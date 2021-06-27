John Giorgi cites 3 reasons for taking care of mental health

To enjoy a better quality of life, you must take good care of your mental health that determines your wellness and wellbeing. People often like to keep mental health issues under wraps because of the fear of the stigmatization that does more harm. However, one must realize that mental health is part of our overall health and never should you ignore it, advises John Giorgi. How we conduct ourselves is an indication about our mental health and several factors like people we associate with, the behavior of other people that we tolerate, our current circumstances, and our behavior, in general, contribute towards it. Therefore, it becomes evident that we must take charge of our lives by paying undivided attention to our mental health without any compromise.

Why you should pay attention to your mental health will become clear ongoing through this article.

Improvement in physical health

A healthy body has a sound mind, so goes the saying, and you must try your best to stay healthy by taking good care of your mental health. Start caring for yourself by taking good food and exercising daily for building your body that can house a sound mind and make you feel happy while you enjoy life in a better way. The medical reason why exercise boosts mental health is that the body releases the feel-good hormone endorphins that make you feel happy during physical exercises. You can experience how much better you feel after some brisk walking session or doing some workouts.

Healthy relationships

When we talk about relationships, we usually look outward, but the real healthy relationship begins with yourself when you start loving your body and feel proud about it. The way you treat yourself by focusing on your thoughts indicates the type of people you are and the relationships you can develop. We indeed come across people who are likely to disappoint us. It is all about having better control on your mind that controls your actions and help to rise to the occasion for navigating the rough waters and reach the shore safely. After going through those moments, you should view a better version of yourself, and the learning will make you confident to deal with people in a better way. Discipline in your behavior sows the seeds of healthy relationships.

Better quality of life

Trying to live a stress-free life is wishful thinking because stress is integral to our lives, and we must learn to manage it well. Knowing the techniques of keeping stress under control will help avoid worries and anxiety, and being unable to manage stress can prove disastrous by spinning your life out of control. Stress is a silent killer because it can adversely affect your health and acquire various forms like fatigue, migraines, muscle tension, and even lead heart attacks. In addition, stress is one of the leading causes of diabetes.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and making better choices can help you discover your potential that defines your wellness and wellbeing.