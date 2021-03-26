John Gower’s Unmatched Lessons For The Riddles Of Film! #Tanzania

The Universe always has a strange way of putting things into motion. For starters, you have those Beings, who have been born into a certain land, even though it is a land, which does not reflect their culture. Why is that? What is it about these Universal games, that the mind comes to play? Now, that is something, which is a necessary contemplation. I guess the Creator has a personality of its own. When it is in motion, there is a greater task for what is at stake. Nevertheless, sometimes, these Beings may not reflect the people of that land, and the culture, at hand. Nevertheless, they are there for a certain reason-a reason, which is to be explored and discovered, for another given time. And, so you have this particular vibe, a mysterious vibe, where things are being left up for those, who will eventually discover them. Of course, time will tell for such. Nevertheless, what is certain is that there is sure to be a blessed occasion, for why we find the reason in the, why!

And, so we have those faces, that were born in unique places. Sometimes, for certain Beings, you have to look deeper, in those layers, and ask yourself, why such was meant to happen. Well, it goes back to that magical elixir of the Heavens. Back to the world of acting, and musical theater, and we are granted with the pleasure for meeting, Tanzanian-born, but British identified actor. . .

John Gower

Gower’s acting credits include features in the musical film, “Evita.” Hmmm. . .Another interesting combo, when it comes to land, and artistic travel. When you navigate into the world of spiritual mapping, you have to ask yourself, why you landed, there? For his artistic journey, in Argentina. Other features have been in Gaslight Theater, Double Six, Dixon Of Dick Green, and others. We don’t know very much about this very actor. Other than his work and particular birthplace. Nevertheless, there are different things to assess. Of course, his final resting place, was in the land of his culture-as a British citizen.

What appears to be rather fascinating about this example of artistic travel, through the life of British actor, John Dower, is how it highlights the power of art, and, travel. For one, there is the period of movement, and how it educates on, the familiar. You have to wonder if there were any diaries, kept by John Dower. If so, what would it tell us about his experience, in Tanzania? What would it convey, concerning his interaction with the land, and the people of the land? What would it convey? Perhaps, the arts have a way of humanizing what is different! How did his interaction with this African nation of Tanzania, provide him with the foundation for his time in the acting world? In the world of theater and film? Did it provide him with that Earthly touch? Was he provided with a gentle understanding for his understanding, of people, and how it creates such a Being for their livelihood? What was it? How did being born in Tanzania provide him with the tools for his craftsmanship? Perhaps, we will never know. Nevertheless, one thing is for sure. Land and theater definitely DO, MIX! It’s a world that very few people understand, or know to exist. The travel tales of theater are a definite, plus! And, should one decide to move through it, there is definitely room for more, in the acting world! Tanzanian-born, with British roots! His legacy and journey is a tale of two worlds, which collide.

We don’t have the travel details for this actor, who many do not know. Yes, it’s the hidden ones, who always seem to have the greatest treasures. They have the best storylines! Their stories are ones, which seemingly do not match. Seemingly. Therefore, they are not for everyone. Only those, who have been given that vision, will understand what it means to, solve life’s riddle. Furthermore, they have those sacred teachings, for life’s lessons. They are hard to find, and that’s what makes them, sacred. It’s not always the grandiose, where the best lessons, are won! They are detailed. They are centered, and provide accurate precision, for those with keen eyes.

There are times when travel, and having been born in “odd” spacing warrants, that we take a closer look to what has been misunderstood! Only then, will the clues and pieces, fall into play. How ironic, that John Gower also performed in an adaptation of Shirlock Holmes! As actors, sometimes the characters we play, are reflections of previous times-of who we were, before. Dower’s “unmatched” birthing is intriguing to follow a little more closely. Closer than I had ever followed, before! Yet, we have to ensure, that we are far away, to see it!