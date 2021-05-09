John Bodrozic of HomeZada: “Tracking all your costs and keeping all the documentation is extremely important”

Consumers want a value added beyond the transaction and an ongoing digital relationship with these providers. This is also indicative that most marketing dollars are spent trying to acquire new leads for new customers and not enough on nurturing existing customers during their entire journey of owning their home. It takes on average 6 times as much money to acquire a new customer as it does to retain an existing one.

John Bodrozic is a second time entrepreneur and a co-founder of HomeZada, a digital home management platform for consumers and a customer engagement loyalty solution for financial services, insurance and real estate companies.

John was previously a co-founder of Meridian Systems which was a leading construction project management software platform where John helped the company launch, achieve profitability, raise venture and corporate venture funding and grow to a global business that led to a successful acquisition by a public company called Trimble. John also held numerous construction management positions and has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I started my career after college with Turner Construction which is one of the largest national general contractors where I learned how large scale commercial real estate projects get designed, built, and managed. I was fortunate to be involved in multiple high rise office buildings in downtown Los Angeles including the US Bank Tower, film storage buildings for Paramount Studios and a full hospital campus for Kaiser Permanente.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

In my first startup, going through an acquisition process twice was most interesting because the first company who engaged with us did not result in a sale. The second company who approached us did result in a successful sale but not many co-founders get to experience a sale to a public company and especially not when the first one is unsuccessful and the second one is successful.

I learned a lot of lessons with those experiences which is the large number of factors and stakeholders that have to be managed. You have to work hard to align your board of directors and investors on the company’s objectives while actually working through the selling and due diligence process with the acquirer. It does not stop there because your employees find out during the process and then you have to manage various emotions while they still have to execute on running the business by hitting their revenue and profit targets. Then customers and partners may find out which means even more juggling. Layer in the lawyers, accountants and bankers and you have a full orchestra of stakeholders who have different views of what should happen while the process is ongoing.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite expressions is “the only constant in life is change.” This has been very relevant for me as it gave me the courage to start my first software company at the age of 26 and change the career path I was on. Then I had the constant change and rollercoaster ride of launching a B2B software business, getting to profitability, raising venture and corporate venture funding, growing it to a global scale and then selling to a public company. I decided to change again and start another technology company that is both a B2C and a B2B2C business. You have to be comfortable with constant change if you want to be a successful entrepreneur.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our HomeZada business is an exciting project because we have created an innovative digital home management platform that empowers people to manage, maintain, protect and improve their largest financial asset and biggest ongoing expense — their home. Most homeowners spend too much on fix and repair costs, are over-budget on larger remodel projects, are under-insured, don’t know the true total annual cost to own their home, and lack financial visibility into the value of their home, their mortgage balance and their home equity. HomeZada helps people save money, get organized, and have peace of mind in managing their home as a financial asset. The exciting part is that there are 120M homeowners in the US that would benefit from using our platform.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Residential real estate has many stakeholders involved in it and HomeZada stands out because our platform is valuable for many different people and businesses. For consumers, they use HomeZada to consolidate all the financial, insurance, remodel, and maintenance information in one place. Small individual businesses can use a Professional version to manage multiple properties including flips, rehabs, ongoing rentals, and even property management services for multiple clients.

HomeZada is also used by larger real estate brokerage companies as a customer engagement solution for their agents. They get a co-branded version for their agents to build long term digital relationships with all their clients in value added way which leads to increased repeat and referral business. We even have home insurance and mortgage companies who also use enterprise versions of HomeZada to solve their lack of customer engagement issues. The power of HomeZada is that it really brings the ecosystem of both homeowners and businesses who sell homeowners products and services together during the entire homeowner lifecycle.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As my first software began to grow, I had a philosophy of hiring people smarter than me. There were so many people both at the management level and all of the various individual contributors that I learned from along the way. I was a sponge getting informal mentorship and advice from the entire team and I am particularly grateful that they took a career risk in joining the company and for their willingness to not only help me but help build a market leading company.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My three traits are the commitment to constant self-education, perseverance, and teamwork. When starting my first software business, I had no education or experience in marketing, sales, accounting, or finance. I read everything I could and talked to many people with expertise in those areas to teach myself about these disciplines in order to launch and grow the business.

My experience in my two startups is that they are marathons and not sprints which means things do not always go according to plan. I made many poor business decisions and got hit with many external market dynamics that negatively impacted the business. You just need to assess, adjust, re-align, grind it out and persevere through the tough times and you usually come out of it stronger.

