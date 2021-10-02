John English Of Fish Window Cleaning: “Empower Others”

Empower Others — When I became a leader in the department, I had an assistant who always wanted more to do. It’s an ongoing joke around here that our assistants are begging for more to do. Everyone wants to do it all, and people often feel like they want to do things to have them “done right.” Learning how to empower and trust someone to do something well is key to being an effective leader. If you don’t, you’ll have burnout because you’ll have to do everything yourself.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing John English.

John is the Director of Franchise Development for Fish Window Cleaning, the nation’s largest window cleaning franchise with roughly 275 locations coast to coast. As a member of the franchise development team and also a franchisee himself, John has experienced all sides of the business. He uses those experiences to identify candidates who are the right fit for FISH’s business model, and he loves seeing how becoming a FISH franchisee has allowed people to realize so many of their dreams, professionally and personally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in St. Louis, and my dad worked while my mom stayed at home. My dad always told me that while you can work for great people, the best thing you can do in life is own your own business.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My dad’s words were great in that sense. Now I’m in a position where I own my own business and work for great people who help others to own their own businesses.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The Merrick family, who I work for today. I’ve worked for them for almost 19 years and they’re a dream to work for. They’ve always made me feel like a part of a team. Not only am I now part of leadership with the company but I own my own business which allows me to have the life I have today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Franchise development people have this saying, “you need to get the spouse involved.” Essentially, it means somebody’s spouse has to be on board with such a big decision or else it’ll fall apart.

One time, I didn’t make sure that happened. I sat down with a couple at a Discovery Day, when potential franchisees visit in person to confirm their decision to open a Fish Window Cleaning business. It became clear the wife had no idea we were that far along in the process. She thought it was just an introductory conversation. Luckily, at the end of the day, they bought anyway. I’ll never forget her saying, “We came all this way, so we’re going to make it worth our while.”

That just served as a reminder to me to never assume anything and to always ask the questions that need to be asked.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Mike Merrick, our CEO and Founder, says there’s no such thing as giving more than 100%, despite the clichés. People do have a limit to what they can do. With only 100% to give, how are you going to maintain what you’re doing and doing well? Part of that 100% has to be recharging or working with a team to ensure things run well when you’ve already given your all.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re currently revamping the franchise development process. It’s just really exciting to have the green light from the leadership of the company to invest in new technology and new tools to bring things even more up to date for the next generation of business owners.

We have to reach people how they want to be reached, and do so in their language. This was all a relationships business for the first 10–15 years of my career. You wanted to talk to people and be the gate keeper of the information. Now we’re looking to find out how we educate this new generation of business owners on their terms. It really helps people find that balance and success as a Fish Window Cleaning franchisee because they understand the full picture.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three I think make a good leader are hard work, paying attention to those around you, and servant leadership. That’s my leadership style.

As far as the hard work, I’m a problem solver so I like to analyze things and find a solution. I also try to listen and see what’s going on with people and read between the lines. I think people are often too busy talking and not listening. Fixing that can boost teamwork in and help to treat people as an integral part of the team. And ultimately, I want to lead in a way that helps people. Customer and employee satisfaction is one of the top values at Fish Window Cleaning, so whether it’s the people who work for us or the people we work for, it’s important to keep their desires and benefits in mind.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

At Fish Window Cleaning, we really value a true work-life balance, and I speak with franchisees and prospective entrepreneurs every day about it. We have a no-nights, no-weekends, no-holidays schedule that is not just a selling point but part of a core mission of ours to give our franchisees and their employees a chance to work hard while enjoying the other parts of life that matter. As a franchisee myself, I see the effects of burnout and the benefit of avoiding it first-hand.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

A lot of times, people think burnout is just working really hard on things you don’t like. But it goes further than that. People can actually burn out on things you like doing as well, because even too much of a good thing can cause burnout. Think about getting sick of a food you really like.

We have franchisees that come from the corporate world and can’t wait for that no-nights, no-weekends, no-holidays structure. But even for those wanting to work a ton and really go after that success, we find it’s still beneficial because you then have better customer and employee retention during those hours.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

It’s not just goofing off and working less hard. It’s making sure you’re in control of your work-life balance by working smarter rather than harder, allowing you to maintain that feeling of productivity.

