John P. Carnesecchi of Gateway to Solutions: “Try to find the meaning in the loss”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called "5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change" we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships.

I had the pleasure of interviewing John P. Carnesecchi, LCSW, CEAP Founder and Clinical Director of Gateway to Solution.

For the first time in decades, there is a new choice, a better way to help people live and work well. Gateway to Solutions empowers individuals, couples, families, and organizations to prosper and thrive; it’s wellness in a whole new way. With over twenty-five years of experience, John P. Carnesecchi LCSW, CEAP, is the founder and clinical director at Gateway to Solutions — an emotional wellness group practice based in the Financial District of New York City and provides teletherapy worldwide. John and his team collaborate with clients providing goal-oriented psychotherapy, couples counseling, career and leadership coaching, organizational consulting, and divorce and family mediation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a family of five, with an older brother and younger sister, all three years apart. We are an Italian American family raised in Staten Island, NY. I come from a family with a strong Italian background. I enjoyed playing the piano, street football, whiffle ball during my childhood, and I truly enjoyed school. Yes, I was a bookworm; I valued education. As much as education was part of who I am, music was my reprieve from an early age. I listened to many types of genres, more frequently the 80’s new wave. I did exceptionally well in school, particularly liking math, science, and languages. I learned to speak Italian, which made it easy to talk to my grandmother, with who I was extremely close. Our Italian culture influenced my passion for cultural experiences and learning new languages. Later in adulthood, I received my birthright Italian-European citizenship, which passed down to my husband and daughter. After high school, I graduated from Ithaca College then received my graduate degree from New York University. Throughout my high school and college years, I was fortunate to travel the world. I’ve experienced months in Europe, weeks in the middle east, and created memories in Scandinavia. It came to light how much I treasured different cultures and ways of life. My travel experiences were not just traveling; it was the experience of culture, enrichment, a celebration of life, and ultimately the best education.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “The definition of learning is a change in behavior.” As a Cognitive Behavioral Therapist, I firmly believe we can spend our time learning and inquiring as many insights and moments as possible. But, if we do not take and apply (and the keyword is “apply”) our new insights to our behaviors and “how” we live this life, we haven’t learned a thing. It is the marriage of wisdom with our behaviors that make us whole and authentic. This marriage celebrates who we are, and we begin to evolve. This quote is highly relevant to me and my life. I’ve helped thousands of individuals in over twenty-five years in the human services field, consultancies, and organizations. I have journeyed with people on their evolution. Clients come to me because they are ready to deal with, for example, a childhood trauma as a victim; they want to heal and grow. I get to have the privilege of being invited into their lives as a stranger, in the beginning, then a very close confidant a few sessions later and often to years. There are plenty of stories workwise, allowing me to witness the evolution of people wanting to move forward, which I will never take for granted. To every client that comes to us at my practice, in their first intake session, I often say, “Before you tell me your story, I know you are coming to me to move forward in something. In that, it is my privilege to partner with you, and you are in the right place.” We must have a positive, psychological approach. Our therapeutic process has to embrace that we are evolving, and we all have a unique story to be told and work through for us to get to our next step. I think of no other more extraordinary privilege for someone to ask me to partner with them in this way. That’s how my work informs this valuable “life lesson quote.”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My top three qualities are being goal-oriented, very disciplined, and actively “give love and ensure I am lovable.” In college, I created a goal, a goal for my life that I knew would be hard work. After I graduated college with a double major in business administration and applied psychology, I got a job in the fragrance fashion industry with a Fortune 500 company. It wasn’t a good fit or very fulfilling for me. I truly missed helping people and the psychology of my training. When I quit that job, I needed a little breather and a break. I cashed in all my American Airlines points; I went from New York to Hawaii alone for ten days. Even though I didn’t have the graduate school training yet, I worked on my graduate school application to New York University with my new laptop. I started working on forms; I’ll never forget these intake forms for my private practice I would want one day. Even though it was years out, I envisioned my private practice of helping people in mental health. I started to create a form on the flight going to Hawaii. I was going on a retreat on the Oahu, the Big Island, and Waikiki. It was a wonderful experience. It makes me laugh because I quit a job then took a breather. Hawaii was a refresh for me before I started my entry-level medical clinical social work position at a medical center. It changed my focus, my headspace, and I thought about my future. I used my vision to set up my goals.