HomeZada has two other amazing co-founders, and my first startup had another co-founder. We all had complimentary skills but worked hard as a team to build, launch and grow a business. When the company gets bigger with more senior leaders and a larger workforce, you need to work harder on building that teamwork culture and makes sure everyone is aligned with the same mission, values and goals and are working in unison to achieve great things.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The massive size of the real estate and housing industry, the current consumer sentiment about single family homes, combined with the digital technology opportunity are key reasons to be excited. The total value of the US housing market is over 27 trillion dollars with hundreds of billions more spent on home improvement, insurance, maintenance and repair, and financial loan products that fund most of it. In addition, the pandemic has created such a health and economic toll on people, but a positive result of these forces at play is that consumers are absolutely committed to housing and real estate because the home is becoming an even bigger and central part of people’s lives.

The real estate and housing market has been behind the curve on adopting digital platforms which creates a massive opportunity in the next 5 to 10 years. Consumers are demanding more digitally native processes and relationships with the large number of companies that provide products and services to homeowners. Both sides from consumers to businesses are aggressively looking to adopt innovative and new digital platforms.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Too many businesses that target homeowners only focus on the initial transaction which can be an agent helping buy the home, a loan officer selling the initial mortgage or the initial home insurance policy. Consumers want a value added beyond the transaction and an ongoing digital relationship with these providers. This is also indicative that most marketing dollars are spent trying to acquire new leads for new customers and not enough on nurturing existing customers during their entire journey of owning their home. It takes on average 6 times as much money to acquire a new customer as it does to retain an existing one.

A goal would be for marketing and sales leadership to allocate specific budgets to retain existing customers. This will lead to more repeat and renewal business and if the relationship provides value beyond the initial transaction, it will lead to more referrals.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Creating a great work culture starts with identifying the core values of the company and publishing them so everyone knows. These are traits, behaviors, and characteristics on how you want everyone in the business to conduct themselves in the workplace. The second part of that is creating the environment where people are accountable to those core values. The third part of that is to include reviewing everyone’s performance against the core values. Most people do annual reviews just based on hitting quantifiable goals and objectives like sales targets and they don’t take into account doing performance reviews of behaviors and actions of employees against the company’s core values.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

The theme of these 5 things is that “You can’t manage what you don’t track”: 1

The first tip is to track all of the financials for the property you bought. This is more than just the purchase price, but it includes your entire mortgage schedule that includes interest rate, term, payment schedule, and home insurance costs, property taxes, and utilities that you need to have connected to the property. All of this becomes your baseline costs that is important for when you sell the property. The second item is to create a list of every project you intend on doing on the property. For each project, develop an itemized list of all the materials, fixtures, finishes, equipment and appliances that the project needs. Make sure you do product and brand research for each item because there are so many different choices with different price points. Once you decide which products you want, this will give you a realistic budget for each project. Tracking all your costs and keeping all the documentation is extremely important. This applies to both work that you install in a DIY approach or if you hire a specific contractor. Align your costs to the line items you created in your budget and keep before, during, and after photos, product warranties, receipts, and invoices. All of these costs for all your projects should be summarized and added to your original purchase price which becomes the tax basis of your property. This is extremely important for your future tax filings and any tax audit you might face in the future. The fourth item to know is that sometimes you end up renting out a rehabbed property before you sell it. It becomes very important to have a preventative maintenance schedule for the property and a clear line over whether you or your renters are responsible for doing these tasks which keeps the home operating efficiently and avoiding repair costs. In addition, take a home inventory of photos and videos of each room in the home before renters move in so you can document if they damage any aspect of the home. The last step is to use the digital history of projects and repairs you did in the property in your marketing of the home when selling it. Having all the documents of the product warranties and owner’s manuals of the projects you did will build confidence with potential buyers. Keep track of the final sales price and any other commissions or closing costs. Then compare the sales price to your tax basis to determine how much profit you made on the flip.

Video: https://youtu.be/tQ3ak_6CAjE

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

A very common mistake is that people start performing renovations in a DIY approach without the construction trade skills to do the job well. The project gets messed up and then you end up hiring a contractor that costs you more to fix all the installation mistakes you made.

Another common mistake is not really tracking all the costs of the rehab, the costs to buy the property, the ongoing costs while you own it, and all the selling costs. People start “guesstimating” they will make a certain amount of money but it ends up being far less because there were so many more costs than they had planned.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Having a detailed financial plan and budget for the entire process is a key to avoid some of these problems. Being meticulous on where you spend money and tracking all the details is also very important. If you do decide to DIY some of the projects, choose installation type projects you can either handle or learn quickly like painting, flooring and other cosmetic changes. Hire contractors to do plumbing, electrical, or HVAC tasks as these require a lot more skills to accomplish correctly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lou Holtz, the former head football coach at the University of Notre Dame and motivational speaker would say, “We have two ears and one mouth. We should listen twice as much as we talk.” My addition to that concept is that when we do talk, spend more time asking questions of others in a respectful way with the goal of seeking to understand.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

People can follow my on my LinkedIn profile here https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnbodrozic/ , Twitter @jbodrozic or the company blog at https://zen.homezada.com/

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.