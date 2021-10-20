John Holiday: “Work-life balance”

Work-life balance. It’s important. Recognize that your yes and no are both sacred. When you say yes to something, you’re saying no to something. It’s your job to ascertain which is which.

Countertenor John Holiday has established himself as “one of the finest countertenors of his generation” (Los Angeles Times). His voice has been praised as “a thing of astonishing beauty” (New Yorker), “arrestingly powerful, secure and dramatically high” (Wall Street Journal), “exceptional [and] strong…even in its highest range” (The New York Times) and “timeless” (Washington Post). Holiday’s unique voice and powerful story have been the subject of profiles in The New Yorker, CNN’s Great Big Story, Los Angeles Times, and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Houston, Texas, and raised in a suburb of Houston called Rosenberg, Texas. I was very lucky to have been raised in a time where the entire community’s goal was to nurture the children and young adults from the area. Therefore, I always had the support of my neighbors. Along with my family, my neighbors, community leaders and teachers really did help me to nurture the gift of music. I am the 2nd oldest in my family. Mom and Dad divorced when I was born, and they both remarried — making me lucky to be 1 among 9 siblings. In our culture, we don’t delineate between half and whole. We are brothers and sisters. My entire family is extremely musical, but I was lucky to have a grandmother, whom I’m lovingly called, BIGMAMA, to be invested in and help guide my musical endeavors. She, in her own right, was a very well respected pianist, singer and music director at several area churches. In addition, he taught high school literature and English in Lamar Consolidated I.S.D. So, I consider myself to be blessed to have been surrounded by so many wonderful people in my life. At a very early age, it was my grandmother and mother who really impressed upon me that every decision I make leads to something.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I couldn’t imagine living a life where music wasn’t a part of my everyday existence. Because I was surrounded by music, in my household, I naturally became a sponge and soaked all of the music up. Having chosen another career path would have been interesting — although I once did consider becoming a lawyer.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

For me, one of the most beautiful things that have happened since my career is really getting to know and meet several celebrities and dignitaries whom I hold in high esteem. It’s always baffling when I meet these icons, and we establish bonds. There are many that I could name, but I’ll name three. Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jidenna, and The Clark Sisters — especially Jacky Clark Chisholm.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Truly, I cannot think of a mistake that I’ve made. If I did make a mistake, I don’t remember it. Certainly, there may have been mistakes made in rehearsals (i.e. forgetting a line or standing in the wrong spot), but those are to be expected and are usually worked out before the beginning of the show. Sorry…I know that’s not the answer you were expecting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The project that I’m most excited about is my upcoming EP. For me, it feels like this has been a project that I was born to do, and I’m so thrilled that I get to bring it to the public and share it with the world. Exciting is an understatement, but that’s a good place to start. 😉 ON this project, I’ve worked with so many incredible writers, producers, and my life just seems to be on an upward trajectory. I’ve always believed that slow and steady wins the race, so I’ve done this my way and am taking these steps, one at a time, knowing that the end result is going to be fandamntastic.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity in every aspect of our culture is important. It’s important so that the creatives who are coming after us can see themselves reflected on the biggest of stages and on every screen. Diversity and inclusion continue to be areas in which every part of our industry is striving to get better, and I know that we’ll all do our part to assure the necessary steps are being taken to illuminate those LGBTQIA & BIPOC are given the opportunity to share their light.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Work-life balance. It’s important. Recognize that your yes and no are both sacred. When you say yes to something, you’re saying no to something. It’s your job to ascertain which is which.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think it would be loving others as you love yourself. Giving others the same amount of grace you give to yourself. Kindness is key and doesn’t cost a cent. I want to see more of that in the world. Everything you seek to be you already are.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Besides my family and teachers, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Leaman have been the most important figures in my life, and they rarely get the kudos they are worthy of. Ever since I was a first-year student at Southern Methodist University, I haven’t had to need anything because they made sure that everything I needed was taken care of. From clothing for shows to money in pockets so that I could drive to auditions. There’s no doubt that I would be where I am today, but they made my journey here that much easier by their belief in me and their investment. What I know for sure is that they’ve changed my life forever, and I know that their biggest ask of me would be for me to pay it forward, and I try my best to do that in every way each day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are four of them:

Try your best and let God do the rest. Nothing Beats a Failure but a try. Everything You Seek To Be You Already Are If it costs you your peace, it’s too expensive.

I think these are pretty self-explanatory

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have a private breakfast with Celine Dion and Oprah Winfrey. Truly, they are two people who have shaped the man I’ve become, and I’ve looked to them for their guidance. I know they absolutely have no idea of who I am, and that’s okay. One day, though, it’s my goal to get to know them very well.

How can our readers follow you online?

They may follow me on all of my social media platforms.

facebook.com/JohnHolidayLive

instagram.com/JohnHolidayLive

twitter.com/johnholidaylive

www.johnholiday.com