My next quality is being very disciplined by nature. When I was a graduate student at New York University, I was in a program for professionals in the field. I landed an entry-level job in medical social work at that 700-bed facility. I had no life for three years; three straight years with summers included. I only had a week or two off in-between trimesters. Simultaneously, I worked a full-time job, went to graduate school at night (bearing the financial burden with loans), and worked on my readings and papers. Because of the humanistic experiential nature of the healthcare discipline, like mental health, I also had two required internships to complete on top of everything else. The program required the internships completed over those three years. During that time of my life, I had very little social life and non-existing dating life. Driven and sacrificed a lot socially and financially, I completed the program, met my job responsibilities, and promoted at the job. My boss allowed me to create new responsibilities to meet my internship requirements at NYU. As my reprieve and self-care, I would jog five days a week between 7–10 miles a day — this is how I got through three years of hard work. I sacrificed the short-term for a lot more in the long-term in emotional well-being and the fulfillment of my work.

The third quality, I make sure I give love and be lovable. It is a paramount quality for me because, being a gay man, I wanted to make sure I had a life partner and a chance for love. I made it my business to learn how to love differently than my divorced parents. I put myself through therapy for seven years before I even became a therapist. I needed to work on myself to make sure I had my life in an excellent place to help others. I met my partner in the last three months of graduate school. During those three months, I only had time for friendship. The summer after graduation, we started dating. Now, together 23 years later, married and with a 12-year-old daughter and a cockapoodle residing in Park Slope, Brooklyn. I feel I have learned how to love, receive love, and teach others to do the same.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

During my bereavement therapy sessions, I work on simple skills with my grieving clients to heal after losing a loved one. The first one which I feel is essential to acknowledge, give yourself time, be patient. There is no timetable for how long it will take to grieve and heal. Allow yourself space and permission to process the stages of grief.

Secondly, just as significant, take good care of yourself, mentally and physically. Do not neglect your body, exercise, eat healthily, surround yourself with family and friends, rest, and not slack on your self-care.

Third, adopt daily mindful practices. Yoga and meditation are excellent tools to practice mindfulness. Become aware and accept your feelings in the here and now. Accept the death and live for today.

Fourth, try to find the meaning in the loss. If you look deep, sometimes there is a silver lining to one’s death. Some expect the death to happen, others unwarranted. When my client is in the acceptance stage, we try to find a positive mindset, like celebrating the loved one’s life — however, an unwarranted death; you may seek justice or help others or organizations. We use death as a life lesson; it is a time to reflect on yourself and what changes you can make in your and other’s lives.

Lastly, decide what the next stage of your life after time has passed. Create new goals, establish steps, and execute your plan. Change is hard; change is essential for your growth process. Change your mindset, shift your dreams and embrace what life has in store for you. A general rule of thumb is “don’t make major changes in your life until four seasons have passed after the loss.”

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

The loss of a loved one and change are a part of life. These are significant, stressful events causing emotional and physical trauma. The grieving process is part of loss and change; with a loss, there is change. During this time, it is vital to learn how to mourn and grieve with coping mechanisms.

I recommend the following coping techniques to many of my clients to get through this tragic time:

It is recognizing the pain and allowing yourself to feel. Let yourself cry and scream, if needed.

Your feelings are yours to own without judgment. Do not judge your feelings. People give advice, but sometimes it may not be the right advice. Do not let anyone tell you how you are supposed to feel. We all grieve differently.

Express your feelings with caring people. Pursue family and friends for emotional support. People who are empathetic and compassionate. Share your memories and talk about how this loss makes you feel.

