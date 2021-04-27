John Jezzini on the Pitfalls of Entrepreneurship

People who want to become entrepreneurs need to keep in mind that mistakes happen. However, it is also important to remember that some mistakes are bigger than others, and making careless decisions can lead to large consequences. Entrepreneurs who are unprepared for the challenges of their work may find themselves choosing options that they wish they hadn’t. The following are just a few of the easiest mistakes for entrepreneurs to make, which may ultimately lead to their downfall.

Moving Too Quickly

The business world moves fast, and it can feel tempting to make large changes to your company daily in an effort to keep up. Yet, moving too fast can lead a company to hit a wall financially, lose valuable employees, or cause a landslide of errors that hurt a business tremendously. Instead of moving quickly, make sure you’re moving in the right direction by making solid choices. Simply onboarding 100 new employees, making your sales team work 18-hour days, and creating an all-or-nothing culture will just lead to a company imploding. Not every company becomes an overnight success, and it is wise to assume yours won’t. It is better to have a company that is still standing in 10 years, rather than a company who has a whirlwind year of success before meeting its demise.

Sticking To The Same

Although entrepreneurs should avoid changing things too quickly, sticking to the same policies, procedures, and processes year after year is sure to stifle growth. Business is driven by innovation, and not just in product development. It is important to evaluate how your business is operating on a regular basis. Can you give your employees some flexibility in their work hours? How about purchasing a program that allows them to get their work done 20% faster? Clinging to the way things are is not the way to make a business last long-term.

Watching Others’ Progress

Finally, any entrepreneur who cares more about what their competitors are doing than their own company is going to fail and fail fast. There is importance in mimicking how others run their businesses, such as setting product prices to a comparable level. Still, some entrepreneurs take this to the extreme, only making moves after a competitor has made them first. Or worse yet, an entrepreneur may overwork their staff to try to keep up. Either way, their company is sure to continually lag behind, as what makes a company succeed is a confident and self-assured leader who focuses on what is needed in their company, not someone else’s.

Entrepreneurs who fall into one of the aforementioned categories may find themselves unable to get their head above water. Unfortunately, many businesses are run this way when some adjustments could make things much better. Don’t let yourself fall into one of these traps; instead, temper your expectations and consider how a mindset change could benefit your company.

This article was originally published on JohnJezzini.co