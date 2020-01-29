Contributor Log In/Sign Up
John David Hartigan on How to Achieve Your Goals & Maintain Balance as an Entrepreneur

What steps can you take to reduce your stress and create and achieve your goals?

By
John David Hartigan
Are you an entrepreneur looking to achieve your goals and still maintain balance in your life? It can be tricky to maintain work-life balance when you work for yourself, but it is possible. Here are four simple tips that will help you reach your dreams and maintain balance on the way. 

  • Make Your Goals Specific

If you want to achieve your goals, make them specific. Don’t just aim to “build a successful business.” Be specific about what you are hoping to achieve. How big do you want your business to be? What does success mean to you? When would you like to achieve these goals? Write down the responses to these questions and be as detailed in your answers as possible.

  • Work Backwards and Create Prioritized To-Do Lists

Once you know precisely what you are looking to achieve, work backward from your goal and create an action plan. What exactly do you have to accomplish this year to be on track for your goal? Then, break that answer down into months, weeks, and days. The goal is to have a prioritized list of action steps you can take each day that will lead you where you want to go. Be sure to reflect every quarter to ensure that you are making the right amounts of progress.

  • Maintain Work Hours

One of the best steps you can take as a new entrepreneur is to designate work hours. You get to decide what hours you want to work but be reasonable. If you work too little, you risk not achieving your goals and failing as an entrepreneur. If you work too much, you risk burnout. Make sure each day includes some downtime and take at least one day off per week. 

When you’re working, work as hard as you can. Limit distractions as much as possible. Remind yourself of your big picture goals when you start to veer off track. But remember, when you’re outside of work hours, all work is off-limits. 

  • Have a Life Outside of Work

If you create a reasonable schedule for yourself, you will have the time to enjoy life outside of your work. Maintain your relationships with your family and friends. Play a sport or find another hobby. Take care of your body by doing some form of exercise at least four days a week. Whenever possible, get outdoors. Doing all of these things will ensure that you stay balanced and help you to avoid burning out. 

You don’t have to sacrifice your relationships and wellbeing to build a successful business. Follow these steps, and you’ll be on your way to success in all areas of life. 

John David Hartigan, Senior Managing Director at Albion Capital Partners

John David Hartigan is a business professional from Chicago who works in consulting, providing strategic planning for companies, and business growth tips. Throughout his over a 20-year long career, John has worked in various leadership roles developed expertise in many areas of business. Visit John David Hartigan's website to learn more and to read his latest blog post!

