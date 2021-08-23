John Agwunobi Of Herbalife Nutrition: “No matter how tough things get, we need to be confident and optimistic in what the future will bring”

No matter how tough things get, we need to be confident and optimistic in what the future will bring.

John Agwunobi is CEO and Chairman of Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company that serves customers in 94 countries. Agwunobi is a passionate proponent of Herbalife Nutrition’s mission to improve the nutrition habits of people worldwide, strengthening our communities and providing entrepreneurs a proven business opportunity to earn a part- or full-time income.

As chief executive officer, he sets the strategy for Herbalife Nutrition, overseeing all aspects of the Company’s growth and ensuring that the Company continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading nutrition company, with a keen focus on initiatives that can positively impact issues affecting global society, including obesity, healthy aging, health care costs and entrepreneurship.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I actually wanted to be an architect but my father said he’d be happy to support that decision — just as soon as I finished medical school! So, I guess you could say a career in health and medicine was my destiny. And I love it.

My Scottish great-grandfather on my mother’s side was a pharmacist, his son (my grandfather) was a family physician, and my mother enrolled in nursing school. There she met my father, who came from Nigeria to study medicine at the University of St. Andrews and became a surgeon.

My journey started in Washington, D.C. I did my residency as a pediatrician in an inner-city hospital during the waning days of the major urban crack epidemic. I saw so many teenagers who were getting sick, becoming pregnant or who were victims of violence, it made me realize I was on the “cleanup” crew. It was humbling, necessary work, but I wanted to broaden my scope and expand my impact. Instead of helping people at the end of this long string of events, I wanted to get involved earlier and impact lives before the diseases and the illnesses and the poverty and the lack of nutrition set in

With the realization that there were much larger social issues contributing to our healthcare crises, I enrolled in graduate school to study public health. There I learned about epidemiology and social factors that influence health and nutrition of a population. As a pediatrician, I’d always been taught about nutrition at the individual level. In public health, I learned about these concepts as it relates to entire societies.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our company was founded out of a need to disrupt the nutrition industry. For more than 40 years, we’ve promoted the importance of 1) balanced nutrition, 2) individual coaching, and 3) community support. All of these come together to help people live a healthy, active lifestyle and achieve their unique health and wellness goals. In a word, it’s about results.

How do we do it? First, we offer science-based, high-quality products that work and that meet the individual needs of customers. It’s not a one-size fits all approach. And that’s where our business model comes in.

We all know health and nutrition can be complex and confusing. That’s why we not only have high-quality products — we have high-quality distributors who work one-on-one with their customers to tailor a nutrition and lifestyle program to help them achieve their goals. And while it sounds simple, it really is disruptive and unlike traditional or online retail where you buy a product and are then on your own. And this disruption goes one step further. Our distributors build supportive communities, which have proven to be a critical component for achieving health and wellness goals.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My life and my career are like a series of chapters in a book that build upon each other. That said, many different people have helped me write the current chapter while preparing me to draft the next one. I think you always need to actively look for these people, those that are mentors on your journey. You need to be humble enough to ask these mentors for their support and receive their help.

And don’t just look to people in high-powered positions or with a long list of professional accomplishments. Insight, guidance and lessons can come from anywhere and anyone.

Recognize that everyone around you has a lesson to teach if you are willing to listen.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We have a philosophy at Herbalife Nutrition, “We build it better.” In fact, we do something called “celebrate and fix” where we spend five minutes celebrating and the rest of the time talking about how we can do it better next time. It’s about the relentless pursuit of quality in everything we do — from products, to people, to technology. While that’s not always “disruptive,” it’s still important. Small changes can make a big difference. You should never be satisfied with the status quo.

But disruption just for the sake of disruption is never good. There needs to be a purpose, a reason, a need being met. It’s important to remember that sometimes we don’t even know we have need for something disruptive. How many of us knew we needed a smartphone before they existed? Now, I dare you to live without one.

Can you share the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example.

The best words of advice I ever received were simple, yet powerful. Be kind to everyone. In fact, it was an important part of one of my former roles and an approach to leadership I’ll never forget. When someone was up for a promotion, senior leadership always interviewed administrative staff or other people he/she worked with to ensure the candidate for promotion had treated them with kindness and respect. It’s such a great example of how corporations can put values into action when making important decisions like who their future leaders will be and the behaviors they want them to model for others.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We want to be at the forefront of rigorous scientific research and apply that knowledge to reach beyond what we think is possible today when we think of nutrition and its impact on the health, wellness and the performance of our bodies. We know the science behind our products and our quality programs are second to none, but our goal is to lead the industry in testing and transparency, so consumers have a better understanding of our ingredients and the efficacy of our products. We want to be known as the most scientifically grounded, most trusted and most transparent company on the planet.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I draw inspiration for improvement as a leader from many places:

I read widely, well beyond healthcare subjects, in order to broaden my perspective I travel extensively as it allows me to see many points of view I seek out mentors in order to better understand different approaches

In the end Leadership is about judgment and integrity….both are furthered by experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure it’s a quote, but there’s a saying that, “The sun always rises in the morning.” It’s so true. The sun has risen every morning throughout history, and just think about all the challenges people have been faced with through the years. Most recently, I think the pandemic has been a real wake-up call for all of us — none of us saw it coming. But we got through it, the sun rose every morning, and I’d like to think we’re going to be better because of it. No matter how tough things get, we need to be confident and optimistic in what the future will bring.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to be a catalyst that helps accelerate and broaden the current societal movement underway of self-care and self-awareness. I want to encourage people to take more responsibility for themselves through improving their overall health and wellness. We are all the result of the decisions we make every day, throughout our lives and I want those decisions to be more thoughtful, purposeful and positive There are many preventable diseases that are challenging our healthcare system every day. Good nutrition and consistent exercise are simple, effective ways to decrease your risk and improve overall wellbeing. It never too late to rewrite your future.

I would accelerate the movement by incorporating good nutrition and active lifestyle into our education system at each stage. I’d teach our children that they have the power to shape their futures when it comes to health and wellness by eating right and exercising. I want everyone to recognize they have the power to control their future health and wellness.

