John King: “It’s not easy.. but it is super rewarding”

The music business is not as glamorous as it seems haha! I think we all come in with this preconceived notion that being an artist is just writing songs, singing, fans, hopping on a tour bus and going off to tour. But in reality, it’s a TON of work, sleepless nights, and months away from the people you love most. It’s not easy.. but it is super rewarding.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing John King.

Always Gonna Be You, the full-length debut from chart-topping country songwriter John King, is an autobiographical album whose songs tell a universal story.

“Everyone has fallen in love,” says King. “Everyone’s had a broken heart. Everyone knows what it feels like to start growing up. I want to create music that speaks to people, so I write songs about the experiences we all share.”

Raised in the Appalachian foothills of northern Georgia, John King listened to a wide range of musicians — southern rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Black Crowes, classic craftsmen like James Taylor and Johnny Cash, and ’90s country stars like Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson — and worked construction jobs as a teenager. When he wasn’t pouring rocks at the worksite or studying in the classroom, he was usually at home, writing lyrics into his spiral-bound notebook and strumming his newly-written songs on an acoustic guitar. By 16 years old, he was writing multiple songs every week, often auditioning them for his friends around the campfire.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me y’all! I grew up in a tiny town in Northeast Georgia. Really beautiful mountain town called Habersham County, GA! I was Blessed to have 2 parents that were huge music lovers and that really instilled a passion for writing songs and performing at a young age!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think If I had to pick one specific point in my life where I made the decision to do this professionally, it’d be when I was in college at UGA. We were starting to tour a lot and had a good following.. I looked around one night at this big crowd of people singing our songs and thought to myself.. this is what I want to do.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Haha, it’s been a wild ride so there are too many to even begin to tell but one of my favs was meeting Garth Brooks! I was making my ACM red carpet debut and looked over to my left.. Garth was just standing there haha. I didn’t want to fangirl out so I played it cool and kept making my way down the carpet. About 5 minutes in, I feel a tap on my shoulder and it’s Garth. He just struck up this conversation with me like I was an old friend. It really blew me away. I couldn’t believe he cared haha! I’ve always been a fan of him but there’s something special about meeting your heroes and finding out they are even more awesome in person than you had imagined!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tried stage diving once and FELL FLAT ON MY BACK haha!! Never tried that again. Lesson learned lol!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My debut album is set to release on October 8th and I couldn’t be more excited! Ever since I started doing this, I’ve dreamed of putting out my own full-length album. I poured my heart and soul into these songs and couldn’t be more proud. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s so important to love everyone! That’s what Jesus teaches us. We’re all God’s children. No matter how we look, what we believe or where we’re from. Diversity is so important… not just in our industry but in every walk of life. I think having an open mind and being accepting is the only real way to grow and become a better person.

What is “something I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The music business is not as glamorous as it seems haha! I think we all come in with this preconceived notion that being an artist is just writing songs, singing, fans, hopping on a tour bus and going off to tour. But in reality, it’s a TON of work, sleepless nights, and months away from the people you love most. It’s not easy.. but it is super rewarding.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’d say stick to what you love! If you’re making music you aren’t passionate about.. it’s gonna be hard to keep that fire burning. But if you’re truly creating something you believe in.. everything else will fall into place.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been passionate about helping children in need. I think being a Dad (We have a beautiful 3-year-old daughter) really made me look at things differently and the thought of a suffering child just breaks my heart.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had a really great mentor named Charlie West. I worked for him in High School and College and he is the person that really pushed me to take the leap of faith and chase my dream of being an artist. If not for him, I don’t know if I would have had the courage to really go for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Squeaky Wheel Gets the Grease”!! My grandpa always used to say that. And for me it just means.. be a grinder.. be tenacious. I think you have to be that way if you truly want to achieve your dream. You have to be willing to work harder than anybody else around you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to pick Elon Musk’s brain haha! I just think he’s really innovative and has so many cool ideas. Would be an interesting conversation for sure!

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on all the streaming services, just search John King and follow me @johnkingcountry on socials!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!