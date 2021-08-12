John Martins of Cross Country Healthcare: “Awareness and education surrounding clinician burnout is something that needs to be more widely acknowledged”

Awareness and education surrounding clinician burnout is something that needs to be more widely acknowledged. Clinician burnout is a component in the current staffing shortage we face. If we do not listen to our healthcare heroes, this could continue to pose a threat to our healthcare system. We need to remove barriers that prevent clinicians from getting the time off they need to ensure quality care for patients everywhere.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the U.S. healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The U.S. Healthcare System,” we are interviewing healthcare leaders, doctors, hospital administrators, and nursing home administrators who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the U.S. Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview John A. Martins.

John A. Martins is Group President, Delivery at Cross Country Healthcare, a provider of workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services. John is responsible for Cross Country Healthcare’s CCN, CCA and CCMSN delivery brands, operations, and proprietary Marketplace app. John has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare staffing industry, including extensive knowledge of travel nursing and allied, per diem, locum tenens and education staffing services, and he also has a keen understanding of developing and deploying digital innovation and technology. Prior to joining Cross Country, John served in leadership roles at Onward Healthcare, AMN Healthcare and most recently, Aya Healthcare. He received his Bachelor of Science from William Paterson University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had several careers before entering the healthcare staffing space which consisted of being a software developer for UPS, manufacturing and importing women’s apparel in NYC, owning laundromats, dry cleaners, and internet café’s before I moved into staffing in 2005.



I moved from New Jersey to southern California to join Aya (Access Nurses), then to Onward Healthcare, which sold to AMN. Now I am at Cross Country Healthcare (CCH).



My father was a doctor and my mother a nurse. My father was very influential in guiding me to the healthcare industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have always kept in touch with many of my former colleagues and bosses and we have been able to use each other as mentors, coaches and networking partners. Even though my career has crossed many different industries, we have always been able to share our knowledge and different perspectives over the years.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in the garment center, a factory we used to make garments made a mistake and shipped a large order of dresses two inches short of what the client wanted. When we received the shipment in our warehouse, we quickly realized the mistake and convinced the client that the “new” shorter length was trendier than their original request. The dress was a success for the client. Two lessons learned: the first was always inspect the garments before they leave the factory to ensure the highest quality and when life gives you a short dress, create a new style!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s important to remember that what we do at CCH matters, and it’s not just filling a seat. What we do affects every patient in a hospital, and it could even be a relative of yours! Coming from manufacturing and dry cleaning, the focus was on the customer and bringing the product to a customer. But the product we deliver in healthcare is an actual human being, and this person interacts at the bedside. I am not at the bedside personally, like my family and other healthcare workers, but what I am doing is so important in helping the actual patient. It’s easy to get lost on this while in an office. Understanding what our real mission is that we aim to provide the best quality healthcare professionals to take care of our patients.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Connecting clinicians with clients in a seamless fashion through technology like potential mobile apps or mobile devices is essential. CCH plans to launch a series of new websites to aid clinicians in finding job opportunities. The series will feature new and useful tools to assist in staffing efforts. The seamless integration of technology where our clients and clinicians work and live through various platforms is an example of CCH’s continuous and innovative techniques to improving care.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

The most important qualities of an excellent healthcare provider are to be a compassionate, passionate, high quality, empathetic provider that cares for patients as if they were family. It is also important to be well qualified and educated/credentialed of course.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Prior to COVID-19, we witnessed a nurse staffing shortage. COVID-19 only exacerbated this issue. When a crisis hits the healthcare system, it is imperative to be prepared. At CCH, we want to be able to properly staff clinicians to areas in need. However, current restrictions do not always allow for this. Nurses are tethered to the physical boundaries of the state in which they obtained their license. A national licensure would provide a solution by allowing these clinicians to work across state lines and care for patients in areas of critical need. This would also aid the issue of clinician burnout. Overworked clinicians in understaffed settings would benefit from bringing clinicians in from other states to provide care.