Join a bereavement support group to express yourself with those who have experienced a loss.

Be patient! There is no timetable for grieving. Some have “normal grieving,” and those who grieve for an extended time without any progress are experiencing “complicated grief.” Whatever it is, be patient and let it naturally unfold.

Take care of your physical self, such as eating healthy, exercising, getting plenty of rest, and meditating. Keep up with your self-care.

Be mindful of drinking alcohol and drug use to deal with the grief. At a time of vulnerability, excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse can quickly put you in danger of drug and alcohol dependency.

Do not make any significant life changes. Through the process of grieving, you are trying to regulate and de-escalate the emotional effects of the loss. The grieving process can impair your decision-making.

Reduce your time on social media. Many use social media as their support group. More so than not, people post about happy times, not times of distress. Step away if you begin to compare your life to others. Remember, everyone has trying times but may not be quick to share. Think before you post; friends who barely know your deceased love one may post negative comments or inappropriate advice.

To heal, have compassion for yourself and others. Forgive yourself for the things you didn’t say, didn’t do, or what you said or did.

Acceptance — Life is worth living! It will take effort to be present in the now and not ruminate on the past. You can do it! Think of all the positive aspects of your life, and remember you are worth living. Once you start living again means you accepted the loss, you did NOT forget your loss. You keep their memories alive in yourself, and they will become a part of you.

If you do not see progress, seek professional help for bereavement counseling. This type of treatment reduces stress and helps you navigate through the grief phases. It will also help adjust to the change in your life.

How can one learn to to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

There are many types of healing processes; each is unique to the individual. Some deaths are more tragic than others, but all have negative aspects. Once you understand the kind of death, you can begin to heal and “let go” of the excruciating details. Deaths come in the forms of natural, undetermined, accidental, and wrongful. What do you need to heal? Acceptance is vital in letting go. When a loved one dies naturally and peacefully from old age, the individual may find peace and joy they lived a long, healthy, prosperous life.

In this kind of death, coping strategies can be different. To move on from the actual “death,” a celebration of life, revisiting joyous memories, remembering the good times, and emerge what they taught you into your values and beliefs will aid in letting go and acceptance.

Deaths in forms of undetermined, accidental, and wrongful are more complicated. You can experience feelings of uncertainty, anger, guilt, extreme sadness, rage, doubts, and fear. You want answers and reasons, and you ask yourself questions such as “Why did this happen?”, “How could this happen?”, “Who did this?”. Some become proactive, seeking closure of the unforeseen death. Think to yourself, “How can you help? How can I prevent someone else from dying?” Finding a cause, a purpose in this kind of death, is an excellent start to letting go and acceptance. Whether you create a Go-Fund-Me page and proceeds, go to an organization or seek justice legally on a homicide, or a peaceful protest defending your belief and how your loved died for that principle — are all healthy and constructive examples of steps to let go. Some pass from underlining conditions; maybe some of those conditions were unknown to that person. Speaking to the healthcare providers, having an autopsy can elevate some of those uncertainties. As you begin this journey, it is a time for self-reflection, exploration, and an opportunity to reconnect with your values. Find your purpose.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

