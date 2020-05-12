“Jog outside.” With Ming Zhao & Cori Zeichner

Jogging outside really kills two birds with one stone. It keeps your heart healthy and your mind clear. I never got into the whole treadmilll craze, because it just can’t compare to being outdoors. I am lucky to live right near Central Park in New York City, and there is no better place in the world to go for a jog. I’ve lived in the City for over 20 years, but seeing the city’s architecture never gets old. I can trace all of my best thinking back to a run in the park.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s wellbeing, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cori Zeichner.

Cori Zeichner is the Derm Wife®. A wife and mother of two turned skincare blogger, Cori is married to a prominent New York City Dermatologist. She started sharing her skincare secrets on her popular blog after friends began asking about her beauty routine. Cori enjoys testing the newest skincare products and treatments on the market. From in-office procedures to at-home beauty products, she has tried it all and is willing to talk about it. Just like all of you, Cori is trying to win the war against aging, to look and feel as good as she can.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Inever imagined marrying a doctor, let alone a dermatologist. In fact, I never paid that much attention to my skin in general. I was fortunate not to have pimples as a teen, and I don’t think ever saw a Dermatologist growing up. In my 20’s, like most young women, I started buying the skincare products I read about in Allure magazine, but I really had understanding of what they actually did. Then fast forwarding a few years, my husband set me up with a skincare routine and gave me an education on skincare in general. Looking back, most of the products I used to buy were all wrong for my skin needs. I slowly entered the world of professional injectables and lasers as wrinkles started to show up on my face. Being married to the Dermatologist, I started getting treatments earlier than most people I knew, and these small “tweakments” over time has brought my skin into better shape than it was a decade ago. As my friends started to age, they began to comment on my own skin and became curious to my unique perspective. What is the woman who has access to every imaginable treatment actually having done herself. The blog was born and was followed by freelance writing on skincare and skin treatments. The Derm will give you advice, but the Derm Wife® will tell you like it really is. My goal is to demystify the treatments out there and help open the conversation to those who want to have it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, I have to give credit to my husband Josh Zeichner. He is nationally recognized as a key opinion leader in Dermatology and his quotes have become a fixture in the women’s beauty magazines. He has schooled me in skincare, educated me on ingredients and formulations, and has used me as his guinea pig for the newest treatments out there. When your husband is a dermatologist spending your Saturday date night in the office for laser hair removal seems totally normal.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

You know the dream where everyone is staring at you because you forgot to wear pants when you left the house? Well that’s the look I got when I picked my kids up from school after getting a resurfacing laser on my face. I got the treatment to share on social media, after I received so many emails asking me to show what the healing looked like day by day. So, in the name of public educaiton I foolishly got the laser when I had to be at my kids’ school pickup. After getting several comments from horrified friends, now I know the public isn’t accepting of lasered faces, and from then on, I always made to sure to do all of my healing at home.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

The grass is always greener on the other side. You can’t worry about what other people already have. There’s always someone with more likes or more followers. Be true to yourself and the narrative you want to tell on your feed. Make sure you do your research. It is important to to come up with your own unique angle. It is definitely more difficult to stand out in a crowd if your message is identical to so many others. Starting out is difficult and is full of disappointment, but stay strong and don’t give up on what you want to achieve. It’s true when they say it takes years to become an overnight success.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Honesty is the best policy. I have tried to create an honest narrative of what life is like for me as a wife, as a mom, and as a woman trying to age gracefully. I am not afraid to share what things are really like, even if it’s not always pretty. I encourage my followers to ask me whatever questions they have, and if I can’t answer them, I can always tap my husband for his expert advice. I think the key is really engagement and responding to your followers. I spend a lot of time sending DM’s to questions, which I think people really appreciate.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

You don’t need a complicated skincare routine to take care of your skin. In fact, what I have learned is that the absolute best skincare product to use is sunscreen. When I was younger, I was one of those women who baked at the beach. After I met my Dermatologist husband, my ways were reformed. Whether I am tired or late, whether the sun is shining or in the rain, I always wear sunscreen. There actually have been several studies that my husband has shown me proving that sunscreeen alone can both protect you from the sun and help repair sun damaged skin.

For the past decade, with the exception of when I was pregnant with my children, I have used a topical retinoid every night. I’ve tried fad serums and masks, but nothing does a better job in improving the appearance of the skin than retinol. When my husband first told me to use it, he warned me that it would take months or even years to truly appreciate the benefits. I am glad that I listened to him, although he probably would have given me hell if I didn’t. At 40 years old, I can honestly say that my skin looks clearer and is more healthy than it was when I was 30. Thank you retinol.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Jogging outside really kills two birds with one stone. It keeps your heart healthy and your mind clear. I never got into the whole treadmilll craze, because it just can’t compare to being outdoors. I am lucky to live right near Central Park in New York City, and there is no better place in the world to go for a jog. I’ve lived in the City for over 20 years, but seeing the city’s architecture never gets old. I can trace all of my best thinking back to a run in the park.

Being a mom of two little kids has changed my perspective on how to keep healthy. As much as I appreciate some alone time for me, healthy activities that I can share with the kids is so much more rewarding. For us, putting on a dance party to Kids Bop radio gets everyone moving and always brings out a laugh. Plus with a disco light straight from Amazon, we can turn the living room into a full dance club.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Mascara. Never leave home without it. It’s hard for busy moms to find time for themselves, but mascara is a quick way to look like you have a little makeup on without keeping you from running late in the morning. Get a blowout every once in a while. There’s just something about a good hair day that can make you feel good about yourself even when you aren’t feeling pretty when you look in the mirror. You may have a pimple or may have had a crumby day, but you hair can still look great. Accept yourself for who you are. I always try to focus on what I can do rather than what I can’t. I can’t be everything to everyone, and since I have accepted that I have been a much happier person. Feeling good on the inside defintiely translates to looking good on the outside.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Again, my husband Dr Josh Zeichner has made the biggest impact on my life. He has not only supported my skin, but also my professional aspirations. He encouraged me to use social media as a way to express myself and connect with people across the world, even when others laughed at what I was doing.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

As a newlywed, there are some things you want to keep mysterious. But let’s just say that all the mystery goes away when your husband is performing laser hair removal on your bikini line with the lights on and no way to hide anything.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

#ShowYourNaturalSelf

I think that we are flooded with filtered faces and retouched images which are completely unrealistic. They give the public a false sense of beauty and of reality. If you look a the photos of women on instagram, many seem to be morphing into the same face, even across different races and ethnicities. It seems like so many women have larger than life sized lips, extremely arched brows, high cheek bones, well defined jawlines, and sharp chins. The images we see are of extreme hourglass figures with tiny waists with large bottoms and tops. I have a young, impressionable daughter, and I worry about her own self image as she sees these women on social media. I am a proponent of self-care, fighting the war on aging, and taking steps to help yourself look and feel your best. However, I wish that the digital enhancement would go away so women would want to show the world who they really are and what they really look like and be confident in their own skin.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

If I could have breakfast with anyone, I think it would be Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is such an inspiration and a role model for what a strong, independent woman looks like. My 1st grade daughter gave a presentation about RBG to her class, and I would bring my daughter with me to the breakfast to make sure I instill in her strength, confidence,and girl power. Beauty on the outside means nothing if you aren’t beautiful and strong on the inside as well.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow me on instagram : @TheDermWife