Basically, it’s all about boundaries. If you have boundaries, you’ll have a time to work and a time to set aside for those other things that are important in your life. You’ll be able to maximize family time or your hobbies. Charging your batteries are just as important as running your batteries. Ultimately, we want our owners to be fresh, happy, and enjoying the business and running the business instead of it running them. The happiest franchisees are the ones who can step away.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

In so many different parts of life, but especially professionally, fighting through an issue can often prolong it or even grow it. If the issue is working too hard with no end in sight, then diving even deeper into work can only hurt. I mentioned Mike Merrick’s advice earlier about only having so much to give. You have to be able to give other parts of your life their needed attention, otherwise you lose those outlets that could’ve helped you combat the burnout you’re feeling in work.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

It’s a failure to understand that those boundaries and priorities are there to protect you and also your productivity. When we resist help or to recognize that we’re losing productivity because we haven’t allowed ourselves to recharge physically or mentally, it only becomes worse.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Empower Others — When I became a leader in the department, I had an assistant who always wanted more to do. It’s an ongoing joke around here that our assistants are begging for more to do. Everyone wants to do it all, and people often feel like they want to do things to have them “done right.” Learning how to empower and trust someone to do something well is key to being an effective leader. If you don’t, you’ll have burnout because you’ll have to do everything yourself. Set Boundaries — I mentioned this earlier, but you have to be able to define specific times for specific tasks. If you have a family obligation coming up, define it so that you can adjust your work to accommodate that. Disconnect — There are regular boundaries and then there is the concept of actively taking a break. It’s so easy to leave work, but to still be “on” by answering emails or calls. Sometimes, you really do need to be fully invested in something other than work. That means something different for everyone, but it’s important nonetheless. Work Smarter, Not Harder — Avoiding burnout is about more than simply working fewer hours. If you are intentional about your work and are putting others in the right position to succeed, you’ll match or improve your productivity while avoiding the risks of burnout. Ask for Advice and Help — We’re supposed to lean on one another. It can be important to find a mentor or colleague who you can trust to work through issues or stressors. These conversations can often go further than simply solving a problem. They can even be energizing, reinforcing your passion for the work you do.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be honest with them. People are so often uncomfortable telling someone the truth if they think they’ll hurt their feelings. When you do, it’s important to speak kindly and compassionately. Offer help, but in a productive way that doesn’t feel like you’re talking down to them.

It’s also important to listen to them. Don’t simply think about what you’ll say next. Allowing people to say what they need to say is often all it takes to relieve whatever is troubling them. Having those tough conversations can clarify the things that matter and help to readjust priorities in a healthy way.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can help their staff with burnout by observing and making sure they know what’s going on with them. I do like to know a little about their personal lives to be more valued as a human being. Employees are more than what they do for you.

You can do a better job managing them and knowing what they need at a certain time or why they might be acting or performing differently at times. It’s not realistic for personal lives not to bleed into professional. People that believe you care about their life and their wellbeing will ultimately be the best employees as a result.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Along those same lines, I think it’s so important to understand where someone is coming from. When you have that baseline knowledge of how people are doing, you can be a better employer.

While working from home is becoming so popular, there’s always a concern with employees that their bosses don’t think their working enough at home. But a lot of businesses are actually concerned that they’re working too much.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Americans, especially in the corporate world, typically want to work hard to move up and show that they work hard. Now we have jobs we can do from anywhere, which is a blessing and a curse. Purposefully not doing work is hard these days because we’re so accessible. Taking that break and cashing out vacation time, and really trying to disconnect on vacations, is so important because I think if we’re not careful, our burnout rate will rise even with the new remote work environment.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve talked a lot about getting to know employees, but I think that ultimately comes as a result of listening. I think we could all be better listeners and understand each other more.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are so many, but the first person that popped to mind is Simon Sinek. I’m really intrigued by people who show their wisdom at a young age, so I think it would be really interesting to hear how he approaches success and the ways he shares those experiences.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!