After a loss, we feel sadness, anxiety, depressed and numbness. When we suppress these feelings, we become disconnected from one’s authentic self. It is essential to begin an internal, emotional shift. We must focus on reconnecting with ourselves, emotionally and physically. To begin, identify the emotions you are feeling. Own those emotions without judgment. Breathing techniques are a vital exercise to reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. Your feelings are at your core. Take a seat in a quiet room, dim the lights, and place your feet flat on the ground. Close your eyes. Focus only on the floor and nothing else. Feel the weight of your feet as if the floor is trying to hold you up. Be mindful of your feet and the floor; you will begin “belly breaths,” a deep breathing technique that will navigate your core emotions throughout your body. Hold one hand on your belly; the other relaxed on your side — breath in, either through your nose or mouth, keeping your hand on your abdomen. Slowly breathe in for 5 seconds, hold for 2 seconds and exhale for 5 seconds. As you inhale, focus on your stomach pushing outward and deflating when exhaling. Feel the pressure inside your body. When exhaling, pretend your lips are blowing on hot tea, pucker your lips. Airflow is a natural skill to relax your mind and body. However, it doesn’t stop here. Keep working on your belly breaths ten times. Pay attention to your core emotions, feel the tension from your feet rising to your legs, in your stomach, upwards to your chest, and finally to your mind. You may feel dizzy; this is your body coming to a calming state. Your mind may wander, defense mechanisms may occur. Stop, feel the loss. Analyze your body for the physical symptoms from sadness. Lump in your throat, heaviness in your chest, palpitations, knot in your stomach — are all related to your core. Begin to feel compassion and understating for your internal, emotional self. Crying is a common outlet to release negative thoughts and feelings. Ride out these emotions. Continue to work on your belly breaths. Keep in mind this is a skill. Practice this approach 5–6 times a day. Once mastered, incorporate it into your daily routine, once in the morning and before bedtime.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

When it comes to grief, the positive side, we can bounce back and live again. We convert the pain to a powerful learning experience and reshape ourselves. When your grief begins to lift, and the death is accepted, it’s time to seek the silver lining. The power of death leads to strength. We have to rewire our minds to look at the brighter side and move away from negative thoughts. We can say much about positive thinking. Focusing on the departed’s life’s accomplishments, success, overall being as a kind person, and the impact they left on so many is the celebration of their lives! Overcoming dramatic time gives you the strength you’ve never experienced.

Also, a loss brings friends and family together. Some rekindle and value family and friends more than they ever did. Stronger relationships built, self-reflection, and change in their own lives, and they become more grateful and appreciate life. Some take the loss to help others. I have seen Go-Fund-Me pages created to donate the proceeds to a cause. Some give students memorial scholarships to assist with educational expenses financially.

In other scenarios where death was unwarranted, individuals have lobbied for new laws to protect the community or support social justice movements. A common result of a death is a community beautification project in their memory, planting trees and a garden. The beautification project is a growing memorial that helps the environment and community. These ideas are silver linings and create a positive outcome of a dramatic event.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would create a national government program in developing countries where children have to work to provide for their families instead of school. India and the Philippines, to name two, are countries suffering economically with a substantial poverty class. This policy would have the government pay for the children’s breakfast and lunch, which is cents on the dollar per child in those countries. For that reason, the family would not need to provide those meals and would be open to sending them to school versus keeping them at home to work. Many families can’t afford to feed their children. If they received breakfast and lunch, families might be more inclined to send their children to school. Providing those two meals would incentivize the children to go to school, get an education, and a skill. It would monetize and elevate the developing countries’ economic status to create a stronger middle class, creatively improving poverty with a ripple effect. Thinking about their base needs of poor developing countries and how they function, how we can globally improve economies which ultimately will improve healthcare, education, job opportunities, and people’s futures for generations.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I admire Sarah McLachlan the most because of my love for music and how music can change people’s lives. She is a Canadian musician and lyrist who’s very successful in the world. She took her success and opened up a school for young children in Vancouver, Canada, for kids who do not have access to music education for free, The Sarah McLachlan School of Music. It gives children an opportunity to develop an extraordinary skill; music helps kids academically. It is a commitment, it is beautiful, and it is art. It is a language that all cultures, regardless of socioeconomic status, can understand.

In turn, we support the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. Our daughter attends the Suzuki Piano Program since the age of 3, and now she is 12 years old. I have witnessed firsthand how the piano has shaped her ability to commit to something, do something to excellence, help her personality and self-esteem development, and support academic growth. The Sarah McLachlan School of Music and The Brooklyn Conservatory Music aim to transform lives and build community through expressive, educational, and therapeutic powers of music.

