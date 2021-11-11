Joey Hubbard’s Recommended Books and Podcasts for a Thriving Life

As Thrive’s Chief Training Officer, I’m always searching for science and storytelling I can bring into our behavior change experiences — and learning from others who are coming up with solutions to our biggest collective challenges. Here are some of my favorite books and podcasts.

Books

Two of my favorites are Deep Work by Cal Newport and Mindset by Carol Dweck. Both books have had a tremendous influence on my own thinking and habits, as well as the behavior change products we’re creating at Thrive.

Many of you know Adam Grant, the organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School. His new book, Think Again, encourages us all to be lifelong learners with a series of powerful anecdotes that illustrate just how little we really know.

A World Without Email is another great read by Cal Newport. He addresses our outdated ways of working and shares tips on how individuals and organizations can collaborate more effectively in a tech-saturated world.

If you’re someone who struggles with negative thought patterns, or if you have a very critical inner voice, Emotional Agility by Susan David could be a great book for you. David teaches us how to treat ourselves with compassion and to embrace emotion rather than avoiding it.

A book that I feel many people could use right now is The Power of Letting Go, by John Purkiss. As humans we like to cling to what we know, but in a world where so much is constantly changing, sometimes we just need to let things go.

I often reference neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) in my webinars, so I would highly recommend How to Take Charge of Your Life by Richard Brandler for anyone interested in learning more. Brandler is the co-creator of NLP itself, so this book really traces back to the basics of communication science.

Finally, a newer book I’ve been enjoying is Sit Down to Rise Up, by Shelly Tygielski. Tygielski is the founder of Pandemic of Love, a grassroots mutual aid organization that matches people who need help with those who can give help. Her new book is a powerful testament to a simple idea: When we take care of ourselves, we can take better care of those around us, our communities, and the world.

Podcasts

I highly recommend Brené Brown’s “Dare to Lead” podcast. It’s a masterclass in how to lead more authentically.

“10 Percent Happier” with Dan Harris is another favorite. He chats with some incredible A-list guests, as well as experts in meditation and psychology. The range of topics is quite broad, but it all relates back to behaviors you can use to be 10 percent happier every day.

To use Adam Grant’s own words, “We spend a quarter of our lives in our jobs. This show is about making all that time worth your time.” That’s why Grant’s podcast “WorkLife” is a staple for anyone who finds themselves wondering how to make work more productive and more enjoyable.

Jen Fisher’s “WorkWell” podcast is a must-listen if you resonate with Thrive’s mission. Fisher, who is Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte and Thrive’s Editor-at-Large for Work-life Integration, explores ways to improve well-being through communication and self-care. She also shares expert tips on work-life integration that will help you beat burnout.