John Giorgi reiterates the importance of mental health for our wellness and wellbeing

Health is wealth, which includes mental health, and you must be more careful to ensure that you maintain the right frame of mind that helps you find happiness in your life. Leaving mental health issues unaddressed can be dangerous as it can spin your life out of control as the problems grow bigger. Nowadays, many resources are available for treating mental health. However, with lessons learned from the Covid19 pandemic, it is time to realize the importance of proper mental health care that impacts our wellness and wellbeing, says John Giorgi.

Mental health is inseparable from physical health

Although we usually refer to physical health mainly when discussing health issues, mental health should be a matter of equal concern because of its link to physical health. Physically healthy people usually have better mental health except those who suffer from some ailments that affect the mind. When people are sick, they feel bad and depressed until they recover fully and become fit to lead a normal life once again. Thus, it underlines the link between physical health and mental health. This is why those suffering from some chronic illness must take special care of their mental health to stay healthy.

Coping with anxiety and depression

The modern lifestyle sets high expectations about living beyond our means which builds up enormous stress. As a result, most people suffer from anxiety and depression, which leave them struggling to maintain their everyday lives. Since people are often hesitant to talk openly about mental health, which often stigmatizes them, the problem can quickly go out of hand. However, you should not feel shy to talk about your mental concerns, anxiety, and fear by confiding with those you feel would empathize with you. Venting out your feelings will help reduce stress for the time being, and in the long run, you will have some people around you who you can reach out to feel better.

It is not necessary to go public with your mental health issues, but you surely need to share your thoughts within the community as many other people would be in the state you find yourself in. You are not alone because at least I in 5 Americans suffer from some mental health issues.

Start with self-care

Be caring about your body because maintaining good physical health is the key to good mental health. Exercise daily to maintain fitness and eat healthy so that the body receives proper nutrition and keeps you energetic and strong. It will make you confident of overcoming challenges and move ahead, which gives a lot of mental satisfaction. Unless your body supports your efforts, you will never achieve what you want and feel depressed and dejected. When your emotions are guided by positivity, you start enjoying life much more.

Mix with people

Socializing is mentally stimulating, and you must stay connected with people you like so that you can express your mind and relieve stress. Moreover, you can learn from the experience of others to stay healthy and maintain your wellness and wellbeing.

Only when your body and mind work in perfect unison that the joys of living go up many more times.