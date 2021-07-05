John Giorgi states the best way of taking care of mental health at work

Try to maintain a balance between personal and professional life has resulted in problems for the younger generation. Everyone is trying to fulfill their professional obligations at the cost of their family life. However, pressure related to work must not get an inlet into the house. Avoid stressful elements which can take care of your mental and physical wellbeing. Try to think about the short-term and long-term implications of your work pressure on your family life. You will understand those meeting deadlines and fulfilling challenging obligations is just one part of the game. Taking care of your personal and biological health is your responsibility.

Do you know the sources of your stress at work?

Everybody is aware of anxiety and stress. However, people are not mindful of is the exact reason behind the problem. Pinpointing these sources is fundamental for keeping them at a low level. It includes low salaries, excessive workload, meeting deadlines, lack of support from peer groups and co-workers, and other related problems. When you do not have control over your job-related decision, it can result in mental stress. Conflicting demands with unclear performance will only add to your challenges. Hence, if you want to increase your growth and advancement, try to grab every opportunity at your disposal.

Taking steps to manage stress has now become easy

After identifying the source of your pressure and understanding the effect of that problem on your physical and mental health, it is time to take steps. First and foremost, you have to track the stressors. You can keep a personal journal where you will note down your daily and weekly situations. John Giorgi says it is very effective in recording feelings, thoughts, and information. Remember that circumstances and individuals are beyond your control. Hence, taking notes will help you in understanding the pattern of your stressors and thereby react accordingly.

Developing healthy responses has no alternative

Another way of tackling stress and anxiety is to stay away from alcohol and fast food. Yes, food has an integral relationship with your mood. When you eat healthily, you will feel healthy. Regular physical exercise is a commendable way of releasing stress. You can also practice yoga which is both beneficial for physical and mental health. Try to find out time for your favorite hobbies and activities. It can be attending concerts, reading novels, playing games and hobbies you like.

Establishing boundaries will recharge you

The digital forum has made it easy for individuals to connect with others. On the other hand, it has also added to the pressure. Establishing life and work boundaries is your responsibility. The general rule is to keep away from your office work when you are at home.

Try to take out time for your near and dear ones, and don’t let anything hamper it. You have to understand your preferences and work accordingly. Creating clear boundaries will help in reducing work-life stress and conflict.

Hence, these ways will help you to get the desirable support. When you pay attention to stress management, you take a step towards a healthy life. Mental health is fundamental for a happy and healthy life.