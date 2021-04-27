Contributor Log In/Sign Up
John Jezzini on the Pitfalls of Entrepreneurship

People who want to become entrepreneurs need to keep in mind that mistakes happen. However, it is also important to remember that some mistakes are bigger than others, and making careless decisions can lead to large consequences. Entrepreneurs who are unprepared for the challenges of their work may find themselves choosing options that they wish they hadn’t. The following are just a few of the easiest mistakes for entrepreneurs to make, which may ultimately lead to their downfall.

Moving Too Quickly

The business world moves fast, and it can feel tempting to make large changes to your company daily in an effort to keep up. Yet, moving too fast can lead a company to hit a wall financially, lose valuable employees, or cause a landslide of errors that hurt a business tremendously. Instead of moving quickly, make sure you’re moving in the right direction by making solid choices. Simply onboarding 100 new employees, making your sales team work 18-hour days, and creating an all-or-nothing culture will just lead to a company imploding. Not every company becomes an overnight success, and it is wise to assume yours won’t. It is better to have a company that is still standing in 10 years, rather than a company who has a whirlwind year of success before meeting its demise.

Sticking To The Same

Although entrepreneurs should avoid changing things too quickly, sticking to the same policies, procedures, and processes year after year is sure to stifle growth. Business is driven by innovation, and not just in product development. It is important to evaluate how your business is operating on a regular basis. Can you give your employees some flexibility in their work hours? How about purchasing a program that allows them to get their work done 20% faster? Clinging to the way things are is not the way to make a business last long-term.

Watching Others’ Progress

Finally, any entrepreneur who cares more about what their competitors are doing than their own company is going to fail and fail fast. There is importance in mimicking how others run their businesses, such as setting product prices to a comparable level. Still, some entrepreneurs take this to the extreme, only making moves after a competitor has made them first. Or worse yet, an entrepreneur may overwork their staff to try to keep up. Either way, their company is sure to continually lag behind, as what makes a company succeed is a confident and self-assured leader who focuses on what is needed in their company, not someone else’s.

Entrepreneurs who fall into one of the aforementioned categories may find themselves unable to get their head above water. Unfortunately, many businesses are run this way when some adjustments could make things much better. Don’t let yourself fall into one of these traps; instead, temper your expectations and consider how a mindset change could benefit your company.

    John Jezzini The High Note (1)

    John Jezzini, CEO and Founder at Growth Network Holdings

    Based out of Los Angeles, California, John Jezzini is the CEO and Founder of Growth Network Holdings. As an entrepreneur and trailblazer in the cannabis industry, he has combined his previous real estate and business experience with his expertise in cannabis cultivation to create a vertically-integrated ecosystem that continues to expand exponentially. John Jezzini possesses over a decade of experience in the cannabis space, beginning his journey with the industry in 2009.

     

    Regarded as an innovator in the rapidly-evolving and competitive industry, John Jezzini is a prominent industrial designer for cultivation and distribution systems within cannabis. Realizing the space held massive potential, he began developing proprietary cultivation methodologies. John Jezzini’s innovation led to the propagation of the strongest plants, larger yields, and market-leading profit margins.

     

    Beginning in 2011, John Jezzini has opened and operated a number of cannabis dispensaries throughout Los Angeles. In an effort to address a gap within the cannabis space, he created The High Note—a new kind of dispensary featuring a premier environment and high-end hospitality that caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and the curious.

    Giving a nod to speakeasies of the past, as well as the modern prohibition repeal of cannabis, The High Note experience is truly one of a kind. With expansion in mind, John designed the retail space as a model that can be replicated across the country in other legal cannabis markets.

     

    At Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini and his team are building a portfolio of world-class brands, with each brand offering a unique experience and connection point with specific consumers. In addition to The High Note, the company works with Ervana, Amigo Cannabis, and Coalition.

    Unlike other companies in the industry, Growth Network Holdings’ vertically-integrated ecosystem bypasses the high costs and bandwidth gaps that often go hand-in-hand with distribution and manufacturing. Their approach, quite simply, allows them to carve out a scalable business, achieve higher margins, and create a reliable and consistent supply chain.

    Before founding Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini worked for many years within the real estate industry. He started his career with Wells Fargo as a senior underwriter before joining The Mortgage Store Financial as the Director of Business Development. There, he managed a national sales team of over 300 employees and was responsible for over $3 billion in funding. In 2009, John co-founded Solomon One, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in residential and commercial properties.

    Outside of his career, John is an active philanthropist who believes strongly in corporate and cultural responsibility. Throughout the growth of his companies, he has prioritized tying his brand to impactful charities. For instance, Growth Network Holdings’ brand, Ervana, has a partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization that plants one tree for every ounce of cannabis they sell.

