but not selfishly), accept yourself, forgive yourself, because in that way, you can convey inner peace to others.”

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Tom Jones, who would be a big one. Thanks to my mom (who sadly passed from Covid-19 last year) — I listened to her music from the 60’s — and his songs played over and over, fueling my love for music in all its forms. He showed the same sense of humility and humanity that my dad possessed, which is truly the genesis of the Sohojohnny platform.

Also, I’d love to meet with Roger Daltrey, whose music helped me survive as a teenager and adolescent, and catapulted me forward into pursuing my passion for being involved with music on so many levels.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!