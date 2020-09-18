I’ve always wanted to make sure that I’m giving my best for everything I do. But after changing roles at work, I wasn’t walking as much and my weight got up to 190 pounds. I got started with the Thrive ZP Challenge after reading about it in the breakroom. I decided to give it a try to reach my goals to live healthier and lose some weight. Thrive ZP is helping me stay on track with my changes. I also like how you can always learn something helpful from the stories. I’m eating better, getting lots of steps in each day, and have made family a priority. They’re my biggest motivation. I want to do the best I can for them and make sure I’m there to help them out if they need it. Since starting, my weight has dropped down to 160 pounds. I might actually need to gain a little back!

Losing 30 pounds has given me more energy.

Walking at work gets me about 12,000 steps each day.

I’ve incorporated more vegetables like green beans into my cooking.

Family time each week makes for happier living and a healthier heart!

I used to grab something quick like a sandwich or even just a snack when it was time to eat. Cooking at home is helping me eat less premade food and add healthier options to my diet. I’m eating more vegetables, salads, and lean protein, like fish. If I need a snack, sometimes I’ll eat peanut butter since it has healthier fats. My energy and attitude are both better as a result of the changes I’ve made. The key is to just keep your goals in mind and stay positive. I’m trying to bring that same mindset to work. I like to help others and say hello to everyone to help spread a positive attitude. It’s just another way to keep striving to be better at everything I do!

—John Goschy, Supercenter #0138; Springfield, MO; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as John Goschy, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.