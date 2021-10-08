Contributor Log In
John Jezzini on Finance Tips for Philanthropists

The world needs philanthropists now more than ever. Fortunately, more people are looking to donate than ever before. According to Fidelity Charitable, around two-thirds of American donors want to do more.

There are a few things one must do to be an effective philanthropist. There are tricks out there to stretch your donations as far as possible. Additionally, there are things to be known in regards to tax benefits.

Plan Ahead

First and foremost, a philanthropist should get in the habit of planning. That includes writing lists. NewsMax has these four pieces of advice for budding philanthropists: write down your values (access what is most important to you). Write down your long-term as well as short-term goals. When spending, do so with intention. And finally, allow your values to define your spending. You don’t want to pay for something you don’t support, so make sure your money goes where it feels the most important.

Become An Informed Giver

If philanthropy is your calling, one thing you’re going to have to get skilled at is researching the organizations you plan to aid. It’s best to understand the charitable organizations you plan on funding. 

This means that it is okay to research ahead of time. Likewise, it’s okay to ask questions, regardless of how many cross your mind. Forming a relationship with an individual inside the organization is a great way to learn more about the inside processes.

Give Locally

Giving locally allows a philanthropist to invest in their community. It comes back around to that longstanding belief that you can only get what you give. To get a flourishing community, one must first put into it.

Additionally, donating local keeps money flowing within your community. It isn’t going to be squandered on any higher-ups of a national corporation – it’s going to go directly to those that need it.

Keep Records

Philanthropists should learn how to keep records of donations. There are guidelines to follow if one wants to use these donations towards their taxes. Forbes has a whole article on keeping track available for those that need a jump start on the process.

When tracking cash donations, be sure to note the charity’s name, amount, and date. These can be recorded by a bank record or bank statement for smaller sums (under $250). For more considerable sums, the charity will have to provide a written statement or acknowledgment. It isn’t uncommon for charities to provide receipts in response to donations.

Non-cash items are slightly more challenging to keep track of – but still possible. The value of those items will need to be noted, for starters. For items worth up to $250, a receipt or letter will work just fine. For the next tier, an acknowledgment will be required. For items over $5000, the item will first need to be appraised.

Hire a Professional Advisor

Hiring a financial advisor is never a bad call, especially for philanthropists. They will know the proper way to set up a donation, including whether an item needs to be assessed beforehand. Likewise, they can provide aid in record-keeping and advice on when to include it for tax purposes. 

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a business model that many businesses hold – it is the belief that they must be held socially responsible. In other words, companies large and small feel compelled to find ways to give back to the community, either by encouraging employee volunteerism or by direct donations. 

When it comes to donations, a company has more opportunities than an individual. Likewise, they have more responsibility to ensure that the money is going where it needs to go. Financial advisors should be involved, and thorough vetting of all non-profit organizations should be the first step.

Article originally published on JohnJezzini.org

    John Jezzini The High Note (1)

    John Jezzini, CEO and Founder at Growth Network Holdings

    Based out of Los Angeles, California, John Jezzini is the CEO and Founder of Growth Network Holdings. As an entrepreneur and trailblazer in the cannabis industry, he has combined his previous real estate and business experience with his expertise in cannabis cultivation to create a vertically-integrated ecosystem that continues to expand exponentially. John Jezzini possesses over a decade of experience in the cannabis space, beginning his journey with the industry in 2009.

     

    Regarded as an innovator in the rapidly-evolving and competitive industry, John Jezzini is a prominent industrial designer for cultivation and distribution systems within cannabis. Realizing the space held massive potential, he began developing proprietary cultivation methodologies. John Jezzini’s innovation led to the propagation of the strongest plants, larger yields, and market-leading profit margins.

     

    Beginning in 2011, John Jezzini has opened and operated a number of cannabis dispensaries throughout Los Angeles. In an effort to address a gap within the cannabis space, he created The High Note—a new kind of dispensary featuring a premier environment and high-end hospitality that caters to both cannabis connoisseurs and the curious.

     

    Giving a nod to speakeasies of the past, as well as the modern prohibition repeal of cannabis, The High Note experience is truly one of a kind. With expansion in mind, John designed the retail space as a model that can be replicated across the country in other legal cannabis markets.

     

    At Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini and his team are building a portfolio of world-class brands, with each brand offering a unique experience and connection point with specific consumers. In addition to The High Note, the company works with Ervana, Amigo Cannabis, and Coalition.

     

    Unlike other companies in the industry, Growth Network Holdings’ vertically-integrated ecosystem bypasses the high costs and bandwidth gaps that often go hand-in-hand with distribution and manufacturing. Their approach, quite simply, allows them to carve out a scalable business, achieve higher margins, and create a reliable and consistent supply chain.

     

    Before founding Growth Network Holdings, John Jezzini worked for many years within the real estate industry. He started his career with Wells Fargo as a senior underwriter before joining The Mortgage Store Financial as the Director of Business Development. There, he managed a national sales team of over 300 employees and was responsible for over $3 billion in funding. In 2009, John co-founded Solomon One, a Los Angeles-based real estate development company that specializes in residential and commercial properties.

     

    Outside of his career, John is an active philanthropist who believes strongly in corporate and cultural responsibility. Throughout the growth of his companies, he has prioritized tying his brand to impactful charities. For instance, Growth Network Holdings’ brand, Ervana, has a partnership with One Tree Planted, an organization that plants one tree for every ounce of cannabis they sell.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