Streamlining the credentialing process for clinicians would also help to alleviate the issues we have seen stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to state-to-state mobility, we also need to address local mobility. Nurses are not able to provide care at neighboring hospitals due to differing in the credentialing requirements. A universal set of standards across the board can allow for clinicians to help care for patients where it is needed. Areas highly affected by COVID-19 could use extra hands in providing patient care; therefore, enforcing the same requirements across hospitals can help disperse care where it is needed.

Recruiting nursing school graduates into acute care more quickly can help with staffing shortages and increased staffing demands as well. Many acute settings require 2–3 years of experience minimum. Increasing onsite training, spreading awareness and education regarding the shortage of nurses and nurse educators, and increasing nursing school capacity can help address this issue.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

By coming together and removing the barriers to work, like state licensure on a temporary basis and reducing compliance barriers, our healthcare system made it easier for clinicians to get to work. Because of this, hospitals realized they needed to move quickly and remove the bureaucratic tape and, therefore, were able to send thousands of nurses to a large healthcare system in New York in a matter of weeks.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

As discussed earlier, national licensure would help to create a more mobile workforce that is able to provide high-quality care to patients and aid clinician burnout in areas with increased demand. In addition to national licensure, streamlining the credentialing process helps to create a more mobile workforce on a local level as well. A universal set of standards across the board will not only allow for clinicians to move freely to provide care where it is needed but will also ensure clinicians have the same shared knowledge at every hospital. This will create a uniform set of standards for all clinicians to meet regardless of where they work. It’s important to recruit nursing school graduates into acute care more quickly to help improve the US healthcare system. As mentioned earlier, increasing onsite training, spreading awareness and education regarding the shortage of nurses and nurse educators, and increasing nursing school capacity can help address this issue. Future nurses needed to be provided with support, proper training, and education to provide the highest quality of care to patients. Awareness and education surrounding clinician burnout is something that needs to be more widely acknowledged. Clinician burnout is a component in the current staffing shortage we face. If we do not listen to our healthcare heroes, this could continue to pose a threat to our healthcare system. We need to remove barriers that prevent clinicians from getting the time off they need to ensure quality care for patients everywhere. We also need to close the gap on health disparities. Rural areas experience staffing shortages which directly impact the ability to provide care. National licensure and streamlining the credentialing process would help to staff clinicians in rural areas experiencing higher demand.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician/nursing shortages?

Regarding physician shortages, we need to bring in more advanced practices to help alleviate the backlog, skilling up, and attracting more clinicians to advanced practice in school. A solution for the nursing shortage is education. We could close the gap if we could bring in new nurses into acute settings quickly. Additionally, national licensure will help with addressing the nursing shortage and allow for nurses to move freely across state lines.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Addressing physician burnout requires pushing advanced practice and bringing on more to alleviate the burden on the physicians. The need for a mobile workforce has been more apparent since COVID-19. We need to make sure physicians are properly supported through staffing clinicians where they can alleviate overworked physicians.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

State licensure can help manifest these changes. The Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) addresses this through allowing nurses to practice across state lines. As of now, 34 states have joined the NLC and we need to push for more.

We also need to work with state and federal lawmakers to lobby and advocate for national licensure.

As an industry, we need to advocate for universal credentialing requirements so clinicians can practice where demand is high and where patients need care. Universal standards allow all clinicians access to the same knowledge and help to ensure quality care across the board.

Creating joint programs with staffing agencies and hospitals to invest in education to bring on new nurses and skill up new grads without acute care backgrounds, and possibly collaborate with nursing schools.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

Take time to stop and get to know the people around you. We are all so busy and so involved in our technology and moving fast that sometimes we overlook the simple things in life. Relationships are everything. Airplane, grocery stores, some of the connections in life are unexpected. Stop and smell the roses.

How can our readers further follow your work online? Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.

My LinkedIn profile — https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-martins-nyy/

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.